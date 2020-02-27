Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mylan N.V.    MYL   NL0011031208

MYLAN N.V.

(MYL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mylan N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 06:32pm EST
Logo of Mylan Laboratories, a company primarily engaged in the commercialization of generic drugs is pictured in Merignac near Bordeaux

Drugmaker Mylan NV said on Thursday it expects the coronavirus outbreak to impact its financial results and warned of drug shortages in case of continued spread of the virus, sending shares of the company down 3.6%.

The outbreak has so far mainly battered China, causing nearly 80,000 infections and more than 2,700 deaths, according to World Health Organization figures. It has spread to another 46 countries, where around 3,700 cases and 57 deaths have been reported.

"Our business exposure in China specifically is limited. However, given the global nature of our supply chain, operations and businesses, our results could potentially be impacted," Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch said on an earnings call.

Mylan said it was facing logistical issues, but had not seen problems with production or experienced price increases in active drug ingredients.

Although heavily reliant on China, the company said it was better positioned against the impact of the outbreak compared to its peers due to its diversified supply chain.

"The whole industry is in one way or other way connected with China, but you would expect us to be much better placed," President Rajiv Malik said.

Mylan said it does not see any impact in the near future, but cautioned that continued spread of the coronavirus over the next few months could lead to drug shortages.

The company is set to merge with Pfizer Inc's China-headquartered Upjohn unit that houses off-patent branded drugs such as cholesterol drug Lipitor, allowing Mylan to leverage a strong base in Asia.

Pfizer on Thursday also warned that continued spread of the virus could have an adverse impact on its financial results and operations, including its manufacturing, supply chain and clinical trial operations.

Excluding the impact of the Upjohn deal and the outbreak, Mylan expects 2020 total revenue between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.92 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.40 per share in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $1.28. Total revenue rose 3.7% to $3.19 billion, missing estimates of $3.23 billion.

By Trisha Roy and Saumya Joseph
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MYLAN N.V. -4.40% 18.68 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
PFIZER, INC. -1.79% 34.1 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MYLAN N.V.
06:32pMYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
RE
06:11pFinance Chief of New Mylan-Pfizer Business Expected to Focus on Costs, Invest..
DJ
04:02pMYLAN N : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Provides 2020 Gu..
PR
08:54aMylan, Pfizer Name CFO, Full Board for Viatris
DJ
02/24MYLAN N : Beximco Signs Contract With Mylan for Distribution in Bangladesh
DJ
02/19Merck KGaA sells allergy unit to Dermapharm, keeps autoinjector project
RE
02/18MYLAN N : to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter, Full Year Results and 2020 Guidance on..
PR
02/06Merck to Spin Off $6.5 Billion In Products -- WSJ
DJ
02/05Health Care Up As Biogen Rally Offsets Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
02/05Merck to Spin Off Slow-Growth Products Into New Company
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 537 M
EBIT 2019 3 212 M
Net income 2019 414 M
Debt 2019 11 832 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,73x
EV / Sales2019 1,90x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 10 085 M
Chart MYLAN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Mylan N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYLAN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 25,11  $
Last Close Price 18,68  $
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather M. Bresch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Malik President & Executive Director
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer
Andrea B. Miller Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYLAN N.V.-2.79%10 085
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.84%378 557
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.13%287 870
MERCK AND COMPANY-12.11%203 526
NOVARTIS-5.57%200 481
PFIZER, INC.-13.40%192 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group