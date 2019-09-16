DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MVV Energie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

MVV Energie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



16.09.2019 / 09:36

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MVV Energie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 14, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: February 14, 2020 German: https://www.mvv.de/de/investoren/investoren.jsp English: https://www.mvv.de/en/investoren/investoren.jsp

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2020 German: https://www.mvv.de/de/investoren/investoren.jsp English: https://www.mvv.de/en/investoren/investoren.jsp