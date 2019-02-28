Mycelx Technologies : Results of Fundraising

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (THE 'ANNOUNCEMENT') VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ('RIS'), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation

('MYCELX' or the 'Company')

Results of Fundraising

MYCELX Technologies Corporation (MYX LN), the clean water technology company providing patented solutions for the Oil and Gas market and commercial industrial markets worldwide traded on London Stock Exchange's AIM market, is pleased to announce the result of the Placing and Subscription announced earlier today.

A total of 577,246 New Common Shares in the Company have been placed by Cantor Fitzgerald Europe at a price of 230 pence per share (the 'Issue Price') raising gross proceeds of $1.75 million. Together with the proceeds of the Subscription for 26,387 New Common Shares at the Issue Price raising gross proceeds of $80,000, the Company has raised a total of $1.83 million to fund its expansion.

The Issue Price represents a discount of 6.1 per cent. to the Company's mid-market closing price as at 27 February 2019, being the last practicable date prior to the publication of the announcement of the Fundraising.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Common Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 08.00 a.m. on 13 March 2019.

Upon Admission, the New Common Shares will trade in the Company's new restricted line of Common Shares under the ticker MYXR, and the New Common Shares, as represented by Depositary Interests, will be held in the CREST system and will be segregated into a separate trading system within CREST identified with the market 'REG S' and ISIN USU624551151. The Company also maintains an unrestricted line of Common Shares trading under the existing symbol MYX.

Following the issue of the 603,633 New Common Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 19,411,250 Common Shares. The total number of voting rights in the company will be 19,411,250. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Related party transactions

City Financial Investment Company Limited and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited are substantial shareholders of the Company (the 'Substantial Shareholders') and therefore classified as related parties under the AIM Rules for Companies ('AIM Rules'). Tim Eggar, Connie Mixon and Andre Schnabl (the 'Participating Directors') are, by virtue of their directorships of the Company, also related parties of the Company under the AIM Rules. The Substantial Shareholders and Participating Directors (together the 'Related Parties') are participating in the Fundraising and their participation in the Fundraising is considered a related party transaction under the AIM Rules.

The independent directors of the Company, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, consider that the terms of the Related Parties' participation in the Fundraising is fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's Shareholders are concerned.

The Related Parties' interest in the Company, following Admission, will be:

Related Party Current Shareholding Shares being acquired pursuant to the Fundraising Shareholding following Admission Percentage holding following Admission City Financial Investments Company Limited 3,574,938 82,463 3,657,401 18.84% Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited 2,639,507 494,783 3,134,290 16.15% Andre Schnabl - 8,246 8,246 0.04% Connie Mixon 991,211 16,492 1,007,703 5.19% Tim Eggar 130,680 1,649 132,329 0.68%

Connie Mixon, CEO of MYCELX, said:

'I am pleased to announce the successful closing of this capital raise that will fund the purchase of additional revenue-generating assets for MYCELX. The Company has a strong track record of project delivery and we achieved significant growth in 2018. The purchase of these assets will enable us to accelerate and exploit the opportunities we see before us, as we continue to convert our pipeline into purchase orders and build on the strong momentum we have achieved to date globally.'

All capitalised terms in this announcement are as defined in the Company's announcement released at 07.00 a.m. this morning.

Appendix - PDMR Dealing Disclosure:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Connie Mixon 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MYCELX Technologies Corporation b) LEI 213800UJZINIK2VD1G48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares of $0.025 each Identification code USU624551151 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 230 pence 16,492 (bought) d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 16,492common shares of $0.025 each ('Common Shares') at an average price of 230pence per share e) Date of the transaction 28 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tim Eggar 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MYCELX Technologies Corporation b) LEI 213800UJZINIK2VD1G48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares of $0.025 each Identification code USU624551151 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 230 pence 1,649 (bought) d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 1,649common shares of $0.025 each ('Common Shares') at an average price of 230pence per share e) Date of the transaction 28 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue