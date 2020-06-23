Log in
MYBUCKS S.A.

(MBC)
MyBucks S A : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

06/23/2020 | 10:32am EDT

Luxembourg, June 10th, 2020 - Frankfurt-listed fintech and African banking group MyBucks S.A ('the Company') today announced that Craig Lyons has joined its Board of Directors. Craig was previously the non-executive Chairman of the Company's largest shareholder, Ecsponent Limited. Craig has deep African financial services experiences, and the Board is happy to see him join its ranks.

In parallel, Loc Nguyen has submitted his resignation from the Board of Directors of MyBucks S.A. MyBucks Chairman Dirk Harbecke commented that he is very happy to see the Board strengthened with a representative of the major shareholder, and to work with Craig going forward. At the same time he expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Board member Loc for serving on the Board.

ENDS About MyBucks MyBucks S.A. is a FinTech company domiciled in Luxembourg that delivers financial services through technology. MyBucks operates four Banks in Africa. The Group offers credit, banking solutions and insurance products to customers. The MyBucks product offering enables customers to manage their financial affairs easily and conveniently. Discover more at www.mybucks.com

Contact: Investor related matters: investors@mybucks.com Public relations: pr@mybucks.com

Disclaimer

MyBucks SA published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 14:31:06 UTC
