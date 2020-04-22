Myers Industries : Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2020 First Quarter Results

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its performance.

Investors and analysts may access the call at (833) 513-0562; international callers may use (236) 714-2198. The Conference ID# is 6894555. Callers are asked to sign on at least five minutes in advance. The call will also be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's website www.myersindustries.com and click on the Investor Relations tab.

Investors can also access a replay of the teleconference at (800) 585-8367; international callers use (416) 621-4642. The Conference ID # is 6894555. The teleconference replay will be available through May 12, 2020.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

