Mycelx Technologies : Appointment of Nominated Adviser & Broker

26 July 2019
MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (AIM: MYX)
('MYCELX' or the 'Company')
Appointment of Nominated Adviser & Broker
MYCELX Technologies Corporation (AIM: MYX), the clean water technology company providing patented solutions for the Oil & Gas market and commercial industrial markets worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Numis Securities Limited as its Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.
For further information please contact:
|
MYCELX Technologies Corporation
Connie Mixon, CEO
Kim Slayton, CFO
|
Tel: +1 888 306 6843
|
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior
James Black, Emily Morris, Alamgir Ahmed
|
Tel: +44 20 7260 1000
|
Celicourt
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
|
Tel: + 44 20 8434 2754
Notes to Editors
MYCELX is a revolutionary oil-free water technology company solving the world's toughest oil removal problems in the oil and gas industry. The systems are based upon scientific breakthrough for a completely different approach to permanent oil removal. The Company created the patented MYCELX polymer using innovative molecular cohesion for removing oil from water far beyond what conventional systems have ever achieved. MYCELX systems remove oil to critically low levels in a much smaller physical footprint than conventional systems and in a virtually fail-safe process.
www.mycelx.com
Disclaimer
MyCelx Technologies Corporation published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:14:02 UTC