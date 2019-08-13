Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mylan NV    MYL   NL0011031208

MYLAN NV

(MYL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mylan : Behind a Shared Mission for Access, Mylan Sponsors Free Dental Clinic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 04:52pm EDT
August 13, 2019

A lengthy line of Pennsylvania residents waited outside PPG Arena in downtown Pittsburgh recently, hoping to be accepted as patients at the third annual Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh. Mylan helps sponsor the two-day event, which provides dental care to underserved people living in the Pittsburgh region, many of whom are from working families and simply do not have access to dental care or cannot afford dental insurance. Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is the signature project of A Call to Care, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based 501(c)3 organization.

'There is an ongoing discussion going about how to fix healthcare, but very little action taking place,' said Keith Young, chairman of A Call to Care, Inc. 'We saw an urgent need to really help people get the dental care they desire. By putting on this event, it gives everyday people an opportunity to get care they desperately need.'

Mylan shares a common purpose with the Mission of Mercy, one centered around access. With dental health being directly tied to overall health, supporting this event was a great fit for what Mylan stands for in terms of access, particularly for people in need.

'Without sponsors like Mylan and the Mylan Charitable Foundation, this event simply could not happen,' said Kayleigh Fontana, Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh committee member. 'The money is put to immediate use in securing equipment and supplies, all critical needs to helping serve our patients.'

While there are no eligibility or income requirements, patients took a medical exam to ensure they're able to be evaluated and treated. Services include basic pain relief, dental cleaning, fillings, extractions and more.

By weekend's close, Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh had treated 1,302 patients. The first individual in line was a gentleman who took his place on Thursday night, roughly eight hours before doors opened.

Like the importance of gaining sponsor support, an army of volunteers helped make this dental clinic a reality. More than 1,400 volunteers gave their time in performing dental, medical and general assistance roles.

'I'm beyond grateful,' said one appreciative patient. 'It's times like this that restores my faith that people do care about helping others.'

Disclaimer

Mylan NV published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 20:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYLAN NV
04:52pMYLAN : Behind a Shared Mission for Access, Mylan Sponsors Free Dental Clinic
PU
02:40pFidelity battles IRS in court over coal tax credits
RE
08/12No-deal Brexit could deepen Europe's shortage of medicines - experts
RE
08/02Tax Cuts Help Keep U.S. Companies Home -- WSJ
DJ
08/01Inversion Reversions Arrive as Companies Get Smaller Tax Edge From Foreign Ad..
DJ
07/30Tech pulls Wall Street lower on Trump trade warning
RE
07/30Health Care Down as Pfizer Weakness Offsets Merck Strength -- Health Care Rou..
DJ
07/30Pfizer Down Nearly 6%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease in Over a Decade..
DJ
07/30Pfizer Shares Down 6%; Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Cut
DJ
07/30WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 639 M
EBIT 2019 3 223 M
Net income 2019 514 M
Debt 2019 11 875 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,11x
EV / Sales2019 1,87x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 9 869 M
Chart MYLAN NV
Duration : Period :
Mylan NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYLAN NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 26,05  $
Last Close Price 19,13  $
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather M. Bresch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Malik President & Executive Director
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Haribabu Bodepudi Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYLAN NV-30.18%9 869
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.32%348 106
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.79%240 510
ROCHE HOLDING13.70%240 510
MERCK AND COMPANY12.17%219 450
NOVARTIS18.78%210 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group