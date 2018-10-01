DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Insolvency

mybet Holding SE: Opening of insolvency proceedings



01-Oct-2018 / 15:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



mybet Holding SE: Opening of insolvency proceedings Berlin, 1 October 2018 - The local court of Charlottenburg (Berlin) has just opened insolvency proceedings (36m IN 4011/18) on the assets of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4, convertible bond 2015/2020: DE000A1X3GJ8 and 2017/2020: DE000A2G8472). Furthermore, the local court of Charlottenburg (Berlin) has just opened insolvency proceedings on the assets of ANYBET GmbH and on the assets of SWS Service GmbH, both subsidiaries of mybet Holding SE. Attorney at Law, Sascha Feies, Berlin, has each been appointed as insolvency administrator on the assets of mybet Holding SE and on the assets of the aforementioned subsidiaries. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Reporting company:

mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4, in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Reporting Person:

Markus Peuler, member of the management board

mybet Holding SE

