Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mylan NV    MYL   NL0011031208

MYLAN NV (MYL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mylan : Helping Those Affected by the Kerala Floods in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

September 12, 2018

The recent floods in India's Kerala state have been catastrophic. The flooding is the worst the southwestern part of India has seen in almost 100 years, leaving hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes and several hundred-people dead. The damage goes far beyond the emotional and psychological distress of losing a home, a business, a livelihood and loved ones: The long-term economic setback that the people in Kerala face is devastating and deep.

Responding to communities in need has been an integral part of Mylan's longstanding tradition of doing good and doing well in communities around the world. In the immediate aftermath of the flooding, Mylan reached out to all employees in the area to provide support and ensure their safety and well-being, and we have donated medicines to the area.

To help in the longer term, Mylan is also matching voluntary financial contributions made by employees in India to support the residents of Kerala through the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Mylan is committed to promoting global social responsibility, something that is intrinsically woven within our mission to provide the world's 7 billion people access to high quality medicine. That passion for delivering better health for a better world is what drives our employees to improve access and serve unmet needs across all geographies, while respecting the environment and positively impacting our stakeholders.

To learn more about how Mylan has supported communities in need around the globe, read Mylan's 2017 Progress Report on Social Responsibility.

Disclaimer

Mylan NV published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYLAN NV
07:43pMYLAN : Helping Those Affected by the Kerala Floods in India
PU
09/11MYLAN : Theravance Biopharma and Mylan to Report New Data from Phase 3 Studies o..
PR
09/10Acorda Shares Tumble After Court Ruling
DJ
09/05MYLAN STATEMENT : Novartis TOBI Podhaler® and TOBI® Solution Agreement
PU
09/04REPORT : Generic Drugs Saved the U.S. $265 Billion in 2017
PU
08/25EpiPen Shortage Hits Back-to-School Season
DJ
08/17TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Teva Pharmaceutical and Mylan
AC
08/13MYLAN : Launches First Generic for Adcirca® Tablets
PR
08/09Perrigo plans to separate prescription pharma business
RE
08/08MYLAN : 8-k/a
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:50aNostrum Labs hikes price of mature antibiotic 400% 
09/07Senate vote approaches on bill to combat opioid crisis 
09/04Mylan Grinding Towards Greatness 
09/02Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/02Tracking David Einhorn's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 611 M
EBIT 2018 3 396 M
Net income 2018 954 M
Debt 2018 13 290 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,41
P/E ratio 2019 13,41
EV / Sales 2018 2,82x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 19 406 M
Chart MYLAN NV
Duration : Period :
Mylan NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYLAN NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,8 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather M. Bresch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Malik President & Executive Director
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Haribabu Bodepudi Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYLAN NV-11.04%19 406
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.80%371 589
PFIZER16.81%248 026
NOVARTIS-0.92%213 594
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.59%210 153
MERCK AND COMPANY22.77%183 720
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.