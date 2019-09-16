Log in
MVV Energie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
09/16/2019 | 03:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MVV Energie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MVV Energie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.09.2019 / 09:36
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MVV Energie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 14, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: February 14, 2020 German: https://www.mvv.de/de/investoren/investoren.jsp English: https://www.mvv.de/en/investoren/investoren.jsp

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2020 German: https://www.mvv.de/de/investoren/investoren.jsp English: https://www.mvv.de/en/investoren/investoren.jsp


16.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MVV Energie AG
Luisenring 49
68159 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.mvv.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

873935  16.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
