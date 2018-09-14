mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

mybet Holding SE: Application for revocation of the admission of shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

14-Sep-2018 / 17:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

mybet Holding SE: Application for revocation of the admission of shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) The Management Board of mybet Holding SE ('Company') (ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4, convertible bond 2015/2020: DE000A1X3GJ8 and 2017/2020: DE000A2G8472), after conferring with the Supervisory Board, today decided to file an application for revocation of the admission of shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) due to the already filed opening of insolvency proceedings by reason of imminent insolvency.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Reporting company:

mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4 in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Securities Exchange

Reporting person:

Markus Peuler, member of the Management Board

mybet Holding SEKarl-Liebknecht-Strasse 32D-10178 BerlinInvestor & Public Relationstel +49 30 22 90 83-161fax +49 30 22 90 83-150Email: ir@mybet.com

