MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MYE)
Myers Industries : to Attend KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

05/23/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that President and CEO, Dave Banyard, and Executive Vice President and CFO, Kevin Brackman, will attend KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, MA. The Company’s general session is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 558 M
EBIT 2019 44,4 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M
Finance 2019 18,4 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 23,07
P/E ratio 2020 19,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 627 M
Managers
NameTitle
R. David Banyard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic Jack Liebau Chairman
Kevin L. Brackman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Stefanko Independent Director
Sarah R. Coffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.18.33%627
APTARGROUP, INC.20.28%7 150
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC0.27%6 272
RPC GROUP PLC20.98%4 057
FP CORP-7.13%2 457
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 064
