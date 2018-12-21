Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MVC Capital, Inc.    MVC

MVC CAPITAL, INC. (MVC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/20 09:59:43 pm
8.03 USD   -0.86%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MVC Private Equity Fund Completes Sale of Plymouth Rock Energy to ENGIE Resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 12:56pm CET

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) (“MVC Capital”), a publicly-traded business development company that makes private debt and equity investments, announced that MVC Private Equity Fund, L.P. (“MVC PE Fund”) has completed the sale of Plymouth Rock Energy (“Plymouth”) to ENGIE Resources (“ENGIE”).

On October 29, 2018, ENGIE agreed to purchase Plymouth, a leading retail energy provider of natural gas and electricity. On December 19, 2018, the transaction closed.  As a result of the sale, MVC PE Fund received a gross return on its equity investment of approximately 3.4X1, based on the equity investments made since November 2011.2

Since inception of the MVC PE Fund, MVC Capital invested a total of $14.6 million in the MVC PE Fund. The MVC PE Fund has distributed 147% of the entire MVC PE Fund’s contributed capital.3 There are three remaining investments in the MVC PE Fund, all valued above cost, as of the most recent valuation date.   

“The completed sale of Plymouth reflects continued progress of our stated strategy of monetizing our remaining equity investments and redeploying proceeds into yielding investments,” said Michael Tokarz, Chairman and Portfolio Manager of MVC Capital.

“We thank the Plymouth team for their efforts to grow the business into a leading energy marketer in the Northeast and wish the ENGIE and Plymouth team continued success,” said, Shivani Khurana, Managing Director of The Tokarz Group Advisers, LLC, the Portfolio Manager to MVC PE Fund.

KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Plymouth Rock Energy. Locke Lord acted as the legal counsel for Plymouth.

MVC-G

About MVC Capital, Inc.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a Business Development Company (BDC) traded on the New York Stock Exchange that provides long-term debt and equity investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of companies in a variety of industries.

About Plymouth Rock Energy

Plymouth Rock Energy, LLC, headquartered in Woodmere, NY, is a leading energy supplier of natural gas and electricity with approximately 465,000 Residential Customer Equivalents operating in 39 utility markets in the following 7 states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Illinois and Massachusetts.

About ENGIE Resources

ENGIE Resources is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America and part of the international energy group ENGIE. ENGIE is one of the largest electricity suppliers to non-residential customers in the United States and offers solar and other renewable energy options, demand response and on-bill financing as well as customized plans.  ENGIE strives to offer valuable products and services, strong customer service and financial strength to its customers.  For more about ENGIE Resources, call 1-866-999-8374.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including: receipt of the escrow proceeds from the Plymouth transaction; the performance of MVC Private Equity Fund and its portfolio companies; MVC Capital's ability to execute its investment strategy, including redeploying capital into yield-generating investments; the performance of MVC Capital's investments; and changes in economic or financial market conditions and other factors that are enumerated in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MVC Capital disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

CONTACT:

MVC Capital, Inc.

Investor Relations:
Jackie Shapiro-Rothchild
MVC Capital

914-510-9400

ENGIE

Corporate Communications
Julie Vitek
ENGIE North America
713-636-1962


1 The return of 3.4X assumes the full receipt of the escrow proceeds that are anticipated to be released at various dates ranging from 120 days from closing through one year following the closing, receipt of potential tax refunds, and expenses to be paid.
2 Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The return data shown excludes $4.9 million of debt invested by the MVC PE Fund since 2011, which was repaid in full in June 2018.
3 The return data, when including all management fees, expenses and carried interest is 136% of the contributed capital. Distributions from the Plymouth sale are anticipated to be made on December 27, 2018.  Additional payments from escrows and other sources, including tax refunds may be received over time.

 

MVC Capital logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MVC CAPITAL, INC.
12:56pMVC Private Equity Fund Completes Sale of Plymouth Rock Energy to ENGIE Resou..
GL
12:51pMVC Capital Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividend
GL
12/07MVC CAPITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
11/28MVC Capital Provides Update on Repurchase Program
GL
11/05MVC CAPITAL, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
10/31MVC CAPITAL : Private Equity Fund Agrees to Sell Plymouth Rock Energy
AQ
10/30MVC CAPITAL : Private Equity Fund Agrees to Sell Plymouth Rock Energy
AQ
10/24MVC CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/15MVC Capital Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
GL
10/12MVC CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22,9 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,47%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,30x
Capitalization 151 M
Chart MVC CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
MVC Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MVC CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,5 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Theodore Tokarz Chairman & Principal Executive Officer
Scott Schuenke Chief Financial Officer
Gerald Hellerman Independent Director
Emilio A. Dominianni Independent Director
Warren E. Holtsberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MVC CAPITAL, INC.-23.96%151
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.69%6 454
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 249
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION-29.93%2 737
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-14.39%2 109
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 056
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.