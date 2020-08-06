Log in
MYLAN N.V.

MYLAN N.V.

(MYL)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mylan narrows full-year revenue estimates on COVID-19 pressure

08/06/2020 | 07:15am EDT
Logo of Mylan Laboratories, a company primarily engaged in the commercialization of generic drugs is pictured in Merignac near Bordeaux

Mylan NV on Thursday lowered the top-end of its full-year sales estimate as the drugmaker predicted a slower-than-expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Generic drugmakers like Mylan benefited in the first quarter from customers stocking up on over-the-counter medicines ahead of lockdowns imposed around the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The short-term pull forward of demand, however, weighed on Mylan's sales in the second quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company posted a profit above estimates, helped mainly by higher sales of its recently launched products like asthma drug Wixela and chronic lung treatment Yupelri.

The generic drugmaker, which sells a cheaper version of Gilead Sciences Inc's COVID-19 drug remdesivir, took an about 5% hit to the sales of products in Europe and rest of the world due to lower non-COVID-19 related patient hospital visits during the pandemic.

Excluding items, it earned $1.11 per share in the quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimates of 98 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue of the company, whose merger with Pfizer Inc's off-patent branded drugs unit has been delayed by the pandemic, fell 4.2% to $2.73 billion, missing estimates of $2.75 billion.

The company said it expects 2020 revenue of between $11.5 billion and $12.0 billion, compared with its prior range of $11.50 billion to $12.50 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -2.65% 69 Delayed Quote.6.19%
MYLAN N.V. 3.55% 16.9 Delayed Quote.-15.92%
PFIZER LIMITED 1.04% 4421.95 End-of-day quote.4.68%
PFIZER, INC. 0.16% 38.45 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 600 M - -
Net income 2020 725 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 680 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 736 M 8 736 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart MYLAN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Mylan N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYLAN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,50 $
Last Close Price 16,90 $
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather M. Bresch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Malik President & Executive Director
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer
Andrea B. Miller Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYLAN N.V.-15.92%8 736
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.93%390 711
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.04%299 337
PFIZER, INC.-1.86%213 583
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.24%206 068
NOVARTIS AG-17.36%184 831
