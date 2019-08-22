Log in
MYLAN NV

MYLAN NV

(MYL)
Mylan : Denmark's Novo Nordisk files lawsuit against Mylan over patent

08/22/2019
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it has filed litigation in a Delaware district court against Mylan aimed at blocking its attempt to market a generic version of the Danish insulin maker's drug Victoza.

"We can confirm that Novo Nordisk has filed a lawsuit against Mylan for patent infringement of Victoza," the company said in an e-mail.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

 

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MYLAN NV 0.00% 19.09 Delayed Quote.-30.33%
NOVO NORDISK AS 0.27% 350.7 Delayed Quote.17.49%
