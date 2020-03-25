DGAP-Ad-hoc: MVV Energie AG / Key word(s): Investment/Agreement

MVV Energie AG: Agreement in principle on the sale of the shareholdings held by EnBW and RheinEnergie



25-March-2020

The company confirms that the shareholders EnBW AG and RheinEnergie AG have informed the company to have reached an agreement in principle with a bidder on the sale of their shareholdings in MVV Energie AG amounting to 45.1% in aggregate. The sale process continues to be run in coordination with MVV Energie AG and the city of Mannheim as majority shareholder. The signing is subject to required board, council and regulatory approvals. Contact:

