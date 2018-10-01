MyBest Group S.p.A. : BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES RESULTS AT 30 JUNE 2018

Press release

MYBEST GROUP:

Board of Directors approves results at 30 June 2018

Milan, 01 October 2018 - The Board of Directors of MYBEST GROUP(ISIN code: IT0005119109, Symbol: ALMBG) a listed company on Euronext Growth the trading facility for European SMEs organised and operated by Euronext, met today and approved the Interim Financial Report at 30 June 2018.The results are published on the web site of the company www.mybestgroup.it.

MyBest Group is an omni-channel "saving platform" allowing users to identify the best offers and the products that best suit their needs. The Group provides users with a free service to compare the prices and products offered by the main utilities operating in Italy in the electricity, gas, and telephone sectors. Over the last 3 years, more than 1 million Italians have saved on their bills thanks to MyBest Group, receiving free and customised advice either by phone or directly at home. MyBest Group was founded in 2003 and ended 2017 with more than €26 million in consolidated revenues, up 7% year-on-year.

