Mycelx Technologies : Result of Annual Meeting

MyCelx Technologies Corporation

('MyCelx' or the 'Company') (AIM: MYX)

10 July 2019

Result of Annual Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that, at its Annual Meeting held on 10 July 2019 at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard LLP, Milton Gate, 60 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4AG, United Kingdom, the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual Meeting were duly passed on a Poll.

Full details of the resolutions passed are set out in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's website www.mycelx.com.

Resolutions For / Discretion Against Total Vote withheld* Number % Number % 1A To elect Tim Eggar as a Director 8,103,573 100.0 - - 8,103,573 2,479,860 1B To elect Connie Mixon as a Director 10,583,433 100.0 - - 10,583,433 - 1C To elect Haluk (Hal) Alper as a Director 10,583,433 100.0 - - 10,583,433 - 1D To elect Andre Schnabl as a Director 10,583,433 100.0 - - 10,583,433 - 1E To elect Brian Rochester as a Director 7,492,183 100.0 - - 7,492,183 3,091,250 2. Ratification of appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as independent registered public accounting firm 10,583,433 100.0 - - 10,583,433 - 3. Extension of the Option Plan to 2029 and increase in the possible number of shares to be awarded pursuant to the Plan to 15% of the Company's issued capital at the date of any award 10,179,273 96.18 404,160 3.82 10,583,433 -

*'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

For further information please contact: