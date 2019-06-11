Mycelx Technologies : Block listing Interim Review

MyCelx Technologies Corporation
('MYCELX' or the 'Company') (AIM: MYX)
11 June 2019
Block Admission Interim Update
In respect of the block admissions to trading on AIM on 29 April 2013 and 3 October 2017 for MYCELX common shares of US$0.025 each ('Shares'), MYCELX provides the following update in respect of the period 7 December 2018 to 10 June 2019 to (the 'Period').
Omnibus Performance Incentive Plan 2011 No of Shares
Admitted on 29 April 2013 300,000
Admitted on 3 October 2017 300,000
Issued prior to the Period (333,198)
Issued during the Period (32,500)
------------
Shares not yet issued 234,302
=======
Enquiries:
MYCELX Technologies Corporation+1 888 306 6843
Kimberly Slayton, Chief Financial Officer
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Nominated Adviser and Broker
David Porter
Richard Salmond +44 207 894 7000
Disclaimer
MyCelx Technologies Corporation published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:22:10 UTC