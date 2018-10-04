Myers Industries : Reports Select Preliminary 2018 Third Quarter Financial Information

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), an international manufacturer of
polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial
and consumer markets, today announced select preliminary third quarter
2018 financial information.
The Company’s preliminary financial information for the third quarter
ended September 30, 2018 is based on unaudited information and is
subject to the Company completing its customary quarterly close and
review procedures.
-
Net sales of approximately $135 million, flat to the third quarter of
last year
-
GAAP net loss per diluted share from continuing operations in the
range of $0.36 to $0.38, including the impairment charge discussed
below, compared with GAAP net income of $0.10 in the third quarter of
2017
-
Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations in
the range of $0.14 to $0.16, compared with $0.10 in the third quarter
of 2017
-
The Company expects to recognize a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge
of $23 million in the third quarter of 2018 related to the sale in
2015 of the Company’s Lawn and Garden business and the associated
promissory note (please refer to the paragraph below for additional
details)
-
The Company now expects that fiscal year 2018 total sales will be flat
to up low-single-digits on a constant currency basis compared with the
prior year
“While our third quarter financial performance reflected the traditional
seasonal slowdown in the second half of each year, results were further
impacted by lower-than-expected sales in the Distribution Segment.
Because of continued disappointing performance in this segment, we are
reviewing several more aggressive actions and will communicate those
actions in the coming weeks,” said Dave Banyard, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Myers Industries.
“Within the Material Handling Segment, we also saw a more pronounced
slowdown than anticipated in the RV market,” added Mr. Banyard. “Despite
these challenges, we continue to generate strong cash flow, and we
remain confident about the future outlook for Myers Industries.”
Anticipated Charges Related to HC Companies
Promissory Notes and Lease
In February 2015, the Company sold its Lawn and Garden business to an
entity controlled by Wingate Partners V, L.P. The terms of the
transaction included promissory notes totaling $20 million (the notes)
that mature in August 2020. The carrying value of the notes and
corresponding accrued interest as of September 30, 2018 was
approximately $23 million.
During the third quarter of 2018, management of the Lawn and Garden
business, now named HC Companies, Inc. (HC), requested an extension to
the maturity of the notes as part of an effort to restructure their
debt. The Company believes there is uncertainty about the ability to
collect on the notes. As a result, under accounting rules, the Company
expects to recognize a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $23
million in the third quarter of 2018 with respect to the notes.
Additionally, the Company is a guarantor for one of HC’s facility leases
expiring in 2025. Remaining rent payments under the lease total $14
million. The Company is still evaluating the amount of the charge to
recognize for this guarantee.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. Adjusted net
income per diluted share from continuing operations, income from
continuing operations as adjusted, adjusted income per diluted share
from continuing operations, operating income as adjusted, adjusted
operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are
non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as a supplement to
results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States. Myers Industries believes that such
information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical
comparison of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of the
non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP
measures is available in this news release.
About Myers Industries, Inc.
Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer
products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and
consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools,
equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under- vehicle service
industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com
to learn more.
Caution on Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release include “forward-looking” statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any
statement that is not of historical fact may be deemed
“forward-looking”. Words such as “expect”, “believe”, “project”, “plan”,
“anticipate”, “intend”, “objective”, “outlook”, “target”, “goal”, “view”
and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These
statements are based on management's current views and assumptions of
future events and financial performance and involve a number of risks
and uncertainties, many outside of the Company's control that could
cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or
implied. Risks and uncertainties include: raw material availability,
increases in raw material costs, or other production costs; risks
associated with our strategic growth initiatives or the failure to
achieve the anticipated benefits of such initiatives; unanticipated
downturn in business relationships with customers or their purchases;
competitive pressures on sales and pricing; changes in the markets for
the Company's business segments; changes in trends and demands in the
markets in which the Company competes; operational problems at our
manufacturing facilities, or unexpected failures at those facilities;
future economic and financial conditions in the United States and around
the world; inability of the Company to meet future capital requirements;
claims, litigation and regulatory actions against the Company; changes
in laws and regulations affecting the Company; and other risks as
detailed in the Company's 10-K and other reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Such reports are available on the
Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities and its
website at www.sec.gov
and on the Company's Investor Relations section of its website at www.myersindustries.com.
Myers Industries undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements speak
only as of the date made.
