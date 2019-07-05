Log in
MV Oil Trust : Announces Trust Second Quarter Distribution

0
07/05/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the second quarterly payment period ended June 30, 2019.

Unitholders of record on July 15, 2019 will receive a distribution amounting to $3,507,500 or $0.305 per unit payable July 25, 2019.

Volumes, average price and net profits for the payment period were:

Volume (BOE)

 

181,537

 

Average price (per BOE)

 

$

55.72

 

Gross proceeds

 

$

10,116,081

 

Costs

 

$

5,514,712

 

Net profits

 

$

4,601,369

 

Percentage applicable to Trust’s 80%

 

 

 

Net profits interest

 

$

3,681,095

 

MV Partners reserve for capital expenditures

 

$

 

Total cash proceeds available for the Trust

 

$

3,681,095

 

Provision for estimated Trust expenses

 

$

(173,595

)

Net cash proceeds available for distribution

 

$

3,507,500

 

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although MV Partners, LLC has advised the Trust that MV Partners, LLC believes that the expectations contained in this press release are reasonable, no assurances can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. The announced distributable amount is based on the amount of cash received or expected to be received by the Trustee from the underlying properties on or prior to the record date with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Any differences in actual cash receipts by the Trust could affect this distributable amount. Other important factors that could cause these statements to differ materially include the actual results of drilling operations, risks inherent in drilling and production of oil and gas properties, the ability of commodity purchasers to make payment, and other risk factors described in the Trust’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made in this press release are qualified by the cautionary statements made in these risk factors. The Trust does not intend, and assumes no obligations, to update any of the statements included in this press release.

 


© Business Wire 2019
