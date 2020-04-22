Log in
Myers Industries : Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2020 First Quarter Results

04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its performance.

Investors and analysts may access the call at (833) 513-0562; international callers may use (236) 714-2198. The Conference ID# is 6894555. Callers are asked to sign on at least five minutes in advance. The call will also be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's website www.myersindustries.com and click on the Investor Relations tab.

Investors can also access a replay of the teleconference at (800) 585-8367; international callers use (416) 621-4642. The Conference ID # is 6894555. The teleconference replay will be available through May 12, 2020.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 518 M
EBIT 2020 40,6 M
Net income 2020 38,7 M
Finance 2020 20,2 M
Yield 2020 5,35%
P/E ratio 2020 9,46x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 365 M
Chart MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Myers Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,67  $
Last Close Price 10,22  $
Spread / Highest target 95,7%
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. McGaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic Jack Liebau Chairman
Kevin L. Brackman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Stefanko Independent Director
Sarah R. Coffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.-38.73%365
APTARGROUP, INC.-8.22%6 903
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-24.28%4 761
FP CORPORATION2.55%3 094
SCIENTEX-1.70%951
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED-1.86%713
