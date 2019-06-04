Myers Industries : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that its Board of
Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share
payable on July 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019.
About Myers Industries
Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer
products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and
consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools,
equipment, and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service
industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com
to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604006113/en/