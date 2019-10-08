Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Muza S.A.    MZA   PLMUZA000019

MUZA S.A.

(MZA)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Muza S A : Report No 36 - Notification about a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Current report no. 36/2019

Subject:

Notification about a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities

Legal basis:

Art. 19 par. 3 MAR

Report content:

The Management Board of the company Muza Spółka Akcyjna ('Company') hereby informs that on 08th September 2019 it received a notification, from the President of the Management Board of the Company, about a transaction on the Company's shares conducted by the President of the Management of the Company.

Warsaw, 08th September 2019

Notification about a transaction of a person discharging managerial

responsibilities

(Art. 19 par. 1 of MAR regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name/ Surname

Marcin Garliński

2

Reason of notification

a)

Position / Status

President of the Management Board

b)

Original notification / Change

Original notification

3

Details of the Issuer

a)

Name

Muza Spółka Akcyjna

b)

LEI

259400WBTWXE2J828F18

4

Detailed data about the transaction

a)

Description of financial instrument, kind of financial

Ordinary bearer shares ISIN PLMUZA000019

instrument, ID code

b)

Kind of transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price and volume

Price: PLN 2.72, Volume: 2753

d)

Summary information - TOTAL VOLUME-PRICE

Average price: PLN 2.72

Total volume: 2753

e)

Transaction date

08th September 2019

f)

Transaction place

regulated market

Disclaimer

MUZA SA published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUZA S.A.
10:50aMUZA S A : Report No 36 - Notification about a transaction of a person dischargi..
PU
09/24MUZA : Report No 35 - Indicative financial results for the 1st half of 2019
PU
07/12MUZA : Report No 28 - Repurchase of own shares
PU
06/26MUZA : Report No 21 - Repurchase of own shares
PU
06/19MUZA : Report No 20 - Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the Gener..
PU
06/18MUZA : Report no 19 - Repurchase of own shares
PU
06/10MUZA : Report no 17 - Repurchase of own shares
PU
03/21MUZA : Report No 14 - Repurchase of own shares
PU
03/14MUZA : Report No 13 - Repurchase of own shares
PU
2018MUZA : Report No 29 - Muza S.A. filing a response to the lawsuit of shareholder ..
PU
More news
Chart MUZA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Muza S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Marcin Garlinski Chairman-Management Board
Stanislaw Stepien Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Rudzinski Chief Information Technology Specialist
Grzegorz Koltuniak Member-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Wolynko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUZA S.A.-2.16%2
INFORMA PLC24.25%13 117
NEWS CORPORATION20.79%8 264
AXEL SPRINGER SE27.48%7 447
PEARSON PLC-23.70%7 069
SCHIBSTED17.91%6 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group