Muza S A : Report No 22 - Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 27 June 2020

Report 22/2020
Subject:Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 27 June 2020
Legal basis:Article 70.3 of the Act on Offering - General Shareholders Meeting - List of Over-5% Shareholders
The Management Board of MUZA S.A. hereby presents a list of the shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 27 June 2020. The list shows the number of the votes that each of the shareholders is entitled to in respect of his/her shares in MUZA S.A., plus the percentage of the votes held by the respective shareholder in relation to the number of votes at the General Shareholders Meeting and to the total number of votes.
|
Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders
Meeting held on 27 June 2020
|
Number of shares
|
Number of votes
|
% of the number of votes at the
General Shareholders
Meeting
|
% of the total number of votes
|
Czarzasty Małgorzata
|
559 702
|
559 702
|
32,63%
|
17,17%
|
Czarzasty Włodzimierz
|
30 303
|
151 515
|
8,83%
|
4,65%
|
Garliński Marcin Wojciech
|
268 394
|
268 394
|
15,64%
|
8,23%
|
Słoniewska Jolanta
|
90 538
|
90 538
|
5,28%
|
2,78%
|
Staniszewska Anna Czesława
|
116 452
|
151 416
|
8,83%
|
4,64%
|
Stępień Stanisław i Stępień Lucyna
|
377 414
|
493 966
|
28,79%
|
15,15%
1 442 803
1 715 531
100,00%
52,61%
