MyBucks S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/22/2020 | 09:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2020 / 15:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Alex Schütz Familienstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Schachner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MyBucks S.A.

b) LEI
2221003S3WNNBILDU730 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU1404975507

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.40 EUR 400000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.4000 EUR 400000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MyBucks S.A.
9 rue du Laboratoire
L-1911 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.mybucks.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59941  22.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
