Myers Industries : to Attend KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that President and CEO, Dave Banyard, and Executive Vice President and CFO, Kevin Brackman, will attend KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, MA. The Company’s general session is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005025/en/