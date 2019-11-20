DGAP-Ad-hoc: MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase

MyBucks S.A. Receives All Regulatory Approvals for Debt Recapitalization



20-Nov-2019 / 15:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Art. 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE ALSO APPLICABLE.

MyBucks S.A. Receives All Regulatory Approvals for Debt Recapitalization

- All regulatory approvals for Debt Recapitalization obtained

- Administrative processes to achieve share issuance expected to complete by 31 December 2019

- Annual Financial Statements for the period ending 30 June 2019 expected to be published by 30 November 2019



Luxembourg, November 20, 2019 - Frankfurt-listed Fintech MyBucks S.A. ("MyBucks" or the "Company") announced that the shareholders of Ecsponent Limited today have formally approved the debt recapitalization for EUR 53,395,174 (the "Debt Recapitalization") as announced on 26 March 2019. All regulatory approvals for the Debt Recapitalization have now been obtained. The Company expects to conclude the administrative processes related to the share issuances by no later than 31 December 2019.

As a result of the timing of the approvals, MyBucks expects to publish its Annual Financial Statements by 30 November 2019. MyBucks continues talks with other stakeholders to increase the volume of the Debt Recapitalization and subsequent to the completion of the Debt Recapitalization, MyBucks intends to engage on the proposed rights offer in 2020 at a ratio of at least 5 new shares per every 1 share currently owned to compensate shareholders for the dilutive effect of the Debt Recapitalization.

About MyBucks

MyBucks S.A. is a FinTech company domiciled in Luxembourg that delivers financial services through technology. MyBucks operates in six African countries through its brands GetBucks, GetSure, MBC, and Opportunity Bank. The Group offers credit, banking solutions and insurance products to customers. The MyBucks product offering enables customers to manage their financial affairs easily and conveniently. Discover more at http://www.mybucks.com



Contact:

Investor related matters: investors@mybucks.com

Public relations: pr@mybucks.com

