Muza : Report No 20 - Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 June 2019

Report 20/2019
Subject:Shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 June 2019
Legal basis:Article 70.3 of the Act on Offering - General Shareholders Meeting - List of Over-5% Shareholders
The Management Board of MUZA S.A. hereby presents a list of the shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 June 2019. The list shows the number of the votes that each of the shareholders is entitled to in respect of his/her shares in MUZA S.A., plus the percentage of the votes held by the respective shareholder in relation to the number of votes at the General Shareholders Meeting and to the total number of votes.
Czarzasty Małgorzata
|
523 256
|
523 256
|
29,60%
|
16,05%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Czarzasty Włodzimierz
|
30 303
|
151 515
|
8,57%
|
4,65%
|
Garliński Marcin Wojciech
|
201 346
|
201 346
|
11,39%
|
6,18%
|
Jaśtak Mariusz i Jaśtak Renata Czesława
|
117 665
|
140 597
|
7,95%
|
4,31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Słoniewska Jolanta
|
90 538
|
90 538
|
5,12%
|
2,78%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Staniszewska Anna Czesława
|
116 452
|
151 416
|
8,57%
|
4,64%
|
Stępień Stanisław i Stępień Lucyna
|
392 552
|
509 104
|
28,80%
|
15,61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
