MVV ENERGIE AG

(MVV1)
MVV Energie AG: Agreement in principle on the sale of the shareholdings held by EnBW and RheinEnergie

03/25/2020 | 02:40am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MVV Energie AG / Key word(s): Investment/Agreement
MVV Energie AG: Agreement in principle on the sale of the shareholdings held by EnBW and RheinEnergie

25-March-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company confirms that the shareholders EnBW AG and RheinEnergie AG have informed the company to have reached an agreement in principle with a bidder on the sale of their shareholdings in MVV Energie AG amounting to 45.1% in aggregate. The sale process continues to be run in coordination with MVV Energie AG and the city of Mannheim as majority shareholder. The signing is subject to required board, council and regulatory approvals.

Contact:
Philipp Riemen
Head of Department
Finance and Investor Relations
T +49 621 290 16 55
philipp.riemen@mvv.de

25-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MVV Energie AG
Luisenring 49
68159 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 290-37 08
Fax: +49 (0)621 290-30 75
E-mail: ir@mvv.de
Internet: www.mvv.de
ISIN: DE000A0H52F5
WKN: A0H52F
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1006181

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1006181  25-March-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
