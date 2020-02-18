Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mylan N.V.    MYL   NL0011031208

MYLAN N.V.

(MYL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mylan N : to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter, Full Year Results and 2020 Guidance on Feb. 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 07:31am EST

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical company Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results, as well as its 2020 financial guidance, on Thursday, Feb. 27, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The company also will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 27 to discuss the results and 2020 guidance. 

The briefing can be accessed live by calling 855.493.3607 or 346.354.0950 for international callers (ID#: 9599904) or at the following address on the company's website: investor.mylan.com.  A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website. 

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

Mylan (PRNewsfoto/Mylan N.V.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mylan-to-release-2019-fourth-quarter-full-year-results-and-2020-guidance-on-feb-27-2020-301006186.html

SOURCE Mylan N.V.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MYLAN N.V.
07:31aMYLAN N : to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter, Full Year Results and 2020 Guidance on..
PR
02/06Merck to Spin Off $6.5 Billion In Products -- WSJ
DJ
02/05Health Care Up As Biogen Rally Offsets Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
02/05Merck to Spin Off Slow-Growth Products Into New Company
DJ
01/28Pfizer profit misses estimates as revenue falls; plans no 2020 share repurcha..
RE
01/28Pfizer Sales Fall on Loss of Drug Exclusivity -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/28Pfizer Sales Fall on Loss of Drug Exclusivity -- Update
DJ
01/28Pfizer profit misses estimates as revenue falls; plans no 2020 share repurcha..
RE
01/23Blues health insurers put up $55 million to take on generic drug makers
RE
01/08MYLAN N : Initiates Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Three Lots of Nizatidine Caps..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group