Mylan N : 425
11/05/2019 | 05:46pm EST
SEC Filing | Mylan N.V.
Mylan NV published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:44:04 UTC
|Sales 2019
|11 609 M
|EBIT 2019
|3 199 M
|Net income 2019
|675 M
|Debt 2019
|11 727 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|P/E ratio 2019
|11,9x
|P/E ratio 2020
|8,51x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,89x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,70x
|Capitalization
|10 183 M
Technical analysis trends MYLAN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Average target price
25,74 $
|Last Close Price
17,79 $
|Spread / Highest target
96,7%
|Spread / Average Target
44,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
12,4%