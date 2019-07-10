Mycelx Technologies : Result of Annual Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that, at its Annual Meeting held on 10 July 2019 at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard LLP, Milton Gate, 60 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4AG, United Kingdom, the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual Meeting were duly passed on a Poll.
Full details of the resolutions passed are set out in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's websitewww.mycelx.com.
Resolutions
For / Discretion
Against
Total
Vote withheld*
Number
%
Number
%
1A To elect Tim Eggar as a Director
8,103,573
100.0
-
-
8,103,573
2,479,860
1B To elect Connie Mixon as a Director
10,583,433
100.0
-
-
10,583,433
-
1C To elect Haluk (Hal) Alper as a Director
10,583,433
100.0
-
-
10,583,433
-
1D To elect Andre Schnabl as a Director
10,583,433
100.0
-
-
10,583,433
-
1E To elect Brian Rochester as a Director
7,492,183
100.0
-
-
7,492,183
3,091,250
2. Ratification of appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as independent registered public accounting firm
10,583,433
100.0
-
-
10,583,433
-
3. Extension of the Option Plan to 2029 and increase in the possible number of shares to be awarded pursuant to the Plan to 15% of the Company's issued capital at the date of any award
10,179,273
96.18
404,160
3.82
10,583,433
-
*'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
For further information please contact:
MYCELX Technologies Corporation
Connie Mixon, CEO
Kim Slayton, CFO
Tel: +1 888 306 6843
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe - NOMAD and Broker
David Porter
Richard Salmond
Tel: +44 20 7894 7000
Celicourt Communications
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
Notes to Editors
MYCELX is a revolutionary oil-free water technology company solving the world's toughest oil removal problems in the oil and gas industry. The systems are based upon scientific breakthrough for a completely different approach to permanent oil removal. The Company created the patented MYCELX polymer using innovative molecular cohesion for removing oil from water far beyond what conventional systems have ever achieved. MYCELX systems remove oil to critically low levels in a much smaller physical footprint than conventional systems and in a virtually fail-safe process.
