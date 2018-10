By Josh Beckerman



Mylan NV said a federal appeals court affirmed prior decisions in the company's favor in a patent dispute with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Last year, Mylan received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to sell glatiramer acetate injection, a generic version of Teva's blockbuster Copaxone drug, which treats multiple sclerosis.

Mylan said the appeals court affirmed that Teva's 40 mg/ML dosing patents are invalid.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com