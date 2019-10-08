Muza S A : Report No 36 - Notification about a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities

Current report no. 36/2019

Subject:

Notification about a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities

Legal basis:

Art. 19 par. 3 MAR

Report content:

The Management Board of the company Muza Spółka Akcyjna ('Company') hereby informs that on 08th September 2019 it received a notification, from the President of the Management Board of the Company, about a transaction on the Company's shares conducted by the President of the Management of the Company.