MYBUCKS S.A. SECURES CAPITAL INCREASE TO FUND FURTHER GROWTH



28.12.2018

- Private placement of c.1.4 million new shares under exclusion of subscription rights

- EUR 8.72 average placement price per share

- Gross proceeds of EUR 12,000,000 to be used to increase lending volume (loan book) and to drive business growth

- Key shareholders to further increase their stake in MyBucks

Luxembourg, December 28th, 2018 - Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed Fintech, MyBucks S.A. ("MyBucks" or the "Company"), has reached agreements with existing shareholders today, as well as with a new investor earlier this week, who have irrevocably subscribed for new shares.

The existing investors will swap loans they have provided to MyBucks into equity, while the new investors will provide fresh cash. This step allows the growth of the loan book and of the operations in some of MyBucks' key markets.

In the course of this capital increase, MyBucks' share capital is planned to grow from EUR 12,715,613 by EUR 1,376,000 to EUR 14,091,613, by issuing c.1.4 million new shares. MyBucks expects gross proceeds (including the debt to equity swap) in the amount of EUR 12,000,000 (EUR 8.72 average placement price per share).

The existing shareholders will receive 1.25 million of the new shares in MyBucks for their debt to equity swap. The agreement with the existing shareholders is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. The existing shareholders expect to receive such approvals in Q1/2019 latest.

MyBucks will use the total proceeds from the private placement to increase the volume of the loan book of some of its leading revenue-generating subsidiaries and to drive further business growth. During the 2017 and 2018 period, MyBucks has focused on completing various growth initiatives in order to position the Group for the next phase of its growth.

28 December 2018

About MyBucks

MyBucks S.A. is a FinTech company domiciled in Luxembourg that delivers financial services through technology. MyBucks operates in eleven African countries and in Australia through its brands Fair Go Finance, GetBucks, GetSure, MBC, NFB and Opportunity Bank, the company offers credit, banking solutions and insurance products to customers.

The MyBucks product offering enables customers to manage their financial affairs easily and conveniently. Discover more at http://www.mybucks.com

Contact:

Investor related matters: ir@mybucks.com

Public relations: pr@mybucks.com

