MYLAN N.V.    MYL   NL0011031208

MYLAN N.V.

(MYL)
MYL Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Mylan N.V. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 25, 2020

07/01/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mylan N.V. ("Mylan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Mylan securities between February 16, 2016 and May 7, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/myl.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose rampant abuses of federal quality control regulations, including at Mylan’s Morgantown facility. The complaint continues to allege that through a scheme implemented by Mylan's President, Mylan chemists manipulated quality control test data in order to create the facade that Mylan's drugs had achieved passing quality control results. Then, in November 2016, a whistleblower reported Mylan's conduct to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Consequently, Mylan was forced to reveal that it would be "restructuring" its Morgantown facility, including by terminating hundreds of employees, and reported a surprise quarterly loss on May 7, 2019. The complaint alleges that when the true details entered the market, investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/myl or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Mylan you have until August 25, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 676 M - -
Net income 2020 691 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 836 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 313 M 8 313 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart MYLAN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Mylan N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYLAN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,74 $
Last Close Price 16,08 $
Spread / Highest target 80,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather M. Bresch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Malik President & Executive Director
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer
Andrea B. Miller Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYLAN N.V.-20.00%8 313
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.59%370 503
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.57%294 833
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.98%195 189
NOVARTIS AG-10.32%191 738
PFIZER, INC.-16.54%181 643
