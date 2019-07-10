Log in
MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORP

(MYXR)
Mycelx Technologies : Result of Annual Meeting

07/10/2019 | 08:13am EDT

MyCelx Technologies Corporation

('MyCelx' or the 'Company') (AIM: MYX)

10 July 2019

Result of Annual Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that, at its Annual Meeting held on 10 July 2019 at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard LLP, Milton Gate, 60 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4AG, United Kingdom, the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual Meeting were duly passed on a Poll.

Full details of the resolutions passed are set out in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's website www.mycelx.com.

Resolutions

For / Discretion

Against

Total

Vote withheld*

Number

%

Number

%

1A To elect Tim Eggar as a Director

8,103,573

100.0

-

-

8,103,573

2,479,860

1B To elect Connie Mixon as a Director

10,583,433

100.0

-

-

10,583,433

-

1C To elect Haluk (Hal) Alper as a Director

10,583,433

100.0

-

-

10,583,433

-

1D To elect Andre Schnabl as a Director

10,583,433

100.0

-

-

10,583,433

-

1E To elect Brian Rochester as a Director

7,492,183

100.0

-

-

7,492,183

3,091,250

2. Ratification of appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as independent registered public accounting firm

10,583,433

100.0

-

-

10,583,433

-

3. Extension of the Option Plan to 2029 and increase in the possible number of shares to be awarded pursuant to the Plan to 15% of the Company's issued capital at the date of any award

10,179,273

96.18

404,160

3.82

10,583,433

-

*'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

For further information please contact:

MYCELX Technologies Corporation

Connie Mixon, CEO

Kim Slayton, CFO

Tel: +1 888 306 6843

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe - NOMAD and Broker

David Porter

Richard Salmond

Tel: +44 20 7894 7000

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Notes to Editors

MYCELX is a revolutionary oil-free water technology company solving the world's toughest oil removal problems in the oil and gas industry. The systems are based upon scientific breakthrough for a completely different approach to permanent oil removal. The Company created the patented MYCELX polymer using innovative molecular cohesion for removing oil from water far beyond what conventional systems have ever achieved. MYCELX systems remove oil to critically low levels in a much smaller physical footprint than conventional systems and in a virtually fail-safe process.

www.mycelx.com

Tel: +44 20 7520 9266

Disclaimer

MyCelx Technologies Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 12:12:01 UTC
