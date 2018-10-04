MyBest Group S.p.A. : Notice of Ordinary General Meeting Shareholders

Log in
MYBEST GROUP
Notice of Ordinary General Meeting Shareholders

10/04/2018
 
  


PRESS RELEASE

MY BEST GROUP S.P.A.:

Notice of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Milan, 4 October 2018 - MYBEST GROUP (ISIN code: IT0005119109, Symbol: ALMBG) a listed company on Euronext Growth the trading facility for European SMEs organised and operated by Euronext, announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has been convened in Milan at the registered office of the Company in Viale Fratelli Casiraghi 359, on 23 October 2018 at 11.30 am on first call and, if necessary, on 24 October 2018 on second call, at the same place and time, to discuss the following agenda:

  1. Proposal to authorize the purchase and disposal of own shares. Resolutions pertaining thereto;
     
  2. Assignment of statutory auditors for the years 2018-2020 and determination of the related fees. Resolutions pertaining thereto;
     
  3. Appointment of the members and the Chairman of the board of statutory auditors. Definition of the remuneration of the members of the board of statutory auditors. Resolutions pertaining thereto.

             

The notice of call was published in Gazzetta Ufficiale on 4 October 2018
*****
MyBest Group is an omni-channel "saving platform" allowing users to identify the best offers and the products that best suit their needs. The Group provides users with a free service to compare the prices and products offered by the main utilities operating in Italy in the electricity, gas, and telephone sectors. Over the last 3 years, more than 1 million Italians have saved on their bills thanks to MyBest Group, receiving free and customised advice either by phone or directly at home. MyBest Group was founded in 2003 and ended 2017 with more than €26 million in consolidated revenues, up 7% year-on-year.

For more information:
Be Media - MyBest Press Office

Serena Battiloro
M: +39 3401869091
E: s.battiloro@bemedia.it

Alberto Murer
M: +39 334 6086216
E: a.murer@bemedia.it

Investor Relations
Anna Barbara Assegnati
E: ir@mybestgroup.it

Symbol: ALMBG
ISIN code: IT0005119109
https://www.mybestgroup.it/

Contacts:

MyBest Group S.p.A                                                                          Atout Capital, Listing Sponsor
Fabio Regolo, CEO & Charmain                                                        Cédric Beudin, Managing Partner
Phone: +39 022413441                                                                         Phone: +33 1 56 69 61 83
Mail: fabio.regolo@mybestgroup.it                                                Mail: cedric.beudin@atoutcapital.com
Website: Website: http://www.atoutcapital.com/



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: MyBest Group S.p.A. via Globenewswire
