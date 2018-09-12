Mylan : Helping Those Affected by the Kerala Floods in India

September 12, 2018

The recent floods in India's Kerala state have been catastrophic. The flooding is the worst the southwestern part of India has seen in almost 100 years, leaving hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes and several hundred-people dead. The damage goes far beyond the emotional and psychological distress of losing a home, a business, a livelihood and loved ones: The long-term economic setback that the people in Kerala face is devastating and deep.



Responding to communities in need has been an integral part of Mylan's longstanding tradition of doing good and doing well in communities around the world. In the immediate aftermath of the flooding, Mylan reached out to all employees in the area to provide support and ensure their safety and well-being, and we have donated medicines to the area.



To help in the longer term, Mylan is also matching voluntary financial contributions made by employees in India to support the residents of Kerala through the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.



Mylan is committed to promoting global social responsibility, something that is intrinsically woven within our mission to provide the world's 7 billion people access to high quality medicine.



