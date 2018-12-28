Log in
MYBUCKS : S.A. SECURES CAPITAL INCREASE TO FUND FURTHER GROWTH

12/28/2018 | 09:45am CET

DGAP-News: MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase
MYBUCKS S.A. SECURES CAPITAL INCREASE TO FUND FURTHER GROWTH

28.12.2018 / 09:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Art. 17 MAR

MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE ALSO APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT.

MYBUCKS S.A. SECURES CAPITAL INCREASE TO FUND FURTHER GROWTH

- Private placement of c.1.4 million new shares under exclusion of subscription rights

- EUR 8.72 average placement price per share

- Gross proceeds of EUR 12,000,000 to be used to increase lending volume (loan book) and to drive business growth

- Key shareholders to further increase their stake in MyBucks

Luxembourg, December 28th, 2018 - Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed Fintech, MyBucks S.A. ("MyBucks" or the "Company"), has reached agreements with existing shareholders today, as well as with a new investor earlier this week, who have irrevocably subscribed for new shares.
The existing investors will swap loans they have provided to MyBucks into equity, while the new investors will provide fresh cash. This step allows the growth of the loan book and of the operations in some of MyBucks' key markets.

In the course of this capital increase, MyBucks' share capital is planned to grow from EUR 12,715,613 by EUR 1,376,000 to EUR 14,091,613, by issuing c.1.4 million new shares. MyBucks expects gross proceeds (including the debt to equity swap) in the amount of EUR 12,000,000 (EUR 8.72 average placement price per share).

The existing shareholders will receive 1.25 million of the new shares in MyBucks for their debt to equity swap. The agreement with the existing shareholders is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. The existing shareholders expect to receive such approvals in Q1/2019 latest.

MyBucks will use the total proceeds from the private placement to increase the volume of the loan book of some of its leading revenue-generating subsidiaries and to drive further business growth. During the 2017 and 2018 period, MyBucks has focused on completing various growth initiatives in order to position the Group for the next phase of its growth.

28 December 2018

ENDS

About MyBucks

MyBucks S.A. is a FinTech company domiciled in Luxembourg that delivers financial services through technology. MyBucks operates in eleven African countries and in Australia through its brands Fair Go Finance, GetBucks, GetSure, MBC, NFB and Opportunity Bank, the company offers credit, banking solutions and insurance products to customers.

The MyBucks product offering enables customers to manage their financial affairs easily and conveniently. Discover more at http://www.mybucks.com

 

Contact:

Investor related matters: ir@mybucks.com

Public relations: pr@mybucks.com

 

Important Notice:

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of MyBucks S.A and is not intended, either directly or indirectly, for dissemination or distribution in any other jurisdiction.

 


28.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MyBucks S.A.
14, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Phone: +352 2088 2123
Fax: +27 86 537 2010
E-mail: info@mybucks.com
Internet: www.mybucks.com
ISIN: LU1404975507
WKN: A2AJLT
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762303  28.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
