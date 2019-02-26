Mylan : Earnings Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

Mylan's 2018 Highlights

▪$11.4BTotal Revenues with > 60% Generated Outside North America

▪$4.58Adjusted EPS* vs $4.56 in 2017

▪$2.7BAdjusted Free Cash Flow*

▪>$630Mof Debt Repayments

▪Advanced Our Biosimilar Strategy with Key Product Approvals: •Fulphila®,Biosimilar Neulasta® for both U.S. and Europe •Semglee™, Biosimilar Lantus® for Europe •Hulio®, Biosimilar Humira®for Europe •Ogivri®, Biosimilar Herceptin®for Europe

▪Expanded Respiratory Product Portfolio Offerings with the FDA Approval ofYUPELRI™

▪Secured Regulatory Approvals for Biosimilars in More than 65 Countries Since the Start of Our Program

▪Expanded Pipeline Includes > 3,600 Products Under Development & Pending Approval

▪Serving ~40% HIV+ Patients & ~60% of the World's HIV+ Children onTreatment with Our Products

2018 By Segment(1)

2018 By Product Type(1)

Q4 2018 Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except for Adjusted EPS) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change Total Revenues $3,078.7 $3,238.9 (5%) Adjusted Gross Margins* 54.6% 55.5% (90 bps) Adjusted R&D* as % of Total Revenues 4.2% 5.2% (100 bps) Adjusted SG&A* as % of Total Revenues 19.8% 18.6% +120 bps AdjustedNetEarnings* $669.7 $765.3 (12%) Adjusted EPS* $1.30 $1.43 (9%)

Q4 2018 Segment Performance

($ in millions)

Net Sales

Segment Profitability*

(1)

$686.6

$631.2(1)Net Sales−Lower Volumes on Existing Products, Primarily Drivenby Impacts from the Morgantown Restructuring and Remediation and Timing of Purchases of our Products by Customers

− ($51M) Impact Due to Implementation of New Accounting Standards − Lower Pricing + New Product Sales, including Fulphila (1) Adjusted Segment Profitability for Q4 2018 Reported Segment Profitability of $557 million, a Decrease of (19%), Adjusted for ~$74M of Morgantown Restructuring and Remediation Expenses

Q4 2017

Q4 2018

$306.0

$282.7

Net Sales

+ New Product Sales

+ Higher Volumes in Key Brands within our Existing Products

−Lower Pricing

−4% Unfavorable FX Impacts

Segment Profitability−Higher Investments in Selling & MarketingQ4 2017

Q4 2018

$815.7

Net Sales

+ New Product Sales in China, Australia and Japan $851.4

+ Higher Volumes in Key Brands in China within our Existing Products

−7% Unfavorable FX Impacts

−Lower Pricing

$213.8

$216.8

*Segment Profitability represents segment gross profit less direct R&D expenses and direct SG&A expenses. See Mylan's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 for more information.

Q4 2017

Adjusted segment profitability is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Q4 2018

Q4 2017

Q4 2018