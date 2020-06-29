Log in
MUZA S.A.

MUZA S.A.

(MZA)
Muza S A : Report No 22 - Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 27 June 2020

06/29/2020

Report 22/2020

Subject:Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 27 June 2020

Legal basis:Article 70.3 of the Act on Offering - General Shareholders Meeting - List of Over-5% Shareholders

The Management Board of MUZA S.A. hereby presents a list of the shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 27 June 2020. The list shows the number of the votes that each of the shareholders is entitled to in respect of his/her shares in MUZA S.A., plus the percentage of the votes held by the respective shareholder in relation to the number of votes at the General Shareholders Meeting and to the total number of votes.

Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders

Meeting held on 27 June 2020

Number of shares

Number of votes

% of the number of votes at the

General Shareholders

Meeting

% of the total number of votes

Czarzasty Małgorzata

559 702

559 702

32,63%

17,17%

Czarzasty Włodzimierz

30 303

151 515

8,83%

4,65%

Garliński Marcin Wojciech

268 394

268 394

15,64%

8,23%

Słoniewska Jolanta

90 538

90 538

5,28%

2,78%

Staniszewska Anna Czesława

116 452

151 416

8,83%

4,64%

Stępień Stanisław i Stępień Lucyna

377 414

493 966

28,79%

15,15%

1 442 803

1 715 531

100,00%

52,61%

Disclaimer

MUZA SA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:05 UTC
