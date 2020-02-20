Myanmar Strategic : Partnership with Liverpool John Moores University

20 February 2020

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd.

('MSH' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Partnership with Liverpool John Moores University

Myanmar Strategic Holdings (LSE: SHWE), an independent developer and manager of consumer businesses located in Myanmar, is pleased to announce that it will be partnering with Liverpool John Moores University to provide high quality engineering training programmes for young, working professionals in Myanmar.

The partnership with Liverpool John Moores University will be directly with A Partners Limited, which trades as Auston College Myanmar. A Partners Limited is wholly owned by MS Auston Pte. Ltd. ('MSA'), a joint venture ('JV') company owned 70% by the Company and 30% by Auston Institute of Management Pte. Ltd. ('Auston'), in Singapore.

The classes will be taught by Auston College Myanmar's teaching staff at its Junction Square complex in Yangon. Lecturers will have, at a minimum, a master's degree or a PhD from a recognised awarding body. The Junction Square complex is designed to host up to 300 students. For the final year of studies, students will have the option of studying in Myanmar or at the Liverpool John Moores University campus in Liverpool.

Commenting on the partnership, Rebecca Bartlett, Associate Dean (Global Engagement) for the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of Liverpool John Moores University, said

: 'I am delighted that we have agreed to the partnership with Auston College Myanmar for the provision of engineering training programmes in Myanmar. Liverpool John Moores has long been considered a diverse and truly international university so we are excited to expand our offering to Myanmar. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Auston College Myanmar.'

Commenting, Enrico Cesenni, Chief Executive Officer of Myanmar Strategic Holdings, said:'This partnership with Liverpool John Moores University is a significant step for Auston College Myanmar in offering a 'path towards a degree' and providing globally recognised degrees in Myanmar. Liverpool John Moores University is a well-regarded international institution and it is very exciting that Myanmar nationals have the opportunity to take advantage of its course programmes. We always strive to deliver high quality education and we strongly believe that the new courses offered will open the door to rewarding careers locally and globally for our students.

'We are hopeful that this partnership will mark the beginning of a highly beneficial, mutual relationship with Liverpool John Moores University. We have the intention to open further courses in Yangon once we are satisfied with the integration of this first syllabus in our service offering. There is a significant market for the provision of globally recognised education in Myanmar, and we aim to continue growing our presence in this sector over the coming years.'

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd. Richard Greer, Independent Non-Executive Chairman Enrico Cesenni, Founder and CEO

richardgreer@me.com enrico@ms-holdings.com Allenby Capital Limited (Broker) Nick Athanas Nick Naylor Nicholas Chambers +44 (0)20 3328 5656 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) Georgia Colkin Henry Wilkinson +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to editors

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd.

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd. is an independent developer and manager of consumer businesses located in Myanmar, one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The Company's portfolio currently focuses on Education, Services and Hospitality with the view to expand within the broader consumer sector in Myanmar.

Education sector:the Company currently has exclusive development and franchising agreements with Wall Street English for ten English language centres across Myanmar over the course of the ten-year agreement. Two centres were opened in 2017, a third in August 2018, and a fourth in February 2020. As of February 2020, Wall Street English Myanmar served ca. 4,000 students since its inception.

The Company also operates a joint venture with Auston Institute of Management to develop and operate the Auston College Myanmar. The private school opened in May 2018 offering diplomas in Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering and Networking, Information Systems, and Security. English language learning is also provided by the Company's nearby Wall Street English centre.

The Company launched its first international school, the Yangon American International School in Yangon, in August 2019.

Services sector: through its acquisition of EXERA, the Company offers security, risk management and secure logistics services, including cash-in-transit. Founded in 2013, EXERA employs approximately 1,100 guards making it one of the largest security services providers in Myanmar.

Hospitality sector:through its portfolio, the Company currently manages over 470 beds across four boutique hotels in three core tourist locations across Myanmar, operating under the award winning Ostello Bello budget hospitality brand. MSH operates an asset light strategy, entering into long-term operating and management agreements with local hotel owners.

Myanmar was one of the fastest growing economies in Asia in 2017 and 2018 (Source: Asian Development Bank). In 2019 and 2020, its annual GDP growth is expected to be about 7% (Source: Asian Development Bank), making it one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

MSH is well positioned to provide investors early exposure to Myanmar's strong economic fundamentals enhanced by ASEAN's wider growth prospects.