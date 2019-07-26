Mycelx Technologies : Appointment of Nominated Adviser & Broker

26 July 2019

MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (AIM: MYX)

('MYCELX' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Nominated Adviser & Broker

MYCELX Technologies Corporation (AIM: MYX), the clean water technology company providing patented solutions for the Oil & Gas market and commercial industrial markets worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Numis Securities Limited as its Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation Connie Mixon, CEO Kim Slayton, CFO Tel: +1 888 306 6843 Numis Securities Limited John Prior James Black, Emily Morris, Alamgir Ahmed Tel: +44 20 7260 1000 Celicourt Mark Antelme Jimmy Lea Tel: + 44 20 8434 2754

