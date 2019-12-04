My Size to Present at the 12th Annual

LD Micro Main Event on December 10th

MySize to Offer Free Suit Measurements in Connection with Suit Raffles and Discounted Suit

Offers Sponsored by Leading Apparel Company

Airport City, Israel - December XX, 2019 - My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ; TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on December 10-12,2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California. In addition, My Size plans to offer free suit measurements using MySizeID in connection with free suit raffles and discounted suit offers sponsored by a leading apparel company.

Or Kles, Chief Financial Officer of My Size, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:20 a.m., Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 250 names presenting to more than 1,300 attendees. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with My Size, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. To request a one-on-one meeting with My Size email your request to wade@ldmicro.com.

View My Size's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MYSZ

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com.