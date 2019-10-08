Muza S A : Report No 36 - Notification about a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities

Current report no. 36/2019
Subject:
Notification about a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities
Legal basis:
Art. 19 par. 3 MAR
Report content:
The Management Board of the company Muza Spółka Akcyjna ('Company') hereby informs that on 08th September 2019 it received a notification, from the President of the Management Board of the Company, about a transaction on the Company's shares conducted by the President of the Management of the Company.
Warsaw, 08th September 2019
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name/ Surname
|
Marcin Garliński
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason of notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position / Status
|
President of the Management Board
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Original notification / Change
|
Original notification
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Muza Spółka Akcyjna
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
259400WBTWXE2J828F18
|
|
|
|
4
|
Detailed data about the transaction
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of financial instrument, kind of financial
|
Ordinary bearer shares ISIN PLMUZA000019
|
|
instrument, ID code
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Kind of transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price and volume
|
Price: PLN 2.72, Volume: 2753
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Summary information - TOTAL VOLUME-PRICE
|
Average price: PLN 2.72
|
|
|
Total volume: 2753
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Transaction date
|
08th September 2019
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Transaction place
|
regulated market
|
|
|
Disclaimer
