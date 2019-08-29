Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MVB Financial Corp    MVBF

MVB FINANCIAL CORP

(MVBF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MVB Financial Corp. : to Participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:31am EDT

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) today announced that Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, and Donald T. Robinson, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium being held in Chicago on September 5, 2019. During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Raymond James representative.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the holding company of MVB Bank, is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker “MVBF.”

MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, W. Va. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the bank’s subsidiaries, MVB Mortgage and the MVB Community Development Corporation, the company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.

For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.

Forward-looking Statements

MVB Financial Corp. has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. When words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "may," or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Those factors include, but are not limited to: credit risk, changes in market interest rates, inability to achieve merger-related synergies, competition, economic downturn or recession, and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MVB FINANCIAL CORP
10:33aMVB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
10:31aMVB FINANCIAL CORP. : to Participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposiu..
BU
08/21MVB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/21MVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
08/12MVB FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12MVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces New Stock Repurchase Program
BU
07/29MVB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
07/29MVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Driven by a 72% Increas..
BU
07/29MVB FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
07/29MVB FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 102 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 25,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 9,26x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 216 M
Chart MVB FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
MVB Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MVB FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,50  $
Last Close Price 18,45  $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,69%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry F. Mazza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Alvarez Chairman
Donald T. Robinson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Esther L. Gorbey Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
J. Christopher Pallotta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MVB FINANCIAL CORP2.27%216
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.56%163 215
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 858
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.28%49 787
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%47 413
QNB-7.59%46 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group