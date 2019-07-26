Mycelx Technologies : Appointment of Nominated Adviser & Broker

Log in
07/26/2019 | 02:15am EDT

26 July 2019

MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (AIM: MYX)

('MYCELX' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Nominated Adviser & Broker

MYCELX Technologies Corporation (AIM: MYX), the clean water technology company providing patented solutions for the Oil & Gas market and commercial industrial markets worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Numis Securities Limited as its Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

MYCELX Technologies Corporation

Connie Mixon, CEO

Kim Slayton, CFO

Tel: +1 888 306 6843

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior

James Black, Emily Morris, Alamgir Ahmed

Tel: +44 20 7260 1000

Celicourt

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Tel: + 44 20 8434 2754

Notes to Editors

MYCELX is a revolutionary oil-free water technology company solving the world's toughest oil removal problems in the oil and gas industry. The systems are based upon scientific breakthrough for a completely different approach to permanent oil removal. The Company created the patented MYCELX polymer using innovative molecular cohesion for removing oil from water far beyond what conventional systems have ever achieved. MYCELX systems remove oil to critically low levels in a much smaller physical footprint than conventional systems and in a virtually fail-safe process.

www.mycelx.com

Disclaimer

MyCelx Technologies Corporation published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:14:02 UTC
