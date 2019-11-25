Log in
Mylan N.V.

MYLAN N.V.

(MYL)
Mylan N : to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

11/25/2019

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical company Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that it will present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Boston on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation via the investor relations section of Mylan's website at investor.mylan.com. An archived version also will be available following the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mylan-to-present-at-the-evercore-isi-healthconx-conference-300964141.html

SOURCE Mylan N.V.


© PRNewswire 2019
