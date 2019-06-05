DGAP-News: MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

MyBucks announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting



05.06.2019 / 09:09

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MyBucks announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting

- Provisional appointments of Timothy Nuy, Riaan Christiaan Paul and Willem J Oberholzer confirmed

- Authorized capital increased to EUR107,284,387 giving the Board the authority to implement restructuring measures as contemplated

- Amendment to the Articles of Association



Luxembourg, June 4th, 2019 - On June 4th , 2019 (08:30am CET), MyBucks S.A. held an Extraordinary General Meeting at its registered office in Luxembourg. It appeared from the attendance list established and certified by the members of the bureau that 9,904,589 shares, representing 77.89% of the share capital of the Company in an amount of 12,715,613, were present or duly represented at this meeting which was consequently validly constituted. The shareholders present or legally represented at the meeting voted in favour of all the resolutions tabled with the required majority.

The shareholders present or represented approved the confirmation of the provisional appointment of Timothy Nuy as director of the Company with 9,904,589 votes in favour (100.00%), no votes against and no abstentions. The shareholders approved the provisional appointment of Riaan Christiaan Paul and Willem J Oberholzer as directors of the Company with 9,757,572 (98.52%) in favour, 147,017 (1.48%) votes against and no abstentions.

The shareholders present or represented further acknowledged the special report of the Board with respect to the increase of the authorised capital of the Company and resolved to increase the authorised capital of the Company from its current amount of seven million five hundred thousand Euro (EUR 7,500,000.-) up to one hundred and seven million two hundred eighty-four thousand three hundred and eighty-seven Euro (EUR 107,284,387.-) and approved the subsequent amendment of Article 6 of the articles of association of the Company with 9,659,245 (97.52%) votes in favour, 245,344 (2.48%) votes against and no abstentions.

The shareholders present or represented also approved the amendment of the articles of association to ensure that the Company may not be delisted without shareholder approval, with 9,904,589 (100.00%) votes in favour, no votes against and no abstentions.

The shareholders present or represented finally resolved to change the financial year end of the Company from 30 June to 31 December. As a result of the foregoing, the current accounting year of the Company (which has started on 1 July 2018) will end on 30 June 2019 and the accounting year of 2019 will start on 1 July and, extraordinarily, end on 31 December 2019. From 1 January 2020 onwards, all accounting years of the Company shall start on 1 January and end on 31 December.

This Extraordinary General Meeting was an important step towards the Recapitalization of the Company, as announced on 26 March 2019. MyBucks will now continue to seek the relevant remaining (including regulatory) approvals and timeously inform of any updates in this regard. MyBucks continues talks with other stakeholders in regards to their possible participation in the Recapitalization, and intends to maintain the proposed rights offering as announced on 26 March 2019 in which shareholders will be offered 5 new shares per every 1 share currently owned by each shareholder to compensate the shareholders for the dilutive effect of the Recapitalization, subject to all regulatory and corporate approvals.

About MyBucks

MyBucks S.A. is a FinTech company domiciled in Luxembourg that delivers financial services through technology. MyBucks operates in eleven African countries and in Australia through its brands Fair Go Finance, GetBucks, GetSure, MBC, NFB and Opportunity Bank. The Group offers credit, banking solutions and insurance products to customers. The MyBucks product offering enables customers to manage their financial affairs easily and conveniently. Discover more at http://www.mybucks.com



Contact:

Investor related matters: investors@mybucks.com

Public relations: pr@mybucks.com

Important Notice:

