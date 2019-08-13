Mylan : Behind a Shared Mission for Access, Mylan Sponsors Free Dental Clinic

August 13, 2019

A lengthy line of Pennsylvania residents waited outside PPG Arena in downtown Pittsburgh recently, hoping to be accepted as patients at the third annual Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh. Mylan helps sponsor the two-day event, which provides dental care to underserved people living in the Pittsburgh region, many of whom are from working families and simply do not have access to dental care or cannot afford dental insurance. Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is the signature project of A Call to Care, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based 501(c)3 organization.

'There is an ongoing discussion going about how to fix healthcare, but very little action taking place,' said Keith Young, chairman of A Call to Care, Inc. 'We saw an urgent need to really help people get the dental care they desire. By putting on this event, it gives everyday people an opportunity to get care they desperately need.'

Mylan shares a common purpose with the Mission of Mercy, one centered around access. With dental health being directly tied to overall health, supporting this event was a great fit for what Mylan stands for in terms of access, particularly for people in need.

'Without sponsors like Mylan and the Mylan Charitable Foundation, this event simply could not happen,' said Kayleigh Fontana, Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh committee member. 'The money is put to immediate use in securing equipment and supplies, all critical needs to helping serve our patients.'

While there are no eligibility or income requirements, patients took a medical exam to ensure they're able to be evaluated and treated. Services include basic pain relief, dental cleaning, fillings, extractions and more.

By weekend's close, Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh had treated 1,302 patients. The first individual in line was a gentleman who took his place on Thursday night, roughly eight hours before doors opened.

Like the importance of gaining sponsor support, an army of volunteers helped make this dental clinic a reality. More than 1,400 volunteers gave their time in performing dental, medical and general assistance roles.

'I'm beyond grateful,' said one appreciative patient. 'It's times like this that restores my faith that people do care about helping others.'