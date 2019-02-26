Log in
MYLAN : Q4 2018 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
MYLAN : Earnings Presentation
PU
MYLAN : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
PR
Mylan : Earnings Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of thePrivate Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, our 2019 financial guidance and any other statements about Mylan's future operations,anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competition, and other expectations and targets forfuture periods. These may often be identified by the use of words such as "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "forecast," "potential," "pipeline," "intend," "continue," "target," "seek" and variations of these words or comparable words. Because forward-looking

statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; uncertainties regarding future demand, pricing and reimbursement for ourproducts; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Mylan's ability to bring new products to market, including, but not limited to, where Mylan uses its business

judgment and decides to manufacture, market and/or sell products, directly or through third parties, notwithstanding the fact that allegations of patent infringement(s)have not been finally resolved by the courts (i.e., an "at-risk launch"); success of clinical trials and Mylan's ability to execute on new product opportunities; any changes

in or difficulties with our manufacturing facilities, including with respect to our remediation and restructuring activities, supply chain or inventory or our ability to meetanticipated demand; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, including government investigations, and the impact of any such proceedings onour financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows; the ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of acquisitions, includingMylan's acquisition of Mylan Inc. and Abbott Laboratories' non-U.S. developed markets specialty and branded generics business; changes in relevant tax and other laws, including but not limited to changes in the U.S. tax code and healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our information technology systems; the ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; the effect of any changes in customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; the impact of competition; identifying, acquiring and integrating complementary or strategic acquisitions of other companies, products or assets being more difficult, time-consuming or costly than anticipated; the possibility that Mylan may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with strategic acquisitions, strategic initiatives or restructuring programs within the expected time-frames or at all; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including but not limited to general political and economic conditions and global exchange rates; and inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements, and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America("U.S. GAAP") and related standards or on an adjusted basis. For more detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with Mylan's business activities,

see the risks described in Mylan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other filings with the Securities and ExchangeCommission ( the "SEC"). You can access Mylan's filings with the SEC through the SEC website atwww.sec.govor through our website, and Mylan strongly

encourages you to do so. Mylan routinely posts information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com, and we use this website address as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). The contents of our website are not incorporated into this presentation. Mylan undertakes no obligation to update any statements herein for revisions or changes after the date of this presentation.

Mylan's 2018 Highlights

  • $11.4BTotal Revenues with > 60% Generated Outside North America

  • $4.58Adjusted EPS* vs $4.56 in 2017

  • $2.7BAdjusted Free Cash Flow*

  • >$630Mof Debt Repayments

  • Advanced Our Biosimilar Strategy with Key Product Approvals:

    • Fulphila®,Biosimilar Neulasta® for both U.S. and Europe

    • Semglee™, Biosimilar Lantus® for Europe

    • Hulio®, Biosimilar Humira®for Europe

    • Ogivri®, Biosimilar Herceptin®for Europe

  • Expanded Respiratory Product Portfolio Offerings with the FDA Approval ofYUPELRI™

  • Secured Regulatory Approvals for Biosimilars in More than 65 Countries Since the Start of Our Program

  • Expanded Pipeline Includes > 3,600 Products Under Development & Pending Approval

  • Serving ~40% HIV+ Patients & ~60% of the World's HIV+ Children onTreatment with Our Products

2018 By Segment(1)

2018 By Product Type(1)

Q4 2018 Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except for Adjusted EPS)

Q4 2018

Q4 2017

Change

Total Revenues

$3,078.7

$3,238.9

(5%)

Adjusted Gross Margins*

54.6%

55.5%

(90 bps)

Adjusted R&D* as % of Total Revenues

4.2%

5.2%

(100 bps)

Adjusted SG&A* as % of Total Revenues

19.8%

18.6%

+120 bps

AdjustedNetEarnings*

$669.7

$765.3

(12%)

Adjusted EPS*

$1.30

$1.43

(9%)

Q4 2018 Segment Performance

($ in millions)

Net Sales

Segment Profitability*

(1)

$686.6

$631.2(1)Net SalesLower Volumes on Existing Products, Primarily Drivenby Impacts from the Morgantown Restructuring and Remediation and Timing of Purchases of our Products by Customers

($51M) Impact Due to Implementation of New Accounting Standards

Lower Pricing

+

New Product Sales, including Fulphila

(1)

Adjusted Segment Profitability for Q4 2018

Reported Segment Profitability of $557 million, a Decrease of (19%), Adjusted

for ~$74M of Morgantown Restructuring and Remediation Expenses

Q4 2017

Q4 2018

$306.0

$282.7

Net Sales

  • + New Product Sales

  • + Higher Volumes in Key Brands within our Existing Products

  • Lower Pricing

  • 4% Unfavorable FX Impacts

Segment ProfitabilityHigher Investments in Selling & MarketingQ4 2017

Q4 2018

$815.7

Net Sales

  • + New Product Sales in China, Australia and Japan

    $851.4

  • + Higher Volumes in Key Brands in China within our Existing Products

  • 7% Unfavorable FX Impacts

  • Lower Pricing

$213.8

$216.8

*Segment Profitability represents segment gross profit less direct R&D expenses and direct SG&A expenses. See Mylan's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 for more information.

Q4 2017

Adjusted segment profitability is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Q4 2018

Q4 2017

Q4 2018

Segment ProfitabilityHigher Investments in Selling & Marketing

Disclaimer

Mylan NV published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:17:06 UTC
