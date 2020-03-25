|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MVV Energie AG / Key word(s): Investment/Agreement
MVV Energie AG: Agreement in principle on the sale of the shareholdings held by EnBW and RheinEnergie
25-March-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The company confirms that the shareholders EnBW AG and RheinEnergie AG have informed the company to have reached an agreement in principle with a bidder on the sale of their shareholdings in MVV Energie AG amounting to 45.1% in aggregate. The sale process continues to be run in coordination with MVV Energie AG and the city of Mannheim as majority shareholder. The signing is subject to required board, council and regulatory approvals.
Contact:
Philipp Riemen
Head of Department
Finance and Investor Relations
T +49 621 290 16 55
philipp.riemen@mvv.de
