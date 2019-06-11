Log in
MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORP    MYXR

MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORP

(MYXR)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- GBp   0.00%
02:23aMYCELX TECHNOLOGIES : Block listing Interim Review
PU
06/06MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES : Issue of Equity
PU
03/13MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES : Issue of Equity
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mycelx Technologies : Block listing Interim Review

06/11/2019 | 02:23am EDT

MyCelx Technologies Corporation

('MYCELX' or the 'Company') (AIM: MYX)

11 June 2019

Block Admission Interim Update

In respect of the block admissions to trading on AIM on 29 April 2013 and 3 October 2017 for MYCELX common shares of US$0.025 each ('Shares'), MYCELX provides the following update in respect of the period 7 December 2018 to 10 June 2019 to (the 'Period').

Omnibus Performance Incentive Plan 2011 No of Shares

Admitted on 29 April 2013 300,000

Admitted on 3 October 2017 300,000

Issued prior to the Period (333,198)

Issued during the Period (32,500)

------------

Shares not yet issued 234,302

=======

Enquiries:

MYCELX Technologies Corporation+1 888 306 6843

Kimberly Slayton, Chief Financial Officer

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Nominated Adviser and Broker

David Porter

Richard Salmond +44 207 894 7000

Disclaimer

MyCelx Technologies Corporation published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:22:10 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
