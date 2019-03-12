MV Oil Trust : Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K

MV Oil Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE:MVO) on March 12, 2019 filed its Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report on
Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s
website at mvo.investorhq.businesswire.com as well as on the SEC’s
website at www.sec.gov.
Trust unitholders may also request a printed copy of the Annual Report
on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of
charge by submitting a request in writing to:
MV Oil Trust
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as
Trustee
Mike Ulrich
(512) 236-6599
601 Travis Street,
Floor 16, Houston, TX 77002
