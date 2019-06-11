Mycelx Technologies : Block listing Interim Review

MyCelx Technologies Corporation

('MY

C

ELX' or the 'Company') ( AIM: MYX)

11 June 2019

Block Admission Interim Update

In respect of the block admissions to trading on AIM on 29 April 2013 and 3 October 2017 for MYCELX common shares of US$0.025 each ('Shares'), MYCELX provides the following update in respect of the period 7 December 2018 to 10 June 2019 to (the 'Period').

Omnibus Performance Incentive Plan 2011 No of Shares

Admitted on 29 April 2013 300,000

Admitted on 3 October 2017 300,000

Issued prior to the Period (333,198)

Issued during the Period (32,500)

------------

Shares not yet issued 234,302

=======

