MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Mylan NV MYL NL0011031208 MYLAN NV (MYL) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 07/29 04:15:00 pm 20.78 USD +12.57% 05:53p Mylan stock boost follows long share struggles for company, generics industry RE 05:41p MYLAN : Investor Presentation PU 05:41p MYLAN : Fact Sheet PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Mylan : 10-Q 0 07/29/2019 | 05:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, DC 20549 Form 10-Q ☑ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 OR ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from_____________to___________ Commission File Number 333-199861 MYLAN N.V. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Netherlands 98-1189497 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) Building 4, Trident Place, Mosquito Way, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL10 9UL, England (Address of principal executive offices) +44(0) 1707-853-000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Ordinary shares, nominal value €0.01 MYL The NASDAQ Stock Market Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☑No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☑No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☑ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐No ☑ Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date. As of July 23, 2019, there were 515,869,921of the issuer's €0.01nominal value ordinary shares outstanding. MYLAN N.V.AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEX TO FORM 10-Q For the Quarterly Period Ended June 30, 2019 2 PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION MYLAN N.V.AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Net sales $ 2,818.2 $ 2,755.5 $ 5,278.8 $ 5,405.9 Other revenues 33.3 52.8 68.2 86.9 Total revenues 2,851.5 2,808.3 5,347.0 5,492.8 Cost of sales 1,918.9 1,845.8 3,609.2 3,546.0 Gross profit 932.6 962.5 1,737.8 1,946.8 Operating expenses: Research and development 147.6 206.7 320.2 411.6 Selling, general and administrative 668.6 623.3 1,276.5 1,230.8 Litigation settlements and other contingencies, net 20.9 (46.4 ) 21.6 (30.2 ) Total operating expenses 837.1 783.6 1,618.3 1,612.2 Earnings from operations 95.5 178.9 119.5 334.6 Interest expense 131.2 139.2 262.4 270.9 Other expense, net 16.4 21.0 23.7 34.5 (Loss) Earnings before income taxes (52.1 ) 18.7 (166.6 ) 29.2 Income tax provision (benefit) 116.4 (18.8 ) 26.9 (95.4 ) Net (loss) earnings $ (168.5 ) $ 37.5 $ (193.5 ) $ 124.6 (Loss) Earnings per ordinary share: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.24 Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.24 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 515.5 514.4 515.3 514.4 Diluted 515.5 516.3 515.3 516.6 See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3 MYLAN N.V.AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (Unaudited; in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) earnings $ (168.5 ) $ 37.5 $ (193.5 ) $ 124.6 Other comprehensive earnings (loss), before tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment 196.6 (1,088.7 ) (141.9 ) (826.8 ) Change in unrecognized gain (loss) and prior service cost related to defined benefit plans - 2.8 0.2 (1.5 ) Net unrecognized gain (loss) on derivatives in cash flow hedging relationships 9.4 (62.2 ) 35.4 (94.2 ) Net unrecognized (loss) gain on derivatives in net investment hedging relationships (36.3 ) 119.1 21.8 59.9 Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 0.2 0.3 0.6 (0.1 ) Other comprehensive earnings (loss), before tax 169.9 (1,028.7 ) (83.9 ) (862.7 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 1.1 (20.9 ) 12.9 (32.1 ) Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax 168.8 (1,007.8 ) (96.8 ) (830.6 ) Comprehensive earnings (loss) $ 0.3 $ (970.3 ) $ (290.3 ) $ (706.0 ) See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 4 MYLAN N.V.AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in millions, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211.5 $ 388.1 Accounts receivable, net 2,703.8 2,881.0 Inventories 2,776.2 2,580.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 573.9 518.4 Total current assets 6,265.4 6,367.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,146.0 2,170.2 Intangible assets, net 12,730.7 13,664.6 Goodwill 9,692.9 9,747.8 Deferred income tax benefit 553.1 572.2 Other assets 428.8 212.4 Total assets $ 31,816.9 $ 32,734.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,538.2 $ 1,617.0 Short-term borrowings 26.2 1.9 Income taxes payable 138.5 121.5 Current portion of long-term debt and other long-term obligations 724.4 699.8 Other current liabilities 2,133.0 2,147.6 Total current liabilities 4,560.3 4,587.8 Long-term debt 12,590.1 13,161.2 Deferred income tax liability 1,635.1 1,722.0 Other long-term obligations 1,128.6 1,096.8 Total liabilities 19,914.1 20,567.8 Equity Mylan N.V. shareholders' equity Ordinary shares - nominal value €0.01 per ordinary share Shares authorized: 1,200,000,000 Shares issued: 540,459,996 and 539,289,665 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 6.1 6.0 Additional paid-in capital 8,617.3 8,591.4 Retained earnings 5,820.8 6,010.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,541.7 ) (1,441.3 ) 12,902.5 13,166.8 Less: Treasury stock - at cost Ordinary shares: 24,598,074 and 23,490,867 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 999.7 999.7 Total equity 11,902.8 12,167.1 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,816.9 $ 32,734.9 See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 5 MYLAN N.V.AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Equity (Unaudited; in millions, except share amounts) Additional Paid-In Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Total

Equity Ordinary Shares Treasury Stock Shares Cost Shares Cost Balance at March 31, 2019 539,943,344 $ 6.0 $ 8,606.5 $ 5,989.3 23,490,867 $ (999.7 ) $ (1,710.5 ) $ 11,891.6 Net loss - - - (168.5 ) - - - (168.5 ) Other comprehensive earnings, net of tax - - - - - - 168.8 168.8 Issuance of restricted stock and stock options exercised, net 516,652 - 1.6 - - - - 1.6 Taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards - - (7.6 ) - - - - (7.6 ) Share-based compensation expense - - 16.8 - - - - 16.8 Cancellation of restricted stock - 0.1 - - 1,107,207 - - 0.1 Balance at June 30, 2019 540,459,996 $ 6.1 $ 8,617.3 $ 5,820.8 24,598,074 $ (999.7 ) $ (1,541.7 ) $ 11,902.8 Additional Paid-In Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Total

Equity Ordinary Shares Treasury Stock Shares Cost Shares Cost Balance at December 31, 2018 539,289,665 $ 6.0 $ 8,591.4 $ 6,010.7 23,490,867 $ (999.7 ) $ (1,441.3 ) $ 12,167.1 Net loss - - - (193.5 ) - - - (193.5 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - - - (96.8 ) (96.8 ) Issuance of restricted stock and stock options exercised, net 1,170,331 - 3.9 - - - - 3.9 Taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards - - (12.8 ) - - - - (12.8 ) Share-based compensation expense - - 34.8 - - - - 34.8 Cancellation of restricted stock - 0.1 - - 1,107,207 - - 0.1 Cumulative effect of the adoption of new accounting standards - - - 3.6 - - (3.6 ) - Balance at June 30, 2019 540,459,996 $ 6.1 $ 8,617.3 $ 5,820.8 24,598,074 $ (999.7 ) $ (1,541.7 ) $ 11,902.8 See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 6 Additional Paid-In Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Total

Equity Ordinary Shares Treasury Stock Shares Cost Shares Cost Balance at March 31, 2018 538,861,761 $ 6.0 $ 8,610.3 $ 5,745.0 23,490,867 $ (999.7 ) $ (191.5 ) $ 13,170.1 Net earnings - - - 37.5 - - - 37.5 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - - - (1,007.8 ) (1,007.8 ) Issuance of restricted stock and stock options exercised, net 149,149 - 3.1 - - - - 3.1 Share-based compensation income - - (0.8 ) - - - - (0.8 ) Balance at June 30, 2018 539,010,910 $ 6.0 $ 8,612.6 $ 5,782.5 23,490,867 $ (999.7 ) $ (1,199.3 ) $ 12,202.1 Additional Paid-In Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Total

Equity Ordinary Shares Treasury Stock Shares Cost Shares Cost Balance at December 31, 2017 537,902,426 $ 6.0 $ 8,586.0 $ 5,644.5 13,695,251 $ (567.7 ) $ (361.2 ) $ 13,307.6 Net earnings - - - 124.6 - - - 124.6 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - - - (830.6 ) (830.6 ) Issuance of restricted stock and stock options exercised, net 1,108,484 - 13.7 - - - - 13.7 Taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards - - (8.0 ) - - - - (8.0 ) Share-based compensation expense - - 20.6 - - - - 20.6 Ordinary share repurchase - - - - 9,795,616 (432.0 ) - (432.0 ) Cumulative effect of the adoption of new accounting standards - - - 13.7 - - (7.5 ) 6.2 Other - - 0.3 (0.3 ) - - - - Balance at June 30, 2018 539,010,910 $ 6.0 $ 8,612.6 $ 5,782.5 23,490,867 $ (999.7 ) $ (1,199.3 ) $ 12,202.1 See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 7 MYLAN N.V.AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) earnings $ (193.5 ) $ 124.6 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,001.9 1,000.4 Share-based compensation expense 34.8 20.6 Deferred income tax benefit (57.8 ) (65.4 ) Loss from equity method investments 33.2 46.0 Other non-cash items 63.5 261.6 Litigation settlements and other contingencies, net 24.4 (22.3 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 198.9 479.0 Inventories (326.8 ) (280.7 ) Accounts payable (71.6 ) (130.6 ) Income taxes (94.8 ) (122.9 ) Other operating assets and liabilities, net 17.0 (258.3 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 629.2 1,052.0 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net (7.1 ) (63.3 ) Capital expenditures (97.2 ) (75.9 ) Purchase of available for sale securities and other investments (12.7 ) (44.4 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 12.5 65.3 Payments for product rights and other, net (129.5 ) (614.4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (234.0 ) (732.7 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 5.5 2,577.2 Payments of long-term debt (555.5 ) (2,598.6 ) Purchase of ordinary shares - (432.0 ) Change in short-term borrowings, net 24.3 179.0 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (8.3 ) (10.1 ) Contingent consideration payments (38.8 ) (0.2 ) Payments of financing fees (2.1 ) (18.4 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4.0 13.7 Other items, net (1.0 ) (0.5 ) Net cash used in financing activities (571.9 ) (289.9 ) Effect on cash of changes in exchange rates 0.1 (15.1 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (176.6 ) 14.3 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 389.3 369.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 212.7 $ 384.2 See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 8 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 1.General The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements('interim financial statements') of Mylan N.V.and subsidiaries ('Mylan' or the 'Company') were prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('U.S. GAAP') and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') for reporting on Form 10-Q; therefore, as permitted under these rules, certain footnotes and other financial information included in audited financial statements were condensed or omitted. The interim financial statements contain all adjustments (consisting of only normal recurring adjustments) necessary to present fairly the interim results of operations, comprehensive earnings, financial position, equity and cash flows for the periods presented. These interim financial statementsshould be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes thereto in Mylan N.V.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as amended (the '2018Form 10-K'). The December 31, 2018 condensed consolidated balance sheetwas derived from audited financial statements. The interim results of operations and comprehensive earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2019are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the full fiscal year or any other future period. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. 2. Revenue Recognition and Accounts Receivable The Company recognizes revenue in accordance with ASC Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers('ASC 606'). Under ASC 606, the Company recognizes net revenue for product sales when control of the promised goods or services is transferred to our customers in an amount that reflects the consideration we expect to be entitled to in exchange for those goods or services. Revenues are recorded net of provisions for variable consideration, including discounts, rebates, governmental rebate programs, price adjustments, returns, chargebacks, promotional programs and other sales allowances. Accruals for these provisions are presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements as reductions in determining net sales and as a contra asset in accounts receivable, net (if settled via credit) and other current liabilities (if paid in cash). Wholesaler and distributor inventory levels of our products can fluctuate throughout the year due to the seasonality of certain products, the timing of product demand and other factors. Such fluctuations may impact the comparability of our net sales between periods. Consideration received from licenses of intellectual property is recorded as revenue. Royalty or profit share amounts, which are based on sales of licensed products or technology, are recorded when the customer's subsequent sales or usages occur. Such consideration is included in other revenue in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. 9 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Revenue Disaggregation The following table presents the Company's net sales by therapeutic franchise for each of our reportable segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018, respectively: (In millions) North America Europe Rest of World Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Central Nervous System & Anesthesia $ 135.2 $ 214.7 $ 92.9 $ 442.8 Infectious Disease 30.5 61.9 297.1 389.5 Respiratory & Allergy 258.2 121.9 56.2 436.3 Cardiovascular 48.9 131.7 40.6 221.2 Gastroenterology 30.7 159.2 102.9 292.8 Diabetes & Metabolism 83.8 81.9 37.0 202.7 Dermatology 25.5 80.3 21.0 126.8 Women's Healthcare 90.2 60.2 24.2 174.6 Oncology 246.9 20.3 35.2 302.4 Immunology 9.0 13.8 10.9 33.7 Other (1) 64.5 43.7 87.2 195.4 Total $ 1,023.4 $ 989.6 $ 805.2 $ 2,818.2 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Central Nervous System & Anesthesia $ 270.9 $ 405.0 $ 156.9 $ 832.8 Infectious Disease 48.6 120.7 512.7 682.0 Respiratory & Allergy 496.8 229.7 99.9 826.4 Cardiovascular 95.8 232.4 74.8 403.0 Gastroenterology 64.9 287.0 180.4 532.3 Diabetes & Metabolism 234.8 139.1 76.2 450.1 Dermatology 39.4 141.9 41.4 222.7 Women's Healthcare 169.1 104.8 39.3 313.2 Oncology 371.7 37.9 64.2 473.8 Immunology 19.1 21.0 17.3 57.4 Other (1) 135.2 165.4 184.5 485.1 Total $ 1,946.3 $ 1,884.9 $ 1,447.6 $ 5,278.8 10 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued (In millions) North America Europe Rest of World Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Central Nervous System & Anesthesia $ 199.9 $ 220.7 $ 76.4 $ 497.0 Infectious Disease 62.6 58.2 251.6 372.4 Respiratory & Allergy 181.6 129.4 53.7 364.7 Cardiovascular 76.1 149.1 46.2 271.4 Gastroenterology 33.9 145.1 92.1 271.1 Diabetes & Metabolism 114.1 80.2 33.5 227.8 Dermatology 84.5 74.3 27.2 186.0 Women's Healthcare 85.2 66.8 22.2 174.2 Oncology 102.2 18.4 32.8 153.4 Immunology 14.1 2.5 10.7 27.3 Other (1) 46.6 45.9 117.7 210.2 Total $ 1,000.8 $ 990.6 $ 764.1 $ 2,755.5 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Central Nervous System & Anesthesia $ 399.5 $ 446.1 $ 159.3 $ 1,004.9 Infectious Disease 109.0 122.7 420.6 652.3 Respiratory & Allergy 295.5 257.0 100.3 652.8 Cardiovascular 166.5 295.9 85.7 548.1 Gastroenterology 78.0 298.3 158.2 534.5 Diabetes & Metabolism 223.7 154.0 58.3 436.0 Dermatology 179.0 154.6 52.1 385.7 Women's Healthcare 178.3 136.8 41.4 356.5 Oncology 211.5 37.2 63.7 312.4 Immunology 28.1 5.0 19.1 52.2 Other (1) 117.0 121.4 232.1 470.5 Total $ 1,986.1 $ 2,029.0 $ 1,390.8 $ 5,405.9 ____________ (1) Other consists of numerous therapeutic franchises, none of which individually exceeds 5% of consolidated net sales. Variable Consideration and Accounts Receivable The following table presents a reconciliation of gross sales to net sales by each significant category of variable consideration during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018, respectively: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross sales $ 4,631.0 $ 4,825.3 $ 8,789.5 $ 9,557.6 Gross to net adjustments: Chargebacks (751.6 ) (816.4 ) (1,455.3 ) (1,688.5 ) Rebates, promotional programs and other sales allowances (874.5 ) (1,088.0 ) (1,730.7 ) (2,118.6 ) Returns (75.2 ) (23.8 ) (121.0 ) (101.1 ) Governmental rebate programs (111.5 ) (141.6 ) (203.7 ) (243.5 ) Total gross to net adjustments $ (1,812.8 ) $ (2,069.8 ) $ (3,510.7 ) $ (4,151.7 ) Net sales $ 2,818.2 $ 2,755.5 $ 5,278.8 $ 5,405.9 11 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued No significant revisions were made to the methodology used in determining these provisions or the nature of the provisions during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Such allowances were comprised of the following at June 30, 2019and December 31, 2018, respectively: (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Accounts receivable, net $ 1,499.8 $ 1,715.6 Other current liabilities 645.1 626.7 Total $ 2,144.9 $ 2,342.3 Accounts receivable, net was comprised of the following at June 30, 2019and December 31, 2018, respectively: (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Trade receivables, net $ 2,276.6 $ 2,416.5 Other receivables 427.2 464.5 Accounts receivable, net $ 2,703.8 $ 2,881.0 Through its wholly owned subsidiary Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. ('MPI'), the Company has access to a $400 millionaccounts receivable securitization facility (the 'Receivables Facility'). The receivables underlying any borrowings are included in accounts receivable, net, in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. There were $231.1 millionand $322.0 millionof securitized accounts receivable at June 30, 2019and December 31, 2018, respectively. 12 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued 3. Recent Accounting Pronouncements Adoption of New Accounting Standards In February 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ('FASB') issued Accounting Standards Update ('ASU') 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842),which supersedes FASB Topic 840, Leases (Topic 840) and provides principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases for both lessees and lessors. The new standard requires lessees to apply a dual approach, classifying leases as either finance or operating leases based on the principle of whether or not the lease is effectively a financed purchase by the lessee. This classification will determine whether lease expense is recognized based on an effective interest method or on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease, respectively. A lessee is also required to record a right-of-use ('ROU') asset and a lease liability for all leases with a term of greater than twelve months regardless of classification. Leases with a term of twelve months or less will be accounted for similar to existing guidance for operating leases. In July 2018, the FASB issued ASU 2018-10, Codification Improvements to Topic 842 (Leases), and ASU 2018-11, Leases (Topic 842), Targeted Improvements, which provide (i) narrow amendments to clarify how to apply certain aspects of the new lease standard, (ii) entities with an additional transition method to adopt the new standard, and (iii) lessors with a practical expedient for separating components of a contract. In December 2018, the FASB issued ASU 2018-20, Leases (Topic 842): Narrow-Scope Improvements for Lessors, which provides certain narrow-scope improvements to Topic 842 as it relates to lessors. The Company adopted the provisions of Topic 842 as of January 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis applying the guidance to leases existing as of this effective date. We elected to apply the available package of transitional practical expedients which permitted us not to reassess under the new standard our prior conclusions regarding lease identification, lease classification and initial direct costs. We have also elected to apply the short-term lease recognition exemption which means we will not recognize ROU assets or lease liabilities for leases that qualify both at transition and on a go-forward basis. In addition, we have elected to apply the practical expedient to not separate lease and non-lease components for our leases except for those related to certain limited supply arrangements. The Company has determined that there was no cumulative-effect adjustment to beginning retained earnings on the condensed consolidated balance sheet. We will continue to report periods prior to January 1, 2019 in our financial statements under prior guidance as outlined in Topic 840. Refer to Note 8 Leasesfor additional information. In February 2018, the FASB issued ASU 2018-02, Income Statement - Reporting Comprehensive Income, (Topic 220): Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ('ASU 2018-02'), which allows a reclassification from accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings for stranded tax effects resulting from the newly enacted federal corporate income tax rate under the comprehensive tax legislation enacted by the U.S. government on December 22, 2017 commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The amount of the reclassification would be the difference between the historical corporate income tax rate and the newly enacted 21% corporate income tax rate. The Company applied the provisions of ASU 2018-02 as of January 1, 2019. Upon adoption, the Company recorded a cumulative effect adjustment of $3.6 millionto retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive loss. In June 2018, the FASB issued ASU 2018-07, Compensation - Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Nonemployee Share-Based Payment Accounting, which expands the scope of Topic 718 to include share-based payment transactions for acquiring goods and services from nonemployees. The changes took effect for the Company as of January 1, 2019. The impact of the adoption of this guidance did not have a material impact on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements and disclosures. Accounting Standards Issued Not Yet Adopted In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses,which requires an organization to measure all expected credit losses for financial assets held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Financial institutions and other organizations will now use forward-looking information to better inform their credit loss estimates. The amendments in this ASU are effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019 and for interim periods therein. The Company is currently assessing the impact of the adoption of this guidance on its consolidated financial statements and disclosures. 13 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued In addition, the following recently issued accounting standards have not been adopted. Refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as amended, for additional information and their potential impacts. Accounting Standard Update Effective Date ASU 2018-18:Collaborative Arrangements (Topic 808) - Clarifying the Interaction between Topic 808 and Topic 606 January 1, 2020 ASU 2018-14: Compensation-Retirement Benefits-Defined Benefit Plans-General (Subtopic 715-20) Disclosure Framework-Changes to the Disclosure Requirements for Defined Benefit Plans January 1, 2021 ASU 2018-13: Fair Value Measurement (Topic 820) Disclosure Framework - Changes to the Disclosure Requirements for Fair Value Measurement January 1, 2020 4. Acquisitions and Other Transactions On February 28, 2018, the Company and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ('Revance') entered into a collaboration agreement (the 'Revance Collaboration Agreement') pursuant to which the Company and Revance will collaborate exclusively, on a world-wide basis (excluding Japan), to develop, manufacture and commercialize a biosimilar to the branded biologic product (onabotulinumtoxinA) marketed as BOTOX®. Under the Revance Collaboration Agreement, the Company will be primarily responsible for (a) clinical development activities outside of North America (excluding Japan) (the 'ex-U.S. Mylan territories'), (b) regulatory activities, and (c) commercialization for any approved product. Revance will be primarily responsible for (a) non-clinical development activities, (b) clinical development activities in North America, and (c) manufacturing and supply of clinical drug substance and drug product; Revance will be solely responsible for an initial portion of non-clinical development costs. The remaining portion of any non-clinical development costs and clinical development costs for obtaining approval in the U.S. and Europe will be shared equally between the parties, and the Company will be responsible for all other clinical development costs and commercialization expenses. Upon closing, Revance received a non-refundable upfront payment of $25.0 million. In addition, under the Revance Collaboration Agreement, Revance can receive potential development milestone payments of up to $100.0 million, in the aggregate, upon the achievement of specified clinical and regulatory milestones and potential tiered sales milestones of up to $225.0 million. In addition, Mylan will pay Revance royalties on sales of the biosimilar in the ex-U.S. Mylan territories. The Company accounted for this transaction as an asset acquisition of in-process research and development ('IPR&D') and the total upfront payment was expensed as a component of research and development ('R&D') expense during the year ended December 31, 2018. On August 31, 2018, the Company completed an agreement (the 'purchase agreement') with certain subsidiaries of Novartis AG ('Novartis') to purchase the worldwide rights to their global cystic fibrosis products consisting of the TOBI Podhaler® and TOBI® solution. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Novartis will receive fixed consideration of $463.0 million, which consists of $240.0 millionwhich was paid at closing and deferred payments of $130.0 milliondue in August 2019 and $93.0 milliondue in August 2020, respectively. The Company also entered into a supply agreement with Novartis to purchase the products for up to three years from the date of closing and initially recorded a liability of approximately $91.8 millionrelated to supply obligations. Additionally, Novartis was also eligible to receive a contingent payment of up to $20.0 millionif the Company did not acquire the Facility (as defined below), which the Company accrued for at closing. The Company accounted for this transaction as an asset acquisition and recognized an intangible asset for the product rights of $574.8 million. In conjunction with the purchase agreement, Mylan and Novartis entered into an option agreement pursuant to which Novartis granted Mylan an exclusive option to acquire certain equipment and employees relating to the Novartis TOBI Podhaler® production facility in San Carlos, California (the 'Facility'). The option also includes the transfer of certain agreements to Mylan. On May 28, 2019, Mylan notified Novartis of its election to exercise the purchase option. As a result of the option exercise Novartis is no longer eligible to receive the contingent payment and during the second quarter of 2019 the Company reversed the accrual for the $20.0 millioncontingent payment with the offset being a reduction in the value of the intangible asset. In addition, the Company will pay Novartis $10.0 millionfor the Facility and will receive reimbursement from Novartis for certain restructuring and other costs at the Facility. This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019. 14 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company completed four agreements to acquire certain intellectual property rights and marketing authorizations for products that were in the development stage, including agreements with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., Ltd. ('FKB'), Mapi Pharma Ltd., and Lupin Limited. The Company also completed the acquisition of intellectual property rights and marketing authorizations related to a commercialized product in certain rest of world markets for $220.0 million, of which $160.0 millionwas paid at closing, $20.0 millionwas paid in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the remaining amount was paid in the second quarter of 2019. The Company is accounting for these transactions as asset acquisitions and a useful life of five yearsis being used to amortize the asset related to the commercialized product. The Company recorded expense of approximately $53.7 millionas a component of R&D expense related to non-refundable upfront payments for agreements for products in development during the year ended December 31, 2018. Certain of the agreements include additional development and commercial milestones. On February 22, 2018, the Company in-licensed European rights to Hulio™, a biosimilar to AbbVie Inc.'s ('AbbVie') Humira® (adalimumab), including a sub-license to certain of AbbVie's European patents, from FKB. On February 27, 2019, the Company updated its arrangements with FKB for the commercialization of Hulio™. Under the updated arrangements, Mylan has in-licensed exclusive global commercialization rights for Hulio™. The Company accounted for this transaction as an asset acquisition of IPR&D and a net non-contingent amount due to FKB of approximately $23.3 millionwas expensed as a component of R&D expense during the three months ended March 31, 2019. On December 1, 2018, the Company and certain subsidiaries of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited entered into an agreement for Mylan to distribute a portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter ('OTC') products in Australia and New Zealand. The agreement includes an option for Mylan to purchase the rights to the portfolio. In March 2019, the Company exercised the option, and acquired the product rights in the second quarter of 2019 for approximately $130.9 million. The purchase consideration of approximately $130.9 millionincludes a payment made at closing of approximately $64.3 millionand amounts payable in 2020 totaling approximately $66.6 million. The Company accounted for this transaction as an asset acquisition and recognized an intangible asset for the product rights of approximately $130.9 million. The intangible asset is being amortized over a useful life of five years. On January 30, 2015, the Company entered into a development and commercialization collaboration with Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ('Theravance Biopharma') for the development and, subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') approval, commercialization of Revefenacin. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company and Theravance Biopharma announced the expansion of this agreement to include China and certain adjacent territories (the 'Territory'). Revefenacin, marketed as YUPELRI® in the U.S., is a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, which is the first and only once-daily, nebulized bronchodilator approved for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the U.S. and is currently under development in the Territory. The Company accounted for this transaction as an asset acquisition of IPR&D and the total upfront payment of $18.5 millionwas expensed as a component of R&D expense. 5. Share-Based Incentive Plan The Company's shareholders have approved the 2003 Long-Term Incentive Plan(as amended, the '2003 Plan'). Under the 2003 Plan, 55,300,000ordinary shares are reserved for issuance to key employees, consultants, independent contractors and non-employee directors of the Company through a variety of incentive awards, including: stock options, stock appreciation rights ('SAR'), restricted ordinary shares and units, performance awards ('PSU'), other stock-based awards and short-term cash awards. Stock option awards are granted with an exercise price equal to the fair market value of the ordinary shares underlying the stock options at the date of the grant, generally become exercisable over periods ranging from three to four years, and generally expire in ten years. 15 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued The following table summarizes stock option and SAR (together, 'stock awards') activity: Number of Shares Under Stock Awards Weighted Average Exercise Price per Share Outstanding at December 31, 2018 6,815,278 $ 36.61 Granted 712,850 27.32 Exercised (287,578 ) 13.94 Forfeited (505,070 ) 40.96 Outstanding at June 30, 2019 6,735,480 $ 36.27 Vested and expected to vest at June 30, 2019 6,530,358 $ 36.26 Exercisable at June 30, 2019 5,130,316 $ 36.62 As of June 30, 2019, stock awards outstanding, stock awards vested and expected to vest and stock awards exercisable had average remaining contractual terms of 5.4 years, 5.3 yearsand 4.3 years, respectively. Also, at June 30, 2019, stock awards outstanding, stock awards vested and expected to vest and stock awards exercisable had aggregate intrinsic values of $1.4 million, $1.4 millionand $1.3 million, respectively. A summary of the status of the Company's nonvested restricted ordinary shares and restricted stock unit awards, including PSUs (collectively, 'restricted stock awards'), as of June 30, 2019and the changes during the six months ended June 30, 2019are presented below: Number of Restricted Stock Awards Weighted Average Grant-Date Fair Value per Share Nonvested at December 31, 2018 6,393,081 $ 40.75 Granted 2,288,255 27.41 Released (1,432,837 ) 43.60 Forfeited (3,056,283 ) 38.13 Nonvested at June 30, 2019 4,192,216 $ 34.41 As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $109.0 millionof total unrecognized compensation expense, net of estimated forfeitures, related to all of its stock-based awards, which we expect to recognize over the remaining weighted average vesting period of 1.7 years. The total intrinsic value of stock awards exercised and restricted stock units released during the six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018was $36.7 millionand $41.2 million, respectively. In February 2014, Mylan's Compensation Committee and the independent members of the Board of Directors adopted the One-Time Special Performance-Based Five-Year Realizable Value Incentive Program (the '2014 Program') under the 2003 Plan. Under the 2014 Program, certain key employees received a one-time, performance-based incentive award (the 'Awards') either in the form of a grant of SARs or PSUs. The initial Awards were granted in February 2014 and contained a five-year cliff-vesting feature based on the achievement of various performance targets, external market conditions and the employee's continued services. Additional Awards were granted in 2016 and 2017, subject to the same performance condition. The performance condition was not achieved by December 31, 2018 and approximately 2.6 millionAwards outstanding under the 2014 Program were canceled in the first quarter of 2019, and approximately 1.1 millionordinary shares of restricted stock were canceled and returned to treasury stock in the second quarter of 2019. There was no impact to share based compensation expense during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019as all of the cumulative expense related to the Awards was reversed during the year ended December 31, 2018. 16 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued 6. Pensions and Other Postretirement Benefits Defined Benefit Plans The Company sponsors various defined benefit pension plans in several countries. Benefits provided generally depend on length of service, pay grade and remuneration levels. The Company maintains twofully frozen defined benefit pension plans in the U.S., and employees in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are generally provided retirement benefits through defined contribution plans. The Company also sponsors other postretirement benefit plans including plans that provide for postretirement supplemental medical coverage. Benefits from these plans are provided to employees and their spouses and dependents who meet various minimum age and service requirements. In addition, the Company sponsors other plans that provide for life insurance benefits and postretirement medical coverage for certain officers and management employees. Net Periodic Benefit Cost Components of net periodic benefit cost for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018were as follows: Pension and Other Postretirement Benefits Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Service cost $ 5.3 $ 5.1 $ 10.6 $ 10.1 Interest cost 3.9 3.7 7.7 7.3 Expected return on plan assets (3.1 ) (3.7 ) (6.1 ) (7.3 ) Amortization of prior service costs 0.2 0.1 0.5 0.2 Recognized net actuarial (gains) losses (0.2 ) - (0.4 ) 0.1 Net periodic benefit cost $ 6.1 $ 5.2 $ 12.3 $ 10.4 The Company is making the minimum mandatory contributions to its U.S. defined benefit pension plans in the 2019plan year. The Company expects to make total benefit payments of approximately $33.7 millionfrom pension and other postretirement benefit plans in 2019. The Company anticipates making contributions to pension and other postretirement benefit plans of approximately $29.3 millionin 2019. 7. Balance Sheet Components Selected balance sheet components consist of the following: Cash and restricted cash (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 211.5 $ 388.1 $ 330.2 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1.2 1.2 54.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 212.7 $ 389.3 $ 384.2 Inventories (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Raw materials $ 1,001.2 $ 955.7 Work in process 472.0 369.9 Finished goods 1,303.0 1,254.6 Inventories $ 2,776.2 $ 2,580.2 17 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Prepaid and other current assets (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 Prepaid expenses $ 154.0 $ 130.6 Restricted cash 1.2 1.2 Available-for-sale fixed income securities 26.4 25.0 Fair value of financial instruments 54.3 33.8 Equity securities 36.7 32.5 Other current assets 301.3 295.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 573.9 $ 518.4 Prepaid expenses consist primarily of prepaid rent, insurance and other individually insignificant items. Property, plant and equipment, net (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 Machinery and equipment $ 2,473.4 $ 2,421.2 Buildings and improvements 1,200.7 1,182.3 Construction in progress 248.5 239.7 Land and improvements 132.1 131.3 Gross property, plant and equipment 4,054.7 3,974.5 Accumulated depreciation 1,908.7 1,804.3 Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,146.0 $ 2,170.2 Other assets (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 Equity method investments, clean energy investments $ 118.4 $ 138.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 250.8 - Other long-term assets 59.6 73.7 Other assets $ 428.8 $ 212.4 Accounts payable (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Trade accounts payable $ 1,017.0 $ 1,123.2 Other payables 521.2 493.8 Accounts payable $ 1,538.2 $ 1,617.0 18 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Other current liabilities (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 Accrued sales allowances $ 645.1 $ 626.7 Legal and professional accruals, including litigation accruals 186.1 128.1 Payroll and employee benefit liabilities 354.9 399.7 Contingent consideration 101.1 158.3 Accrued interest 86.5 62.4 Restructuring 40.8 62.3 Equity method investments, clean energy investments 46.7 45.1 Fair value of financial instruments 26.1 29.4 Operating lease liability 78.8 - Other 566.9 635.6 Other current liabilities $ 2,133.0 $ 2,147.6 In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company announced the voluntary recall of valsartan and certain combination valsartan medicines in various countries due to the detection of trace amounts of an impurity, N-nitrosodiethylamine contained in the active pharmaceutical ingredient Valsartan, USP, manufactured by Mylan India. The impact of this recall on the Company's condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019was approximately $16.1 millionand $20.0 million, respectively, primarily related to recall costs and inventory reserves. Depending on the scope of regulatory actions, and severity of the impurity, the Company may face additional loss of revenues and profits and incur contractual or other litigation costs. There can be no assurance that future costs related to the recall will not exceed amounts recorded. Other long-term obligations (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 Employee benefit liabilities $ 393.3 $ 397.7 Contingent consideration 165.6 197.0 Equity method investments, clean energy investments 81.0 100.3 Tax related items, including contingencies 64.3 162.1 Operating lease liability 170.9 - Other 253.5 239.7 Other long-term obligations $ 1,128.6 $ 1,096.8 The Company adopted the provisions of Topic 842 as of January 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis applying the guidance to leases existing as of this effective date. We have operating leases of real estate, consisting primarily of administrative offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and R&D facilities. We also have operating leases of certain equipment, primarily automobiles, and certain limited supply arrangements. As of June 30, 2019, the Company recognized an ROU asset of $250.8 millionand a total lease liability of $249.7 million. The Company's ROU assets are recorded in other assets. The related lease liability balances are recorded in other current liabilities and other long-term obligations on the condensed consolidated balance sheet. Refer to Note 7 Balance Sheet Componentsfor additional information. Operating lease costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019were approximately $22.4 millionand $46.6 million, respectively, and are classified primarily as selling, general and administrative expenses and cost of sales. 19 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued ROU assets and liabilities are recognized at the present value of the future minimum lease payments over the lease term at commencement date. As most of our leases do not provide an implicit rate, we use an applicable incremental borrowing rate based on the information available at commencement date in determining the present value of future payments. Options to extend or terminate the ROU assets are reviewed at lease inception and these options are accounted for when they are reasonably certain of being exercised. Other information related to leases was as follows: As of June 30, 2019 Remaining lease terms 1 year to 25 years Weighted-average remaining lease term 7 years Weighted-average discount rate 4.3 % As of June 30, 2019, we have additional operating leases, primarily for production and distribution facilities, that have not yet commenced totaling approximately $28.6 million. These leases are expected to commence in 2019 and 2020 and have lease terms of 5 yearsto 12 years. As of June 30, 2019, maturities of lease liabilities were as follows: (In millions) Year ending December 31, 2019 (excluding the six months ended June 30, 2019) $ 37.3 2020 66.3 2021 48.1 2022 30.9 2023 22.9 2024 19.8 Thereafter 61.5 $ 286.8 As of December 31, 2018, future minimum lease payments under operating lease commitments were as follows: (In millions) Year ending December 31, 2019 $ 73.7 2020 54.7 2021 40.2 2022 28.5 2023 18.3 Thereafter 54.2 $ 269.6 9. Equity Method Investments The Company currently has threeequity method investments in limited liability companies that own refined coal production plants (the 'clean energy investments') whose activities qualify for income tax credits under Section 45 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the 'Code'). 20 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Summarized financial information, in the aggregate, for the Company's significant equity method investments on a 100%basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018are as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenues $ 85.6 $ 119.2 $ 172.5 $ 248.2 Gross loss (1.0 ) (11.0 ) (2.0 ) (18.7 ) Operating and non-operating expense 4.2 5.0 9.1 10.6 Net loss $ (5.2 ) $ (16.0 ) $ (11.1 ) $ (29.3 ) The Company's net losses from its equity method investments include amortization expense related to the excess of the cost basis of the Company's investment over the underlying assets of each individual investee. For the three months ended June 30, 2019and 2018, the Company recognized net losses from equity method investments of $16.2 millionand $22.9 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018, the Company recognized net losses from equity method investments of $33.2 millionand $46.0 million, respectively, which were recognized as a component of other expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Company recognizes the income tax credits and benefits from the clean energy investments as part of its provision for income taxes. 10. (Loss) Earnings per Ordinary Share Basic (loss) earnings per ordinary share is computed by dividing net (loss) earnings by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Diluted (loss) earnings per ordinary share is computed by dividing net (loss) earnings by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period increased by the number of additional shares that would have been outstanding related to potentially dilutive securities or instruments, if the impact is dilutive. Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per ordinary share are calculated as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic (loss) earnings (numerator): Net (loss) earnings $ (168.5 ) $ 37.5 $ (193.5 ) $ 124.6 Shares (denominator): Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 515.5 514.4 515.3 514.4 Basic (loss) earnings per ordinary share $ (0.33 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.24 Diluted (loss) earnings (numerator): Net (loss) earnings $ (168.5 ) $ 37.5 $ (193.5 ) $ 124.6 Shares (denominator): Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 515.5 514.4 515.3 514.4 Share-based awards - 1.9 - 2.2 Total dilutive shares outstanding 515.5 516.3 515.3 516.6 Net (loss) earnings per diluted ordinary share $ (0.33 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.24 Additional stock awards and restricted stock awards were outstanding during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018, but were not included in the computation of diluted (loss) earnings per ordinary share for each respective period because the effect would be anti-dilutive. Excluded shares at June 30, 2019include certain share-based compensation awards and restricted ordinary shares whose performance conditions had not been fully met. Such excluded shares and anti-dilutive awards represented 10.6 millionshares and 9.7 millionshares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively and 9.2 millionshares and 8.7 millionshares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively. 21 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued 11. Goodwill and Intangible Assets The changes in the carrying amount of goodwill for the six months ended June 30, 2019are as follows: (In millions) North America Segment Europe Segment Rest of World Segment Total Balance at December 31, 2018: Goodwill $ 3,892.9 $ 4,657.4 $ 1,582.5 $ 10,132.8 Accumulated impairment losses (385.0 ) - - (385.0 ) 3,507.9 4,657.4 1,582.5 9,747.8 Reclassifications (1) (165.7 ) 25.2 140.5 - Foreign currency translation 10.8 (76.2 ) 10.5 (54.9 ) $ 3,353.0 $ 4,606.4 $ 1,733.5 $ 9,692.9 Balance at June 30, 2019: Goodwill $ 3,738.0 $ 4,606.4 $ 1,733.5 $ 10,077.9 Accumulated impairment losses (385.0 ) - - (385.0 ) $ 3,353.0 $ 4,606.4 $ 1,733.5 $ 9,692.9 ____________ (1) The reclassification between segments realigns certain prior period foreign currency translation amounts to conform to current year presentation. Intangible assets consist of the following components at June 30, 2019and December 31, 2018: (In millions) Weighted Average Life (Years) Original Cost Accumulated Amortization Net Book Value June 30, 2019 Product rights, licenses and other (1) 15 $ 20,472.3 $ 7,985.8 $ 12,486.5 In-process research and development 244.2 - 244.2 $ 20,716.5 $ 7,985.8 $ 12,730.7 December 31, 2018 Product rights, licenses and other (1) 15 $ 20,264.1 $ 7,225.1 $ 13,039.0 In-process research and development 625.6 - 625.6 $ 20,889.7 $ 7,225.1 $ 13,664.6 ____________ (1) Represents amortizable intangible assets. Other intangible assets consists principally of customer lists and contractual rights. In December 2011, the Company completed the acquisition of the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize a generic equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline's Advair®Diskus and Seretide®Diskus incorporating Pfizer Inc.'s proprietary dry powder inhaler delivery platform (the 'respiratory delivery platform'). The Company accounted for this transaction as a purchase of a business and utilized the acquisition method of accounting. On January 30, 2019, the Company received FDA approval of WixelaTMInhubTM(fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder, USP) and the commercial launch occurred in February 2019. The Company reclassified the IPR&D asset of $347.2 millionto product rights and licenses during the three months ended March 31, 2019 and began amortizing the asset over its estimated useful life. As of June 30, 2019, the Company has a related contingent consideration liability of $247.9 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company made $67.5 millionin milestone payments. The Company performed an analysis and valuation of the contingent consideration liability using a discounted cash flow model. The model contains certain key assumptions including: market share, the number of competitors, the timing of competition and a discount factor based on an industry specific weighted average cost of capital. Based on the analysis performed, the Company recorded fair value adjustments of $24.8 millionand $28.9 million, respectively, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019to reduce the 22 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued contingent consideration liability. The fair value of the contingent consideration liability was determined based upon detailed valuations employing the income approach which utilized Level 3 inputs, as defined in Note 12 Financial Instruments and Risk Management. Market conditions and other factors may result in significant future changes in the projections and assumptions utilized in the discounted cash flow model, which could lead to material adjustments to the amount recorded for contingent consideration. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized impairment charges of $40.4 millionand $69.9 million, respectively, which have been recorded as a component of amortization expense, for the impairment of certain finite-lived and IPR&D intangible assets acquired as part of the acquisition of the non-sterile, topicals-focused business of Renaissance Acquisition Holdings, LLC. The impairment charges resulted from the Company's updated estimate of the fair value of certain assets, which were based upon revised forecasts and future development plans. The impairment testing involved calculating the fair value of the assets based upon detailed valuations employing the income approach which utilized Level 3 inputs, as defined in Note 12 Financial Instruments and Risk Management. These valuations reflect, among other things, the impact of changes to the development programs, the projected development and regulatory time frames and the current competitive environment. Changes in any of the Company's assumptions may result in a further reduction to the estimated fair values of these assets and could result in additional future impairment charges. The Company has performed its annual goodwill impairment test as of April 1, 2019 on a quantitative basis for its four reporting units, North America Generics, North America Brands, Europe and Rest of World. In estimating each reporting unit's fair value, the Company performed an extensive valuation analysis, utilizing both income and market-based approaches, except for the North America Brands reporting unit where the fair value was estimated utilizing the income approach. The determination of the fair value of the reporting units requires the Company to make significant estimates and assumptions that affect the reporting unit's expected future cash flows. These estimates and assumptions, utilizing Level 3 inputs, primarily include, but are not limited to, market multiples, control premiums, the discount rate, terminal growth rates, operating income before depreciation and amortization, and capital expenditures forecasts. As of April 1, 2019, the date of our most recent annual impairment test, the allocation of the Company's total goodwill was as follows: North America Generics $2.67 billion, North America Brands $0.65 billion, Europe $4.56 billionand Rest of World $1.72 billion. As of April 1, 2019, the Company determined that the fair value of the North America Generics, North America Brands and Rest of World reporting units was substantially in excess of the respective unit's carrying value. However, when compared to the prior year, the fair value of our overall business declined because of our recent operating results, future forecasts and the decline in our share price, including activity subsequent to April 1, 2019. For the Europe reporting unit, the estimated fair value exceeded its carrying value by approximately $900.0 millionor 7.0%. The excess fair value for the Europe reporting unit is consistent with the result of the Company's 2018 annual impairment test. As it relates to the income approach for the Europe reporting unit at April 1, 2019, the Company forecasted cash flows for the next 5 years. During the forecast period, the revenue compound annual growth rate was approximately 6.5%. A terminal value year was calculated with a 2.0%revenue growth rate applied. The discount rate utilized was 10.5%and the estimated tax rate was 24.0%. Under the market-based approach, we utilized an estimated range of market multiples of 8.0to 9.5times EBITDA plus a control premium of 15.0%. If all other assumptions are held constant, a reduction in the terminal value growth rate by 2.0%or an increase in discount rate by 1.5%would result in an impairment charge for the Europe reporting unit. The determination of the fair value of the reporting units requires us to make significant estimates and assumptions that affect the reporting unit's expected future cash flows. These estimates and assumptions primarily include, but are not limited to, market multiples, control premiums, the discount rate, terminal growth rates, operating income before depreciation and amortization, and capital expenditures forecasts. Due to the inherent uncertainty involved in making these estimates, actual results could differ from those estimates. In addition, changes in underlying assumptions, especially as it relates to the key assumptions detailed, could have a significant impact on the fair value of the reporting units. 23 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Amortization expense, which is classified primarily within cost of sales in the condensed consolidated statements of operationsfor the three and six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018totaled: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Intangible asset amortization expense $ 399.2 $ 387.4 $ 804.7 $ 779.7 IPR&D intangible asset impairment charges - 42.0 29.5 72.0 Finite-lived intangible asset impairment charges 40.4 - 40.4 - Total intangible asset amortization expense (including impairment charges) $ 439.6 $ 429.4 $ 874.6 $ 851.7 Intangible asset amortization expense over the remainder of 2019and for the years ended December 31, 2020through 2023is estimated to be as follows: (In millions) 2019 $ 785 2020 1,465 2021 1,386 2022 1,315 2023 1,153 12. Financial Instruments and Risk Management The Company is exposed to certain financial risks relating to its ongoing business operations. The primary financial risks that are managed by using derivative instruments are foreign currency risk and interest rate risk. Foreign Currency Risk Management In order to manage certain foreign currency risks, the Company enters into foreign exchange forward contracts to mitigate risk associated with changes in spot exchange rates of mainly non-functional currency denominated assets or liabilities. The foreign exchange forward contracts are measured at fair value and reported as current assets or current liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Any gains or losses on the foreign exchange forward contracts are recognized in earnings in the period incurred in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Company has also entered into forward contracts to hedge forecasted foreign currency denominated sales from certain international subsidiaries. These contracts are designated as cash flow hedges to manage foreign currency transaction risk and are measured at fair value and reported as current assets or current liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Any changes in the fair value of designated cash flow hedges are deferred in accumulated other comprehensive earnings ('AOCE') and are reclassified into earnings when the hedged item impacts earnings. Net Investment Hedges The Company may hedge the foreign currency risk associated with certain net investment positions in foreign subsidiaries by either borrowing directly in foreign currencies and designating all or a portion of the foreign currency debt as a hedge of the applicable net investment position or entering into foreign currency swaps that are designated as hedges of net investments. The Company has designated certain Euro borrowings as a hedge of its investment in certain Euro-functional currency subsidiaries in order to manage foreign currency translation risk. Borrowings designated as net investment hedges are marked-to-market using the current spot exchange rate as of the end of the period, with gains and losses included in the foreign currency translation component of AOCE until the sale or substantial liquidation of the underlying net investments. In addition, the Company manages the related foreign exchange risk of the Euro borrowings not designated as net investment hedges through certain Euro denominated financial assets and forward currency swaps. 24 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued The following table summarizes the principal amounts of the Company's outstanding Euro borrowings and the notional amounts of the Euro borrowings designated as net investment hedges: Notional Amount Designated as a Net Investment Hedge (in millions) Principal Amount June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 2.250% Euro Senior Notes due 2024 € 1,000.0 € 1,000.0 € 1,000.0 3.125% Euro Senior Notes due 2028 750.0 750.0 750.0 1.250% Euro Senior Notes due 2020 750.0 104.0 104.0 2.125% Euro Senior Notes due 2025 500.0 500.0 500.0 Floating Rate Euro Notes due 2020 500.0 - - Total € 3,500.0 € 2,354.0 € 2,354.0 Interest Rate Risk Management The Company enters into interest rate swaps in order to manage interest rate risk associated with the Company's fixed-rate and floating-rate debt. Interest rate swaps that meet specific accounting criteria are accounted for as fair value or cash flow hedges. All derivative instruments used to manage interest rate risk are measured at fair value and reported as current assets or current liabilities in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. For fair value hedges, the changes in the fair value of both the hedging instrument and the underlying debt obligations are included in interest expense. For cash flow hedges, the change in fair value of the hedging instrument is deferred through AOCE and is reclassified into earnings when the hedged item impacts earnings. Credit Risk Management The Company regularly reviews the creditworthiness of its financial counterparties and does not expect to incur a significant loss from the failure of any counterparties to perform under any agreements. The Company is not subject to any obligations to post collateral under derivative instrument contracts. Certain derivative instrument contracts entered into by the Company are governed by master agreements, which contain credit-risk-related contingent features that would allow the counterparties to terminate the contracts early and request immediate payment should the Company trigger an event of default on other specified borrowings. The Company records all derivative instruments on a gross basis in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Accordingly, there are no offsetting amounts that net assets against liabilities. The Effect of Derivative Instruments on the condensed consolidated balance sheets Fair Values of Derivative Instruments Derivatives Designated as Hedging Instruments Asset Derivatives June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In millions) Balance Sheet Location Fair Value Balance Sheet Location Fair Value Interest rate swaps Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 24.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 3.6 Foreign currency forward contracts Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets - Total $ 42.6 $ 3.6 Liability Derivatives June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In millions) Balance Sheet Location Fair Value Balance Sheet Location Fair Value Foreign currency forward contracts Other current liabilities - Other current liabilities 12.1 Total $ - $ 12.1 25 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued The Effect of Derivative Instruments on the condensed consolidated balance sheets Fair Values of Derivative Instruments Derivatives Not Designated as Hedging Instruments Asset Derivatives June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In millions) Balance Sheet Location Fair Value Balance Sheet Location Fair Value Foreign currency forward contracts Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 11.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 30.2 Total $ 11.7 $ 30.2 Liability Derivatives June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In millions) Balance Sheet Location Fair Value Balance Sheet Location Fair Value Foreign currency forward contracts Other current liabilities $ 26.1 Other current liabilities $ 17.3 Total $ 26.1 $ 17.3 The Effect of Derivative Instruments on the condensed consolidated statements of operations Derivatives in Fair Value Hedging Relationships Location of Gain (Loss) Recognized in Earnings on Derivatives Amount of Gain (Loss) Recognized in Earnings on Derivatives (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest rate swaps Interest expense $ 13.5 $ (6.3 ) $ 21.0 $ (22.3 ) Total $ 13.5 $ (6.3 ) $ 21.0 $ (22.3 ) Location of Gain (Loss) Recognized in Earnings on Hedged Items Amount of Gain (Loss) Recognized in Earnings on Hedged Items (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2023 Senior Notes (3.125% coupon) Interest expense $ (13.5 ) $ 6.3 $ (21.0 ) $ 22.3 Total $ (13.5 ) $ 6.3 $ (21.0 ) $ 22.3 The Effect of Derivative Instruments on the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive earnings Derivatives in Cash Flow Hedging Relationships Amount of Gain (Loss) Recognized in AOCE (Net of Tax) on Derivative Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Foreign currency forward contracts $ 3.8 $ (38.7 ) $ 19.3 $ (53.8 ) Total $ 3.8 $ (38.7 ) $ 19.3 $ (53.8 ) 26 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued The Effect of Derivative Instruments on the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive earnings Derivatives in Net Investment Hedging Relationships Amount of Gain (Loss) Recognized in AOCE

(Net of Tax) on Derivative Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Foreign currency borrowings and forward contracts $ (34.5 ) $ 119.0 $ 20.7 $ 59.8 Total $ (34.5 ) $ 119.0 $ 20.7 $ 59.8 The Effect of Derivative Instruments on the condensed consolidated statements of operations Derivatives in Cash Flow Hedging Relationships Location of Gain (Loss) Reclassified from AOCE into Earnings (Effective Portion) Amount of Gain (Loss) Reclassified from AOCE into Earnings Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Foreign currency forward contracts Net sales $ (1.9 ) $ 2.4 $ (1.6 ) $ 7.2 Interest rate swaps Interest expense (1.8 ) (1.9 ) (3.6 ) (3.8 ) Total $ (3.7 ) $ 0.5 $ (5.2 ) $ 3.4 At June 30, 2019, the Company expects that approximately $36.0 millionof pre-tax net losseson cash flow hedges will be reclassified from AOCE into earnings during the next twelve months. The Effect of Derivative Instruments on the condensed consolidated statements of operations Derivatives Not Designated as Hedging Instruments Location of Gain (Loss) Recognized in Earnings on Derivatives Amount of Gain (Loss) Recognized in Earnings on Derivatives Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Foreign currency option and forward contracts Other expense, net $ (21.7 ) $ (16.4 ) $ (27.5 ) $ 27.6 Total $ (21.7 ) $ (16.4 ) $ (27.5 ) $ 27.6 Fair Value Measurement Fair value is based on the price that would be received from the sale of an identical asset or paid to transfer an identical liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In order to increase consistency and comparability in fair value measurements, a fair value hierarchy has been established that prioritizes observable and unobservable inputs used to measure fair value into three broad levels, which are described below: • Level 1: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical assets or liabilities. The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to Level 1 inputs. • Level 2: Observable market-based inputs other than quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. • Level 3: Unobservable inputs are used when little or no market data is available. The fair value hierarchy gives the lowest priority to Level 3 inputs. 27 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued In determining fair value, the Company utilizes valuation techniques that maximize the use of observable inputs and minimize the use of unobservable inputs to the extent possible, as well as considers counterparty credit risk in its assessment of fair value. Financial assets and liabilities carried at fair value are classified in the tables below in one of the three categories described above: June 30, 2019 (In millions) Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Recurring fair value measurements Financial Assets Cash equivalents: Money market funds $ 56.3 $ - $ - $ 56.3 Total cash equivalents 56.3 - - 56.3 Equity securities: Exchange traded funds 36.0 - - 36.0 Marketable securities 0.7 - - 0.7 Total equity securities 36.7 - - 36.7 Available-for-sale fixed income investments: Corporate bonds - 11.0 - 11.0 U.S. Treasuries - 9.0 - 9.0 Agency mortgage-backed securities - 1.9 - 1.9 Asset backed securities - 3.5 - 3.5 Other - 1.0 - 1.0 Total available-for-sale fixed income investments - 26.4 - 26.4 Foreign exchange derivative assets - 29.7 - 29.7 Interest rate swap derivative assets - 24.6 - 24.6 Total assets at recurring fair value measurement $ 93.0 $ 80.7 $ - $ 173.7 Financial Liabilities Foreign exchange derivative liabilities - 26.1 - 26.1 Contingent consideration - - 266.7 266.7 Total liabilities at recurring fair value measurement $ - $ 26.1 $ 266.7 $ 292.8 28 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued December 31, 2018 (In millions) Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Recurring fair value measurements Financial Assets Cash equivalents: Money market funds $ 71.0 $ - $ - $ 71.0 Total cash equivalents 71.0 - - 71.0 Equity securities: Exchange traded funds 31.7 - - 31.7 Marketable securities 0.8 - - 0.8 Total equity securities 32.5 - - 32.5 Available-for-sale fixed income investments: Corporate bonds - 9.9 - 9.9 U.S. Treasuries - 9.4 - 9.4 Agency mortgage-backed securities - 1.6 - 1.6 Asset backed securities - 3.2 - 3.2 Other - 0.9 - 0.9 Total available-for-sale fixed income investments - 25.0 - 25.0 Foreign exchange derivative assets - 30.2 - 30.2 Interest rate swap derivative assets - 3.6 - 3.6 Total assets at recurring fair value measurement $ 103.5 $ 58.8 $ - $ 162.3 Financial Liabilities Foreign exchange derivative liabilities $ - $ 29.4 $ - $ 29.4 Contingent consideration - - 355.3 355.3 Total liabilities at recurring fair value measurement $ - $ 29.4 $ 355.3 $ 384.7 For financial assets and liabilities that utilize Level 2 inputs, the Company utilizes both direct and indirect observable price quotes, including the London Interbank Offered Rate ('LIBOR') yield curve, foreign exchange forward prices and bank price quotes. Below is a summary of valuation techniques for Level 1 and Level 2 financial assets and liabilities: • Cash equivalents- valued at observable net asset value prices. • Equity securities, exchange traded funds- valued at the active quoted market prices from broker or dealer quotations or transparent pricing sources at the reporting date. Unrealized gains and losses attributable to changes in fair value are included in other expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. • Equity securities, marketable securities- valued using quoted stock prices from public exchanges at the reporting date. Unrealized gains and losses attributable to changes in fair value are included in other expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. • Available-for-sale fixed income investments- valued at the quoted market prices from broker or dealer quotations or transparent pricing sources at the reporting date. Unrealized gains and losses attributable to changes in fair value, net of income taxes, are included in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a component of shareholders' equity. • Foreign exchange derivative assets and liabilities- valued using quoted forward foreign exchange prices and spot rates at the reporting date. Counterparties to these contracts are highly rated financial institutions. • Interest rate swap derivative assets and liabilities- valued using the LIBOR/EURIBOR yield curves at the reporting date. Counterparties to these contracts are highly rated financial institutions. 29 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Contingent Consideration The fair value measurement of contingent consideration is determined using Level 3 inputs. The Company's contingent consideration represents a component of the total purchase consideration for the respiratory delivery platform and certain other acquisitions. The measurement is calculated using unobservable inputs based on the Company's own assumptions. For the respiratory delivery platform, significant unobservable inputs in the valuation include the probability and timing of future development and commercial milestones and future profit sharing payments. When valuing the contingent consideration related to the respiratory delivery platform, the value of the obligations is derived from a probability assessment based on expectations of when certain milestones or profit share payments occur which are discounted using a market rate of return. At June 30, 2019and December 31, 2018, discount rates ranging from 11.0%to 11.5%were utilized in the valuations. Significant changes in unobservable inputs could result in material changes to the contingent consideration liability. A rollforward of the activity in the Company's fair value of contingent consideration from December 31, 2018to June 30, 2019is as follows: (In millions) Current Portion (1) Long-Term Portion (2) Total Contingent Consideration Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 158.3 $ 197.0 $ 355.3 Payments (67.5 ) - (67.5 ) Reclassifications 6.8 (6.8 ) - Accretion - 7.8 7.8 Fair value loss (gain) (3) 3.5 (32.4 ) (28.9 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 101.1 $ 165.6 $ 266.7 ____________ Although the Company has not elected the fair value option for other financial assets and liabilities, any future transacted financial asset or liability will be evaluated for the fair value election. Short-Term Borrowings (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Commercial paper notes $ 25.0 $ - Other 1.2 1.9 Short-term borrowings $ 26.2 $ 1.9 Receivables Facility On April 25, 2019, the Company entered into an amendment to its $400 millionReceivables Facility to extend its expiration date to April 22, 2022. Under the terms of the Receivables Facility, our subsidiary, MPI, sells certain accounts receivable to Mylan Securitization LLC ('Mylan Securitization'), a wholly-owned special purpose entity which in turn sells a percentage ownership interest in the receivables to financial institutions and commercial paper conduits sponsored by financial institutions. Mylan Securitization's assets have been pledged to MUFG Bank, Ltd., as agent, in support of its obligations under the Receivables Facility. Any amounts outstanding under the facility are recorded as borrowings and the underlying receivables are included in accounts receivable, net, in the condensed consolidated balance sheets of the Company. 30 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Note Securitization Facility On April 25, 2019, the Company entered into an additional facility for borrowings up to $200 million(the 'Note Securitization Facility'). Under the terms of each of the Receivables Facility and Note Securitization Facility, certain of our accounts receivable secure the amounts borrowed and cannot be used to pay our other debts or liabilities. The amount that we may borrow at a given point in time is determined based on the amount of qualifying accounts receivable that are present at such point in time. Borrowings outstanding under the Receivables Facility bear interest at a commercial paper rate plus 0.775%and under the Note Securitization Facility at LIBOR plus 0.75%and are included as a component of short-term borrowings, while the accounts receivable securing these obligations remain as a component of accounts receivable, net, in our condensed consolidated balance sheets. In addition, the agreements governing the Receivables Facility and Note Securitization Facility contain various customary affirmative and negative covenants, and customary default and termination provisions. Commercial Paper Program On July 27, 2018, the Company established an unsecured commercial paper program (the 'Commercial Paper Program') pursuant to which Mylan Inc. may issue short-term, unsecured commercial paper notes (the 'CP Notes') that are guaranteed by the Company pursuant to the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), which replaced Mylan N.V.'s previous commercial paper program established on June 8, 2017 (the 'Previous Commercial Paper Program') on substantially identical terms to the Previous Commercial Paper Program. Amounts available under the Commercial Paper Program may be borrowed, repaid and re-borrowed from time to time, with the aggregate principal amount of the commercial paper notes outstanding under the Commercial Paper Program at any time not to exceed $1.65 billion. The net proceeds of issuances of the CP Notes are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. The Company's 2018 Revolving Facility (as defined below) will be available to pay the CP Notes, if necessary. The maturities of the CP Notes will vary but will not exceed 364days from the date of issue. The Company uses net proceeds from its Commercial Paper Program, Receivables Facility and Note Securitization Facility as a source of liquidity for general corporate purposes, including for business development transactions, working capital and share repurchases. Borrowings under the Commercial Paper Program, Receivables Facility and the Note Securitization Facility may vary during a particular period, as a result of fluctuations in working capital requirements and timing of cash receipts. 31 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Long-Term Debt A summary of long-term debt is as follows: (In millions) Interest Rate as of June 30, 2019 June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Current portion of long-term debt: 2016 Term Facility (a) ** 3.705 % $ 100.0 $ 100.0 2019 Senior Notes ** 2.500 % - 549.9 2020 Floating Rate Euro Notes (b) ** 568.6 - Other 6.3 6.2 Deferred financing fees (0.9 ) (0.9 ) Current portion of long-term debt $ 674.0 $ 655.2 Non-current portion of long-term debt: 2020 Floating Rate Euro Notes (b) ** $ - $ 573.3 2020 Euro Senior Notes ** 1.250 % 851.7 858.1 2020 Senior Notes ** 3.750 % 500.0 499.9 2021 Senior Notes ** 3.150 % 2,248.9 2,248.7 2023 Senior Notes * 3.125 % 774.0 752.9 2023 Senior Notes * 4.200 % 499.0 498.9 2024 Euro Senior Notes ** 2.250 % 1,135.2 1,144.2 2025 Euro Senior Notes * 2.125 % 567.5 572.0 2026 Senior Notes ** 3.950 % 2,237.3 2,236.5 2028 Euro Senior Notes ** 3.125 % 845.9 852.5 2028 Senior Notes * 4.550 % 748.3 748.2 2043 Senior Notes * 5.400 % 497.2 497.2 2046 Senior Notes ** 5.250 % 999.8 999.8 2048 Senior Notes * 5.200 % 747.7 747.6 Other 4.3 5.1 Deferred financing fees (66.7 ) (73.7 ) Long-term debt $ 12,590.1 $ 13,161.2 ____________ (a) The 2016 Term Facility bears interest at LIBOR plus a base rate, which margins can fluctuate based on the Company's credit ratings. (b) Instrument bears interest at a rate of three-month EURIBOR plus 0.50%per annum, reset quarterly. * Instrument was issued by Mylan Inc. ** Instrument was issued by Mylan N.V. For additional information, see Note 9 Debt in Mylan N.V.'s 2018Form 10-K. 2016 Revolving Facility, 2018 Revolving Facility and 2016 Term Facility On November 22, 2016, the Company entered into a revolving credit facility among the Company, as borrower, Mylan Inc., as a guarantor, certain lenders and issuing banks and Bank of America, N.A., as the administrative agent, pursuant to which the Company may obtain extensions of credit in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $2.0 billion(the '2016 Revolving Facility'). On the same day, the Company entered into a term credit facility among the Company, as borrower, Mylan Inc., as a guarantor, certain lenders and Goldman Sachs Bank USA, as administrative agent, pursuant to which the 32 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Company has outstanding $100.0 millionin term loans (the '2016 Term Facility') at June 30, 2019. On July 27, 2018, the Company entered into a revolving credit facility among Mylan Inc., as borrower, the Company, as a guarantor, certain lenders and issuing banks and Bank of America, N.A., as the administrative agent, which replaced the 2016 Revolving Facility on substantially identical terms to the 2016 Revolving Facility and pursuant to which Mylan Inc. may obtain extensions of credit in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $2.0 billion(the '2018 Revolving Facility'). The Company's 2016 Term Facility and 2018 Revolving Facility each contains customary affirmative covenants for facilities of this type, including among others, covenants pertaining to the delivery of financial statements, notices of default and certain material events, maintenance of corporate existence and rights, property, and insurance and compliance with laws, as well as customary negative covenants for facilities of this type, including limitations on the incurrence of subsidiary indebtedness, liens, mergers and certain other fundamental changes, investments and loans, acquisitions, transactions with affiliates, payments of dividends and other restricted payments and changes in our lines of business. The 2016 Term Facility and 2018 Revolving Facility contain a maximum consolidated leverage ratio financial covenant requiring maintenance of a maximum ratio of 3.75 to 1.00for consolidated total indebtedness as of the end of any quarter to consolidated EBITDA for the trailing four quarters as defined in the related credit agreements ('leverage ratio'). On February 22, 2019, the Company, as a guarantor, and Mylan Inc., as borrower, entered into an amendment (the 'Revolving Loan Amendment') to the 2018 Revolving Facility. In addition, on February 22, 2019, the Company entered into an amendment (the 'Term Loan Amendment') to the 2016 Term Facility. The Revolving Loan Amendment and the Term Loan Amendment extended the leverage ratio covenant of 4.25 to 1.00through the December 31, 2019 reporting period. The Company is in compliance at June 30, 2019and expects to remain in compliance for the next twelve months. Fair Value At June 30, 2019and December 31, 2018, the aggregate fair value of the Company's outstanding notes was approximately $13.0 billionand $13.1 billion, respectively. The fair values of the outstanding notes were valued at quoted market prices from broker or dealer quotations and were classified as Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Based on quoted market rates of interest and maturity schedules of similar debt issues, the fair value of the Company's 2016 Term Facility determined based on Level 2 inputs, approximates its carrying value at June 30, 2019and December 31, 2018. Mandatory minimum repayments remaining on the notional amount of outstanding long-term debt at June 30, 2019were as follows for each of the periods ending December 31: (In millions) Total 2019 $ 100 2020 1,922 2021 2,250 2022 - 2023 1,250 Thereafter 7,808 Total $ 13,330 33 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued 14. Comprehensive Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive loss, as reflected on the condensed consolidated balance sheets, is comprised of the following: (In millions) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized gain on marketable securities, net of tax $ 0.7 $ - Net unrecognized gains and prior service cost related to defined benefit plans, net of tax 1.7 1.7 Net unrecognized losses on derivatives in cash flow hedging relationships, net of tax (33.0 ) (53.1 ) Net unrecognized losses on derivatives in net investment hedging relationships, net of tax (110.2 ) (130.9 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,400.9 ) (1,259.0 ) $ (1,541.7 ) $ (1,441.3 ) 34 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, before tax, consist of the following, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018: Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Gains and Losses on Derivatives in Cash Flow Hedging Relationships Gains and Losses on Net Investment Hedges Gains and Losses on Marketable Securities Defined Pension Plan Items Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment Totals (In millions) Foreign Currency Forward Contracts Interest Rate Swaps Total Balance at March 31, 2019, net of tax $ (39.3 ) $ (75.7 ) $ 0.4 $ 1.6 $ (1,597.5 ) $ (1,710.5 ) Other comprehensive earnings (loss) before reclassifications, before tax 5.7 (36.3 ) 0.2 - 196.6 166.2 Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss, before tax: - Loss on foreign exchange forward contracts classified as cash flow hedges, included in net sales 1.9 1.9 1.9 Loss on interest rate swaps classified as cash flow hedges, included in interest expense 1.8 1.8 1.8 Amortization of prior service costs included in selling, general and administrative expense ('SG&A') 0.2 0.2 Amortization of actuarial gain included in SG&A (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Net other comprehensive earnings (loss), before tax 9.4 (36.3 ) 0.2 - 196.6 169.9 Income tax provision (benefit) 3.1 (1.8 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) - 1.1 Balance at June 30, 2019, net of tax $ (33.0 ) $ (110.2 ) $ 0.7 $ 1.7 $ (1,400.9 ) $ (1,541.7 ) 35 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Gains and Losses on Derivatives in Cash Flow Hedging Relationships Gains and Losses on Net Investment Hedges Gains and Losses on Marketable Securities Defined Pension Plan Items Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment Totals (In millions) Foreign Currency Forward Contracts Interest Rate Swaps Total Balance at December 31, 2018, net of tax $ (53.1 ) $ (130.9 ) $ - $ 1.7 $ (1,259.0 ) $ (1,441.3 ) Other comprehensive earnings (loss) before reclassifications, before tax 30.2 21.8 0.6 0.1 (141.9 ) (89.2 ) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss, before tax: Loss on foreign exchange forward contracts classified as cash flow hedges, included in net sales 1.6 1.6 1.6 Loss on interest rate swaps classified as cash flow hedges, included in interest expense 3.6 3.6 3.6 Amortization of prior service costs included in SG&A 0.5 0.5 Amortization of actuarial gain included in SG&A (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Net other comprehensive earnings (loss), before tax 35.4 21.8 0.6 0.2 (141.9 ) (83.9 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 11.9 1.1 (0.1 ) - - 12.9 Cumulative effect of the adoption of new accounting standards (3.4 ) - - (0.2 ) - (3.6 ) Balance at June 30, 2019, net of tax $ (33.0 ) $ (110.2 ) $ 0.7 $ 1.7 $ (1,400.9 ) $ (1,541.7 ) 36 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Gains and Losses on Derivatives in Cash Flow Hedging Relationships Gains and Losses on Net Investment Hedges Gains and Losses on Marketable Securities Defined Pension Plan Items Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment Totals (In millions) Foreign Currency Forward Contracts Interest Rate Swaps Total Balance at March 31, 2018, net of tax $ (22.6 ) $ (299.0 ) $ (0.2 ) $ 2.2 $ 128.1 $ (191.5 ) Other comprehensive (loss) earnings before reclassifications, before tax (61.7 ) 119.1 0.3 2.7 (1,088.7 ) (1,028.3 ) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss, before tax: Gain on foreign exchange forward contracts classified as cash flow hedges, included in net sales (2.4 ) (2.4 ) (2.4 ) Loss on interest rate swaps classified as cash flow hedges, included in interest expense 1.9 1.9 1.9 Amortization of prior service costs included in SG&A 0.1 0.1 Amortization of actuarial loss included in SG&A - - Net other comprehensive (loss) earnings, before tax (62.2 ) 119.1 0.3 2.8 (1,088.7 ) (1,028.7 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (21.8 ) 0.1 0.1 0.7 - (20.9 ) Balance at June 30, 2018, net of tax $ (63.0 ) $ (180.0 ) $ - $ 4.3 $ (960.6 ) $ (1,199.3 ) 37 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Gains and Losses on Derivatives in Cash Flow Hedging Relationships Gains and Losses on Net Investment Hedges Gains and Losses on Marketable Securities Defined Pension Plan Items Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment Totals (In millions) Foreign Currency Forward Contracts Interest Rate Swaps Total Balance at December 31, 2017, net of tax $ (3.7 ) $ (239.8 ) $ 10.1 $ 6.0 $ (133.8 ) $ (361.2 ) Other comprehensive (loss) earnings before reclassifications, before tax (90.8 ) 59.9 (0.1 ) (1.8 ) (826.8 ) (859.6 ) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss, before tax: Gain on foreign exchange forward contracts classified as cash flow hedges, included in net sales (7.2 ) (7.2 ) (7.2 ) Loss on interest rate swaps classified as cash flow hedges, included in interest expense 3.8 3.8 3.8 Amortization of prior service costs included in SG&A 0.2 0.2 Amortization of actuarial loss included in SG&A 0.1 0.1 Net other comprehensive (loss) earnings, before tax (94.2 ) 59.9 (0.1 ) (1.5 ) (826.8 ) (862.7 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (32.4 ) 0.1 - 0.2 - (32.1 ) Cumulative effect of the adoption of new accounting standards 2.5 - (10.0 ) - - (7.5 ) Balance at June 30, 2018, net of tax $ (63.0 ) $ (180.0 ) $ - $ 4.3 $ (960.6 ) $ (1,199.3 ) Mylan reports segment information on a geographic basis. This approach reflects the company's focus on bringing its broad and diversified portfolio of generic, branded generic, brand-name and OTC products to people in markets everywhere. Our North Americasegment comprises our operations in the U.S. and Canada. Our Europesegment encompasses our operations in 35countries, including France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom ('U.K.') and Spain. Our Rest of Worldsegment reflects our operations in more than 120countries, including Japan, Australia, China, Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and certain markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The Company's chief operating decision maker is the Chief Executive Officer, who evaluates the performance of its segments based on total revenues and segment profitability. Segment profitability represents segment gross profit less direct R&D and direct SG&A. Certain general and administrative and R&D expenses not allocated to the segments, including certain special items, net charges for litigation settlements and other contingencies, amortization of intangible assets, impairment charges and other expenses not directly attributable to the segments are reported separately or outside of segment profitability. Items below the earnings from operations line on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operationsare not presented by segment, since they are excluded from the measure of segment profitability. The Company does not report 38 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued depreciation expense, total assets and capital expenditures by segment, as such information is not used by the chief operating decision maker. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in Note 2 Summary of Significant Accounting Policiesincluded in the 2018Form 10-K, and Note 3 Recent Accounting Pronouncements, Adoption of New Accounting Standardsincluded in this Form 10-Q. Intersegment revenues are accounted for at current market values and are eliminated at the consolidated level. Presented in the table below is segment information for the periods identified and a reconciliation of segment information to total consolidated information. (In millions) North America Europe Rest of World Eliminations Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 1,023.4 $ 989.6 $ 805.2 $ - $ 2,818.2 Other revenue 19.1 3.8 10.4 - 33.3 Intersegment revenue 35.1 22.3 134.8 (192.2 ) - Total $ 1,077.6 $ 1,015.7 $ 950.4 $ (192.2 ) $ 2,851.5 Segment profitability $ 457.9 $ 194.5 $ 171.1 $ - $ 823.5 Intangible asset amortization expense (399.2 ) Intangible asset impairment charges (40.4 ) Globally managed research and development costs (49.9 ) Corporate costs and special items (217.6 ) Litigation settlements & other contingencies (20.9 ) Earnings from operations $ 95.5 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 1,946.3 $ 1,884.9 $ 1,447.6 $ - $ 5,278.8 Other revenue 41.2 8.5 18.5 - 68.2 Intersegment revenue 50.7 43.1 248.1 (341.9 ) - Total $ 2,038.2 $ 1,936.5 $ 1,714.2 $ (341.9 ) $ 5,347.0 Segment profitability $ 852.4 $ 398.6 $ 264.9 $ - $ 1,515.9 Intangible asset amortization expense (804.7 ) Intangible asset impairment charges (69.9 ) Globally managed research and development costs (120.5 ) Corporate costs and special items (379.7 ) Litigation settlements & other contingencies (21.6 ) Earnings from operations $ 119.5 39 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued (In millions) North America Europe Rest of World Eliminations Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 1,000.8 $ 990.6 $ 764.1 $ - $ 2,755.5 Other revenue 42.5 2.9 7.4 - 52.8 Intersegment revenue 23.7 25.4 103.1 (152.2 ) - Total $ 1,067.0 $ 1,018.9 $ 874.6 $ (152.2 ) $ 2,808.3 Segment profitability $ 375.4 $ 238.1 $ 174.0 $ - $ 787.5 Intangible asset amortization expense (387.4 ) Intangible asset impairment charges (42.0 ) Globally managed research and development costs (74.8 ) Corporate costs and special items (150.8 ) Litigation settlements & other contingencies 46.4 Earnings from operations $ 178.9 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 1,986.1 $ 2,029.0 $ 1,390.8 $ - $ 5,405.9 Other revenue 63.6 12.4 10.9 - 86.9 Intersegment revenue 36.0 51.0 189.8 (276.8 ) - Total $ 2,085.7 $ 2,092.4 $ 1,591.5 $ (276.8 ) $ 5,492.8 Segment profitability $ 835.3 $ 496.3 $ 280.6 $ - $ 1,612.2 Intangible asset amortization expense (779.7 ) Intangible asset impairment charges (72.0 ) Globally managed research and development costs (151.7 ) Corporate costs and special items (304.4 ) Litigation settlements & other contingencies 30.2 Earnings from operations $ 334.6 The following tables present condensed consolidating financial information for (a) Mylan N.V., the issuer of the 2.500%Senior Notes due 2019, 3.750%Senior Notes due 2020, 3.150%Senior Notes due 2021, 3.950%Senior Notes due 2026 and 5.250%Senior Notes due 2046 (collectively, the 'Mylan N.V. Senior Notes'), which are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Mylan Inc.; (b) Mylan Inc., the issuer of the 3.125%Senior Notes due 2023, 4.200%Senior Notes due 2023, 4.550%Senior Notes due 2028, 5.400%Senior Notes due 2043 and 5.200%Senior Notes due 2048 (collectively, the 'Mylan Inc. Senior Notes'), which are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Mylan N.V.; and (c) all other subsidiaries of the Company on a combined basis, none of which guarantee the Mylan N.V. Senior Notes or guarantee the Mylan Inc. Senior Notes ('Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries'). The consolidating adjustments primarily relate to eliminations of investments in subsidiaries and intercompany balances and transactions. The condensed consolidating financial statements present investments in subsidiaries using the equity method of accounting. The following financial information presents the unaudited condensed consolidating statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018, the unaudited condensed consolidating statements of comprehensive earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018, the unaudited condensed consolidating balance sheets as of June 30, 2019and December 31, 2018and the unaudited condensed consolidating statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2019and 2018. This unaudited condensed consolidating financial information has been prepared and 40 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued presented in accordance with SEC Regulation S-X Rule 3-10 'Financial Statements of Guarantors and Issuers of Guaranteed Securities Registered or Being Registered.' 41 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In millions) Mylan N.V. Mylan Inc. Guarantor Subsidiaries Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries Eliminations Consolidated Revenues: Net sales $ - $ - $ - $ 2,818.2 $ - $ 2,818.2 Other revenues - - - 33.3 - 33.3 Total revenues - - - 2,851.5 - 2,851.5 Cost of sales - - - 1,918.9 - 1,918.9 Gross profit - - - 932.6 - 932.6 Operating expenses: Research and development - - - 147.6 - 147.6 Selling, general and administrative 14.2 172.9 - 481.5 - 668.6 Litigation settlements and other contingencies, net 30.0 18.0 - (27.1 ) - 20.9 Total operating expenses 44.2 190.9 - 602.0 - 837.1 (Loss) Earnings from operations (44.2 ) (190.9 ) - 330.6 - 95.5 Interest expense 80.8 43.7 - 6.7 - 131.2 Other (income) expense, net (87.2 ) (60.4 ) - 164.0 - 16.4 (Loss) Earnings before income taxes (37.8 ) (174.2 ) - 159.9 - (52.1 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (8.2 ) 1.8 - 122.8 - 116.4 (Loss) Earnings of equity interest subsidiaries (138.9 ) 11.8 - - 127.1 - Net (loss) earnings $ (168.5 ) $ (164.2 ) $ - $ 37.1 $ 127.1 $ (168.5 ) 42 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In millions) Mylan N.V. Mylan Inc. Guarantor Subsidiaries Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries Eliminations Consolidated Revenues: Net sales $ - $ - $ - $ 5,278.8 $ - $ 5,278.8 Other revenues - - - 68.2 - 68.2 Total revenues - - - 5,347.0 - 5,347.0 Cost of sales - - - 3,609.2 - 3,609.2 Gross profit - - - 1,737.8 - 1,737.8 Operating expenses: Research and development - - - 320.2 - 320.2 Selling, general and administrative 23.3 311.6 - 941.6 - 1,276.5 Litigation settlements and other contingencies, net 30.0 18.0 - (26.4 ) - 21.6 Total operating expenses 53.3 329.6 - 1,235.4 - 1,618.3 (Loss) Earnings from operations (53.3 ) (329.6 ) - 502.4 - 119.5 Interest expense 162.5 87.2 - 12.7 - 262.4 Other (income) expense, net (145.3 ) (120.5 ) - 289.5 - 23.7 (Loss) Earnings before income taxes (70.5 ) (296.3 ) - 200.2 - (166.6 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (13.8 ) 3.6 - 37.1 - 26.9 (Loss) Earnings of equity interest subsidiaries (136.8 ) 114.4 - - 22.4 - Net (loss) earnings $ (193.5 ) $ (185.5 ) $ - $ 163.1 $ 22.4 $ (193.5 ) 43 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (In millions) Mylan N.V. Mylan Inc. Guarantor Subsidiaries Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries Eliminations Consolidated Revenues: Net sales $ - $ - $ - $ 2,755.5 $ - $ 2,755.5 Other revenues - - - 52.8 - 52.8 Total revenues - - - 2,808.3 - 2,808.3 Cost of sales - - - 1,845.8 - 1,845.8 Gross profit - - - 962.5 - 962.5 Operating expenses: Research and development - - - 206.7 - 206.7 Selling, general and administrative 9.7 119.4 - 494.2 - 623.3 Litigation settlements and other contingencies, net - - - (46.4 ) - (46.4 ) Total operating expenses 9.7 119.4 - 654.5 - 783.6 (Loss) Earnings from operations (9.7 ) (119.4 ) - 308.0 - 178.9 Interest expense 88.6 41.1 - 9.5 - 139.2 Other (income) expense, net (49.6 ) (68.3 ) - 138.9 - 21.0 (Loss) Earnings before income taxes (48.7 ) (92.2 ) - 159.6 - 18.7 Income tax (benefit) provision (8.0 ) 13.1 - (23.9 ) - (18.8 ) Earnings of equity interest subsidiaries 78.2 82.2 - - (160.4 ) - Net earnings (loss) $ 37.5 $ (23.1 ) $ - $ 183.5 $ (160.4 ) $ 37.5 44 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (In millions) Mylan N.V. Mylan Inc. Guarantor Subsidiaries Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries Eliminations Consolidated Revenues: Net sales $ - $ - $ - $ 5,405.9 $ - $ 5,405.9 Other revenues - - - 86.9 - 86.9 Total revenues - - - 5,492.8 - 5,492.8 Cost of sales - - - 3,546.0 - 3,546.0 Gross profit - - - 1,946.8 - 1,946.8 Operating expenses: Research and development - - - 411.6 - 411.6 Selling, general and administrative 19.5 250.1 - 961.2 - 1,230.8 Litigation settlements and other contingencies, net - 7.0 - (37.2 ) - (30.2 ) Total operating expenses 19.5 257.1 - 1,335.6 - 1,612.2 (Loss) Earnings from operations (19.5 ) (257.1 ) - 611.2 - 334.6 Interest expense 182.1 68.0 - 20.8 - 270.9 Other (income) expense, net (163.6 ) (126.0 ) - 324.1 - 34.5 (Loss) Earnings before income taxes (38.0 ) (199.1 ) - 266.3 - 29.2 Income tax benefit (15.3 ) (4.6 ) - (75.5 ) - (95.4 ) Earnings of equity interest subsidiaries 147.3 73.9 - - (221.2 ) - Net earnings (loss) $ 124.6 $ (120.6 ) $ - $ 341.8 $ (221.2 ) $ 124.6 45 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In millions) Mylan N.V. Mylan Inc. Guarantor Subsidiaries Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries Eliminations Consolidated Net (loss) earnings $ (168.5 ) $ (164.2 ) $ - $ 37.1 $ 127.1 $ (168.5 ) Other comprehensive earnings (loss), before tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment 196.6 - - 196.6 (196.6 ) 196.6 Change in unrecognized gain and prior service cost related to defined benefit plans - - - - - - Net unrecognized gain on derivatives in cash flow hedging relationships 9.4 1.8 - 7.6 (9.4 ) 9.4 Net unrecognized loss on derivatives in net investment hedging relationships (36.3 ) (7.7 ) - - 7.7 (36.3 ) Net unrealized gain on marketable securities 0.2 - - 0.2 (0.2 ) 0.2 Other comprehensive earnings (loss), before tax 169.9 (5.9 ) - 204.4 (198.5 ) 169.9 Income tax provision (benefit) 1.1 1.3 - (0.2 ) (1.1 ) 1.1 Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax 168.8 (7.2 ) - 204.6 (197.4 ) 168.8 Comprehensive earnings (loss) $ 0.3 $ (171.4 ) $ - $ 241.7 $ (70.3 ) $ 0.3 46 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In millions) Mylan N.V. Mylan Inc. Guarantor Subsidiaries Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries Eliminations Consolidated Net (loss) earnings $ (193.5 ) $ (185.5 ) $ - $ 163.1 $ 22.4 $ (193.5 ) Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, before tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment (141.9 ) - - (141.9 ) 141.9 (141.9 ) Change in unrecognized gain and prior service cost related to defined benefit plans 0.2 0.1 - 0.1 (0.2 ) 0.2 Net unrecognized gain on derivatives in cash flow hedging relationships 35.4 3.6 - 31.8 (35.4 ) 35.4 Net unrecognized gain on derivatives in net investment hedging relationships 21.8 4.6 - - (4.6 ) 21.8 Net unrealized gain on marketable securities 0.6 - - 0.6 (0.6 ) 0.6 Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, before tax (83.9 ) 8.3 - (109.4 ) 101.1 (83.9 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 12.9 (2.0 ) - 14.9 (12.9 ) 12.9 Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, net of tax (96.8 ) 10.3 - (124.3 ) 114.0 (96.8 ) Comprehensive (loss) earnings $ (290.3 ) $ (175.2 ) $ - $ 38.8 $ 136.4 $ (290.3 ) 47 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (In millions) Mylan N.V. Mylan Inc. Guarantor Subsidiaries Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries Eliminations Consolidated Net earnings (loss) $ 37.5 $ (23.1 ) $ - $ 183.5 $ (160.4 ) $ 37.5 Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, before tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,088.7 ) - - (1,088.7 ) 1,088.7 (1,088.7 ) Change in unrecognized gain and prior service cost related to defined benefit plans 2.8 - - 2.8 (2.8 ) 2.8 Net unrecognized (loss) gain on derivatives in cash flow hedging relationships (62.2 ) 1.9 - (64.1 ) 62.2 (62.2 ) Net unrecognized gain on derivatives in net investment hedging relationships 119.1 0.6 - - (0.6 ) 119.1 Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 0.3 0.6 - (0.3 ) (0.3 ) 0.3 Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, before tax (1,028.7 ) 3.1 - (1,150.3 ) 1,147.2 (1,028.7 ) Income tax benefit (20.9 ) (0.4 ) - (20.5 ) 20.9 (20.9 ) Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, net of tax (1,007.8 ) 3.5 - (1,129.8 ) 1,126.3 (1,007.8 ) Comprehensive loss $ (970.3 ) $ (19.6 ) $ - $ (946.3 ) $ 965.9 $ (970.3 ) 48 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (In millions) Mylan N.V. Mylan Inc. Guarantor Subsidiaries Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries Eliminations Consolidated Net earnings (loss) $ 124.6 $ (120.6 ) $ - $ 341.8 $ (221.2 ) $ 124.6 Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, before tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment (826.8 ) - - (826.8 ) 826.8 (826.8 ) Change in unrecognized (loss) gain and prior service cost related to defined benefit plans (1.5 ) 0.1 - (1.6 ) 1.5 (1.5 ) Net unrecognized (loss) gain on derivatives in cash flow hedging relationships (94.2 ) 3.8 - (98.0 ) 94.2 (94.2 ) Net unrecognized gain on derivatives in net investment hedging relationships 59.9 0.6 - - (0.6 ) 59.9 Net unrealized loss on marketable securities (0.1 ) - - (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, before tax (862.7 ) 4.5 - (926.5 ) 922.0 (862.7 ) Income tax benefit (32.1 ) (0.8 ) - (31.3 ) 32.1 (32.1 ) Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, net of tax (830.6 ) 5.3 - (895.2 ) 889.9 (830.6 ) Comprehensive loss $ (706.0 ) $ (115.3 ) $ - $ (553.4 ) $ 668.7 $ (706.0 ) 49 MYLAN N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Continued UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEET As of June 30, 2019 (In millions) Mylan N.V. Mylan Inc. Guarantor Subsidiaries Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries Eliminations Consolidated ASSETS Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ - $ 20.9 $ - $ 190.6 $ - $ 211.5 Accounts receivable, net - 20.4 - 2,683.4 - 2,703.8 Inventories - - - 2,776.2 - 2,776.2 Intercompany receivables 482.3 530.6 - 12,899.4 (13,912.3 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4.8 99.3 - 469.8 - 573.9