MYCELX Technologies : Trading Update

14 April 2020

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). This inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (AIM: MYX)

Trading Update

Further to the announcement on 5 March 2020, MYCELX Technologies Corporation ('MYCELX' or the 'Company'), the clean water technology company providing patented solutions for the Oil and Gas market and commercial industrial markets worldwide, provides a trading update with respect to current market conditions.

Following the recent oil price decline, combined with the global COVID-19 pandemic, market conditions have deteriorated further. However, the Company remains operational and continues to function in shipping, production and operations across all of its active sites. MYCELX has taken decisive action to protect its employees by stopping all non-essential work travel and installing a business wide work from home policy, where possible. The Company has also implemented company-wide cost saving measures, including expanding on previous cost cutting initiatives and implementing a 15% pay cut across the business, except for hourly rate employees. These measures will limit the effects of the unprecedented environment and protect the Company's balance sheet.

The Company remains in active dialogue with its customers and vendors. As referred to in the Company's last Trading Update, MYCELX made a strong start to the year following the award of three new purchase orders in Q1 2020. The business is well positioned to benefit from an uptick in bidding activity once the COVID-19 pandemic is over and pressure on oil prices has eased.

MYCELX has also applied, with the support of its Bank, for the United States Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program. This is a forgivable loan program set up to support businesses and can be used to offset payroll and other qualified expenses.

MYCELX continues to actively monitor its 2020 pipeline. Given the global market uncertainty,the Company has decided to withdraw its guidance published on 5 March 2020, but will continue to monitor developments and provide further updates as necessary.The Company's cash position remains strong with current unrestricted cash of $7 million including a $1.8 million draw on its line of credit.

Commenting on the market update, Connie Mixon, CEO, said:

'Whilst these are the most challenging conditions we have faced, I am pleased with how we are performing as a business. The safety of our employees is of paramount importance to us, so we have installed a number of measures which safeguard their welfare. The cost cutting measures we have in place will ensure the Company maintains its financial footing and we are well placed to capitalize on bidding activity and projects as and when the market recovers.'

For further information please contact:

