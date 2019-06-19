Muza : Report No 20 - Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 June 2019

Report 20/2019

Subject:Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 June 2019

Legal basis:Article 70.3 of the Act on Offering - General Shareholders Meeting - List of Over-5% Shareholders

The Management Board of MUZA S.A. hereby presents a list of the shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 June 2019. The list shows the number of the votes that each of the shareholders is entitled to in respect of his/her shares in MUZA S.A., plus the percentage of the votes held by the respective shareholder in relation to the number of votes at the General Shareholders Meeting and to the total number of votes.