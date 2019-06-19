Log in
MUZA SA

MUZA SA

(MZA)
News 
Official Publications

Muza : Report No 20 - Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 June 2019

0
06/19/2019 | 03:44am EDT

Report 20/2019

Subject:Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 June 2019

Legal basis:Article 70.3 of the Act on Offering - General Shareholders Meeting - List of Over-5% Shareholders

The Management Board of MUZA S.A. hereby presents a list of the shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 June 2019. The list shows the number of the votes that each of the shareholders is entitled to in respect of his/her shares in MUZA S.A., plus the percentage of the votes held by the respective shareholder in relation to the number of votes at the General Shareholders Meeting and to the total number of votes.

% of the

Shareholders holding at least 5% of

number of

% of the

the votes at the General

Number

Number of

votes at the

total

Shareholders Meeting held on 15

of shares

votes

General

number

June 2019

Shareholders

of votes

Meeting

Czarzasty Małgorzata

523 256

523 256

29,60%

16,05%

Czarzasty Włodzimierz

30 303

151 515

8,57%

4,65%

Garliński Marcin Wojciech

201 346

201 346

11,39%

6,18%

Jaśtak Mariusz i Jaśtak Renata Czesława

117 665

140 597

7,95%

4,31%

Słoniewska Jolanta

90 538

90 538

5,12%

2,78%

Staniszewska Anna Czesława

116 452

151 416

8,57%

4,64%

Stępień Stanisław i Stępień Lucyna

392 552

509 104

28,80%

15,61%

Disclaimer

MUZA SA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 07:43:04 UTC
Chart MUZA SA
Duration : Period :
Muza SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Marcin Garlinski Chairman-Management Board
Stanislaw Stepien Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Rudzinski Chief Information Technology Specialist
Grzegorz Koltuniak Member-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Wolynko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUZA SA-5.04%0
CHINESE UNIVERSE PBLSHG MD GRP CO LTD-8.22%2 604
SHANDONG PUBLISHING & MEDIA CO LTD0.00%2 348
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S.A.-13.76%1 172
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD-7.99%1 125
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LTD-9.98%488
