Muza S A : Report No 38 - Repurchase of own shares

10/16/2019 | 04:43am EDT

Repurchase of own shares

Current Report 38/2019

Legal basis: Article 2, paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of the European Parliament and of the Council

The Management Board of MUZA S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw ("Company"), informs that it has acted on its own behalf and purchased 231 shares of the Company for its own account on 10.10.2019 - 14.10.2019.

The Company informs that due to a change in the purpose of purchasing the shares, made by resolution no. 19/2018 of the General Meeting of Shareholders of June 16, 2018, the aforesaid shares purchased by the Company will be in the first instance offered for purchase to participants of the executive share options programme, set up by resolution no. 19/2018 of June 16, 2018.

Own shares purchased by the Company on the basis of resolution no. 25/2016 of the Company General Meeting of Shareholders of June 25, 2016, changed by resolution no. 19/2018 of Company General Meeting of Shareholders of June 16, 2018, which are not purchased by persons eligible under the executive share options programme until 20.06.2020 should be redeemed

The average unit purchase price was PLN 2.8132 per unit.

The nominal value of one share is PLN 2.00, and the total nominal value of shares purchased on 10.10.2019 - 14.10.2019 amounts to PLN 462.00. The purchased shares constitute (0.0082%) of the share capital and 231 votes (0.0071%) at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Since the commencement of the share repurchase programme, i.e. from 20.07.2016 (current report No. 25/2016) to 14.10.2019 (current report No. 38/2019), the Company owns the total number of 53.235 Company's shares, constituting (1.9008%) of the share capital and 53.235 votes (1.6327%) at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

company

ISIN

date and time of

Buy/Sell

stock

rate

numbers PW

value

transaction

exchange

MZA

PLMUZA000019

2019-10-10 09:00

B

WWA

2,8200

76

214,32

MZA

PLMUZA000019

2019-10-11 09:00

B

WWA

2,8200

77

217,14

MZA

PLMUZA000019

2019-10-14 09:15

B

WWA

2,8000

78

218,40

2,8132

231

649,86

Disclaimer

MUZA SA published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:42:09 UTC
