MVV Energie AG

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.09.2019

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MVV Energie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: December 10, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: December 10, 2020 German: https://www.mvv.de/de/investoren/investoren.jsp English: https://www.mvv.de/en/investoren/investoren.jsp Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: May 13, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: May 13, 2020 German: https://www.mvv.de/de/investoren/investoren.jsp English: https://www.mvv.de/en/investoren/investoren.jsp

