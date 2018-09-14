Log in
mybet Holding SE: Application for revocation of the admission of shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

09/14/2018 | 06:03pm CEST

mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
mybet Holding SE: Application for revocation of the admission of shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

14-Sep-2018 / 17:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

mybet Holding SE: Application for revocation of the admission of shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

The Management Board of mybet Holding SE ('Company') (ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4, convertible bond 2015/2020: DE000A1X3GJ8 and 2017/2020: DE000A2G8472), after conferring with the Supervisory Board, today decided to file an application for revocation of the admission of shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) due to the already filed opening of insolvency proceedings by reason of imminent insolvency.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Reporting company:
mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4 in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Securities Exchange

Reporting person:
Markus Peuler, member of the Management Board


Contact
mybet Holding SE
Karl-Liebknecht-Strasse 32
D-10178 Berlin
Investor & Public Relations
tel +49 30 22 90 83-161
fax +49 30 22 90 83-150
Email: ir@mybet.com

14-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

mybet Holding SE published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 16:02:06 UTC
