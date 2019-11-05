Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mylan N.V.    MYL   NL0011031208

MYLAN N.V.

(MYL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/05 04:55:45 pm
17.775 USD   -9.95%
05:46pMYLAN N : 425
PU
04:49pHealth Care Down as Mylan, Mallinckrodt Weigh -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01:06pMYLAN N : shares slide after warning of hit to revenue
RE
Mylan N : 425

0
11/05/2019 | 05:46pm EST

SEC Filing | Mylan N.V.

Mylan NV published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:44:04 UTC
0
Latest news on MYLAN N.V.
09:15aMYLAN N : Q3 2019 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
07:01aMYLAN N : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Updates 2019 Guidance
PR
11/01DIABETES AWARENESS : Learn More About the Condition that is Estimated to Affect ..
PU
11/01Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
DJ
10/31MYLAN N.V. : quaterly earnings release
10/30GlaxoSmithKline Raises Guidance After 3Q Profit Rise -- Update
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 609 M
EBIT 2019 3 199 M
Net income 2019 675 M
Debt 2019 11 727 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 8,51x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 10 183 M
Chart MYLAN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Mylan N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYLAN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 25,74  $
Last Close Price 17,79  $
Spread / Highest target 96,7%
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather M. Bresch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Malik President & Executive Director
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer
Andrea B. Miller Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYLAN N.V.-27.96%10 183
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.67%342 749
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.10%258 208
MERCK AND COMPANY9.80%214 815
PFIZER-12.88%210 346
NOVARTIS16.37%200 375
