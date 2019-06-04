Log in
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MYE)
Myers Industries : Announces Quarterly Dividend

06/04/2019

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on July 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 558 M
EBIT 2019 44,4 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M
Finance 2019 18,4 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 22,69
P/E ratio 2020 19,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 617 M
Chart MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Myers Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. David Banyard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic Jack Liebau Chairman
Kevin L. Brackman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Stefanko Independent Director
Sarah R. Coffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.11.98%617
APTARGROUP, INC.21.22%7 206
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC0.11%6 262
RPC GROUP PLC21.14%4 072
FP CORP-2.58%2 634
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 043
