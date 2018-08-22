MVB Financial Corp. : Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) (MVB) has declared a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.03 per share payable on Sept. 15, 2018, to shareholders
of record at the close of business on Sept. 1, 2018.
This is the third quarterly dividend for 2018 and includes a one-half
cent or 20% increase per share compared to the March and June 2018
payouts of $0.025 per share.
About MVB Financial Corp.
MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the holding company of
MVB Bank, is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the
ticker “MVBF.”
MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, W.Va.
Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the bank’s subsidiary, MVB
Mortgage, the company provides financial services to individuals and
corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange
technology, listing, information and public company services.
For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.
