DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
mybet Holding SE: Management Board files for insolvency due to imminent illiquidity
17-Aug-2018 / 11:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
mybet Holding SE: Management Board files for insolvency due to imminent illiquidity
The Management Board of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4, convertible bond 2015/2020: DE000A1X3GJ8 and 2017/2020: DE000A2G8472) today filed for insolvency at the local court of Charlottenburg due to imminent illiquidity. The group companies ANYBET GmbH and SWS GmbH are also affected by the application.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Reporting company:
mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4, in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Securities Exchange
Reporting person:
Markus Peuler, member of the Management Board
Contact
mybet Holding SE
Karl-Liebknecht-Strasse 32
D-10178 Berlin
Investor & Public Relations
tel +49 30 22 90 83-161
fax +49 30 22 90 83-150
Email: ir@mybet.com
17-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
