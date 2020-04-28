Log in
MYLAN N.V.

(MYL)
Mylan N : Pfizer plans expanded coronavirus vaccine trials, sees 'negligible' hit from outbreak

04/28/2020 | 01:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S.

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said it expects its experimental coronavirus vaccine to move into expanded clinical trials by October that could allow for emergency use or accelerated approval, as it ramps up efforts to combat the pandemic.

The company left its full-year adjusted profit forecast of $2.82 to $2.92 per share unchanged, saying it expects the pandemic to have little impact on its overall results.

Pfizer said most of its drugs are not administered at the physician's office, which would help it emerge from the pandemic with a "negligible" impact on its results. Millions of Americans have been avoiding visiting doctors or hospitals out of fear of becoming infected with the virus.

However, Chief Executive Albert Bourla on a conference call cautioned, "We are likely to see more negative impact during the second quarter, driven primarily by reductions in new patient starts."

Pfizer, in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is among many drugmakers racing to develop a vaccine for the highly contagious virus that has infected more than 3 million people worldwide.

The company said it expects to make safety data available by late May and move into expanded trials that could allow emergency use or accelerated approval starting in the fall, although experts have cau
tioned that a safe, effective vaccine may still be more than a year away. (https://reut.rs/2VHJicW)

The company's unchanged forecast "makes clear management confidence that they have enough gears to make its earnings guidance despite COVID-19," Citi analyst Andrew Baum said.

In contrast, Merck & Co on Tuesday estimated a $2.1 billion (1.68 billion pounds) hit to 2020 revenue due to the pandemic, as two-thirds of its products must be administered by doctors.

Pfizer reported a nearly $150 million boost to first-quarter revenue, helped by increased demand for some of its medicines, including pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, which some physicians are prescribing to help combat the effects of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

There are currently no treatments of vaccines approved for COVID-19, but doctors have been trying many approaches to try to alter the course of the sometimes deadly disease.

Pfizer also said its commitment to spin off its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV was unchanged.

Excluding items, Pfizer earned 80 cents per share in the quarter, beating analysts by 7 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue fell 8.3% to $12.03 billion, but topped Wall Street estimates of about $11.87 billion.

Pfizer shares were down 0.4% at $38.16.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph, Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in Maplewood, N.J; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Bill Berkrot)

By Saumya Joseph

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 772 M
EBIT 2020 3 211 M
Net income 2020 872 M
Debt 2020 10 170 M
Yield 2020 0,70%
P/E ratio 2020 8,86x
P/E ratio 2021 7,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 1,37x
Capitalization 8 331 M
Chart MYLAN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Mylan N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYLAN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 16,14  $
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather M. Bresch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Malik President & Executive Director
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer
Andrea B. Miller Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYLAN N.V.-19.70%8 331
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.16%406 763
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.65%304 733
PFIZER, INC.-2.17%212 641
MERCK & CO., INC-7.66%212 057
NOVARTIS-6.45%204 428
