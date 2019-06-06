Log in
Mycelx Technologies : Issue of Equity

06/06/2019 | 02:13am EDT

6 June 2019

MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

('MYCELX' or the 'Company')

Issue of Equity

MYCELX Technologies Corporation (AIM: MYX), the clean water technology company providing patented solutions for the Oil and Gas market and commercial industrial markets worldwide, announces that it has issued 30,000 common shares of $0.025 each ('Common Shares') pursuant to the exercise by an employee of share options under the Company's Omnibus Performance Incentive Plan 2011. The Common Shares have been issued under the block listing facility announced on 27 September 2017.

Following the admission of Common Shares pursuant to the option exercise, the Company will have 19,443,750 Common Shares in issue. MYCELX does not currently hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 19,443,750 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator in the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

MYCELX Technologies Corporation

Connie Mixon, CEO

Kim Slayton, CFO

Tel: +1 888 306 6843

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe - NOMAD and Broker

David Porter

Richard Salmond

Tel: +44 20 7894 7000

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Tel: +44 20 7520 9266

Notes to Editors

MYCELX is a revolutionary oil-free water technology company solving the world's toughest oil removal problems in the oil and gas industry. The systems are based upon scientific breakthrough for a completely different approach to permanent oil removal. The Company created the patented MYCELX polymer using innovative molecular cohesion for removing oil from water far beyond what conventional systems have ever achieved. MYCELX systems remove oil to critically low levels in a much smaller physical footprint than conventional systems and in a virtually fail-safe process.

www.mycelx.com

Disclaimer

MyCelx Technologies Corporation published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:12:07 UTC
