DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Insolvency

mybet Holding SE: Management Board files for insolvency due to imminent illiquidity



17-Aug-2018 / 11:42 CET/CEST

mybet Holding SE: Management Board files for insolvency due to imminent illiquidity The Management Board of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4, convertible bond 2015/2020: DE000A1X3GJ8 and 2017/2020: DE000A2G8472) today filed for insolvency at the local court of Charlottenburg due to imminent illiquidity. The group companies ANYBET GmbH and SWS GmbH are also affected by the application. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4, in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Securities Exchange Reporting person:

