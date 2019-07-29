Log in
Mylan : Investor Presentation

07/29/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

+

+

A New Champion for Global Health

July 29, 2019

Safe Harbor Provision

+

This communication contains "forward-looking statements". These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements about the proposed transaction, the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, future opportunities for the combined company and products and any other statements regarding Pfizer's, Mylan's and Upjohn's future operations, financial or operating results, capital allocation, dividend policy, debt ratio, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competitions, and other expectations and targets for future periods. Forward-looking statements may often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "may", "could", "should", "would", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "intend", "continue", "target", "outlook" and variations of these words or comparable words. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; changes in relevant tax and other laws; the parties' ability to consummate the proposed transaction; the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction, including receipt of approval of Mylan's shareholders, not being satisfied or waived on the anticipated timeframe or at all; the regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction not being obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule or at all; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and related standards, or on an adjusted basis ("Non-GAAP measures"); the integration of Mylan and Upjohn being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; Mylan's and Upjohn's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the possibility that the combined company may be unable to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the proposed transaction within the expected time frames or at all or to successfully integrate Mylan and Upjohn; customer loss and business disruption being greater than expected following the proposed transaction; the retention of key employees being more difficult following the proposed transaction; Mylan and Upjohn's capacity to bring new products to market, including but not limited to where it uses its business judgment and decides to manufacture, market and/or sell products directly or through third parties, notwithstanding the fact that allegations of patent infringement(s) have not been finally resolved by the courts (i.e., an "at-risk launch"); the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings and the impact of such proceedings on Mylan's and Upjohn's consolidated financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows; Mylan's and Upjohn's ability to protect their respective intellectual property and preserve their respective intellectual property rights; the effect of any changes in customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in third- party relationships; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the business of Mylan or Upjohn; and uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in each of Pfizer's and Mylan's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. You can access Pfizer's or Mylan's filings with the SEC through the SEC website at www.sec.gov or through Pfizer's or Mylan's website, and Pfizer and Mylan strongly encourage you to do so. Except as required by applicable law, Pfizer, Mylan or Upjohn undertake no obligation to update any statements herein for revisions or changes after the date of this communication.

2

Safe Harbor Provision

+

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In connection with the proposed combination of Upjohn Inc. ("Upjohn"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") and Mylan N.V. ("Mylan"), which will immediately follow the proposed separation of the Upjohn business from Pfizer (the "proposed transaction"), Upjohn, Mylan and Mylan I B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mylan, ("Mylan Newco") intend to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transaction. In addition, Upjohn expects to file a registration statement in connection with its separation from Pfizer.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENTS, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT MYLAN, UPJOHN, MYLAN NEWCO AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. A definitive proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of Mylan seeking approval of the proposed transaction. The documents relating to the proposed transaction (when they are available) can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These documents (when they are available) can also be obtained free of charge from Mylan, upon written request to Mylan, at (724) 514-1813 or investor.relations@mylan.com or from Pfizer on Pfizer's internet website at https://investors.Pfizer.com/financials/sec- filings/default.aspx or by contacting Pfizer's Investor Relations Department at (212) 733-2323.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any investor or security holder. However, Pfizer, Mylan, Upjohn and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Pfizer may be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019, its definitive proxy statement and additional proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019 and on April 2, 2019, respectively, and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2019. Information about the directors and executive officers of Mylan may be found in its amended Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 30, 2019, and its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting filed with the SEC on May 24, 2019. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants will also be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available.

3

Executive Commentary

+

Robert Coury

Albert Bourla

Chairman, Mylan

CEO, Pfizer

4

Transaction Summary

+

Deal

Terms

Ownership

Capital

Policies

Corporate

Organization

  • Mylan and Upjohn combining in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, expected to be tax- free to Pfizer shareholders
  • Mylan shareholder vote required; no shareholder vote required for Pfizer
  • Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and is currently expected to close in mid 2020
  • Pfizer shareholders to own 57% of the combined company
  • Mylan shareholders to own 43% of the combined company
  • NewCo to have lower leverage ratio than Mylan standalone
    • ~$24.5bn of total debt, including $12bn of gross debt for Upjohn to fund $12bn pre- closing cash payment to Pfizer
  • Solid investment grade credit rating with stable to positive outlook expected
  • Company will pay a dividend; ≥ 25% target payout of free cash flows
  • New Management: Robert J. Coury (Executive Chairman); Michael Goettler (CEO); Rajiv Malik (President)
  • New Board: 13 directors (Chairman, CEO, 8 Mylan Appointees, 3 Pfizer Appointees)
  • NewCo will be domiciled in the US and incorporated in Delaware
  • NewCo will have three Global Centers: Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad
  • Combined Board will fully declassify by 2023 annual meeting

5

A New Champion for Global Health +

+

Accelerates shared commitments

to expand access to medicine

Capable of meeting the world's diverse therapeutic

needs and meeting evolving health needs

Leader in treating communicable and non-communicable diseases

Good for patients, payors,

governments and health systems

New Name to be Announced Before Closing

Upjohn Name to be Used in China and Select Emerging

Markets

6

A Powerful Combination

+

NewCo

Strong Footprint in US and Europe

Enhanced Global Scale and

Unique Footprint in Asia and

Geographic Reach

the Emerging Markets

Diverse Portfolio Across all Key

Sustainable, Diverse and

Trusted, Iconic Off-Patent Brands

Therapeutic Areas

Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline

Best-in-Class Global Manufacturing

Powerful Combination of

Best-in-Class Global

Best-in-Class Capabilities with World

and Supply Platform

Commercial Capabilities

Class Management Team

Sustainable Pipeline Engine

Strong and Sustainable

Strong Cash Flow and

Cash Flows Enabling Strong Return

Pfizer's Shareholder Friendly

of Capital

Capital Allocation

Focused on Delivering Shareholder Value

and High-Quality Governance

7

Compelling Financial Profile

+

Commitment to Solid Investment Grade Profile, Maintaining Strategic

Flexibility and Delivering Shareholder Friendly Capital Returns

2020 Pro Forma Outlook

$19 - 20bn $7.5 - 8.0bn

> $4bn

Expected Revenue

Expected Adjusted EBITDA

Expected Annual FCF

with a margin of ~40% including

phased synergies

~$1bn

Expected Annual Cost

Synergies by 2023

Forward Looking Targets

≥ 25%

of Free Cash Flow to Be Paid as Dividend Beginning First Full Quarter After Close

  • 2.5x

Gross Leverage, Targeted by the end of 2021

Note: 2020 Pro Forma Outlook reflects Lyrica US LOE and China Volume Based Procurement

8

Note: Based on historic exchange rates, potential divestitures not included

Today's Competitive Landscape

+

Selected Large Cap Pharma

The Opportunity

Selected Spec Pharma / Generics

$54 1

Global leader

($bn)

$49

with diverse,

$43

durable product

differentiated and

Sales

portfolio

Worldwide

$24

$23

$19 - $20bn

$17

2020E

$10

$55

$5

NewCo2

2020E

~40%2,4

EBITDA

48%

34%

32%

36%

56%

28%

NA

23%

20%

Margin3

Avg. Gross

~2x

2.5x

~5x

Debt / 2020E

EBITDA6

Target by the end of 2021

Pays

NA

Dividend

25%7

Source: Company filings, CapIQ

1 Pfizer 2020E Revenue does not adjust for this transaction, the GSK/Pfizer Consumer JV and includes Upjohn Revenue.

2 2020 Pro Forma Outlook Revenue.

3 Wall Street consensus 2020E EBITDA margin. Figures adjusted to reflect 2020E calendar year. Consensus estimates are not internal estimates.

4 2020 EBITDA margin including phased-in synergies.

5 Includes revenues from consolidated sub Taro.

6 Average gross leverage multiples of large cap pharma and spec pharma / Generics, excl. Sandoz, peer groups respectively. Consensus estimates are not internal estimates. 7 Represents target payout ratio of free cash flow for NewCo.

$3 $2

45% 31%

9

A Unique Company -

+

No Direct Pharma Peer Set

Balanced

A leader in the

Durable EBITDA

geographic presence

world's growth markets

margin profile

Solid investment grade

Enhanced and

Substantial

profile and balance sheet

sustainable cash flow

dividend

10

Combination Highlights

+

Enhanced Global Scale and Geographic Reach

Sustainable, Diverse and Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline

Powerful Combination of Best-in-Class Capabilities

with World Class Management Team

Strong and Sustainable Cash Flows with Attractive Shareholder Returns

11

Regionally Balanced Revenue

+

Footprint

2020E Pro Forma Revenue Mix Outlook by Geography

NewCo

Emerging

Developed

Emerging

Developed

Emerging

Developed

Markets

Markets

Markets

Markets

Markets

Markets

~15%

(NA & EU)

~15%

(NA & EU)

~15%

(NA & EU)

~75%

~30%

Asia

~55%

Pacific

~10%

Asia

Pacific

~30%

Asia Pacific

~55%

Powerful Footprint Across The World's Growth Markets

Note: NA = North America; Asia Pacific includes Japan, China and Australia

12

Diversification Across Product

+

Categories

2020E Pro Forma Revenue Mix Outlook by Product Type

NewCo

Biologics

US Gx

Biologics

6%

7%

4%

OTC

US Gx

OTC

US Gx

6%

15%

9%

20%

Ex-US Gx

19%

Rx

33%

Ex-US Gx

Rx

32%

Rx

56%

93%

Sustainable, Diverse And Differentiated Portfolio

Note: Rx = Brands; Gx = Generics; OTC = Over-the-Counter

13

NewCo's Geographic Opportunities +

2020E Pro Forma Revenue Mix Outlook by Geography

Countries

Brands

Mylan Upjohn

Asia Pacific (~30%)

Other

25%

China

40%

Japan 35%

Emerging Markets

Developed Markets (NA & EU)

(~15%)

(~55%)

API1

10%

Other

Other

ARV2

20%

United

25%

40%

Majority is Sub-

States

Saharan Africa

45%

EU54

BRIMT 3

35%

25%

Opportunity to Bring Mylan Growth Products to Upjohn Growth Markets

1 Stands for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient.

2 Stands for Antiretroviral.

3 Stands for Brazil, Russia, India, Mexico, Turkey.

4 Includes UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy.

14

Strong Diversified Pipeline

+

OSD2

Sterile

products

Topicals/

Notable Approvals

Mesalamine

(Canasa)

(Copaxone)

Notable Pipeline (RLD1)

TDS3

Biosimilars and

Insulins

Respiratory

(Estrace)(Suboxone)

(Neulasta)

(Lantus)

(Herceptin)

Targeting ~$3bn in New Revenue from Products Expected to Launch by 2023 ~2/3 Will be Complex Gx, Biosimilars and Global Key Brands

Note: Trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Pipeline as of May 2019 1 RLD = Reference Listed Drug.

2 OSD = Oral Solid Dosage.

3 TDS = Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems.

15

Combination Highlights

+

Enhanced Global Scale and Geographic Reach

Sustainable, Diverse and Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline

Powerful Combination of Best-in-Class Capabilities with World Class Management Team

Strong and Sustainable Cash Flows with Attractive Shareholder Returns

16

Powerful Commercial Presence

+

Drives Global Growth

165+

~3,000

Countries

Brands and

Served

Molecules

~15,000 60,000+

CommercialCustomers

ColleaguesShipped to

Globally

Extensive Commercial Reach

andLeading Position in Key

Growth Markets

Combined Talent from Both

Companies

Strong Platform and Partnership

NetworkProtect Brand Value

andMaximize Pipeline Potential

Opportunity to Cross Pollinate

Across Portfolios

Unique Capabilities in

Brand Building and

Tendering / Contracting

17

Best-in-class Manufacturing

+

and Supply Network

25

OSD

7

Injectable

8

Complex

11

API

>80bn

Doses

165+

Countries

Dosage

Produced

Sites

Sites

Sites

Served

Form Sites

Annually

Manufacturing Site Locations

Galway, Ireland

Troisdorf, Germany

Little Island,

Dublin, Ireland (3)

Ireland

Warsaw, Poland

St. Albans, VT

Somerset, NJ

Komarom, Hungary

Multiple Cities, India (7)

Chatillon, France

Hyderabad (3),Vizag (3), Mumbai (1)

Nashik, India

Indore, India

Rockford, IL

Merignac, France

Istanbul, Turkey

Dalian, China

Meyzieu, France

Katsuyama, Japan

Morgantown, WV

Cairo,Egypt

San Antonio, TX (3)

Barceloneta

Jaggaiahpet, India

& Vega Baja,

Aurangabad, India

Sugar Land, TX

Puerto Rico

Jadcherla, India

Algiers, Algeria

Ahmedabad, India

Tuas,Singapore

Caguas, Puerto Rico

Confienza, Italy

Sarigam, India

Carole Park, Australia

Mylan

Hosur, India

Upjohn

Zambia

Bangalore, India (4)

South Africa

Global network of 51 sites serving >60,000 customers

18

Combination Highlights

+

Enhanced Global Scale and Geographic Reach

Sustainable, Diverse and Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline

Powerful Combination of Best-in-Class Capabilities with World Class Management Team

Strong and Sustainable Cash Flows with Attractive Shareholder Returns

19

Revenue and EBITDA Contributions

+

$ in billions

Expected Pro Forma 2020 Revenue

Expected Pro Forma 2020 Adjusted EBITDA

$7.5 - 8

$19 -

20

$3.8 - 4.1

~$0.25

$7.5 - 8.0

$12 - 12.5

$3.5 - 3.7

NewCo

Synergies NewCo

Note: 2020 Pro Forma Outlook reflects Lyrica US LOE and China Volume Based Procurement

20

Significant Operational Efficiencies

+

Estimated Annual Cost

~$1,000

Savings Post-Close ($mm)

~$750

~$500

~$250

Year 1

Year 2

Year 3

Year 4

Significant Cost Synergies of at Least $1bn Annually Anticipated by 2023 Expected to Further Enhance Existing Combined EBITDA and Cash Flows

21

Financial Outlook

+

2020 Pro Forma

Forward Commentary

Outlook

$19 - 20bn

Expected

Revenue

$7.5 - 8.0bn

Expected

Adjusted

EBITDA

1 Reflects the impact of phased synergies.

Moderate Growth

in the Mid to

Long Term

~40% EBITDA Margin1with Potential for Improvement over Time

Near-term:Modest revenue growth as organic volume growth is offset by pricing pressure

Longer-term:Accelerating pipeline delivery to drive moderate growth

Near-term:Realization of cost synergies

Longer-term:Moderate revenue growth flowing through to EBITDA

Note: 2020 Pro Forma Outlook reflects Lyrica US LOE and China Volume Based Procurement

Note: Based on historic exchange rates, potential divestitures not included

22

Financial Outlook (Cont'd) +

Other

Forward Commentary

Targets

≤ 2.5x

Gross Leverage

Target

≥ 25%

of Free Cash Flow

to Be Paid as

Dividend

Targeted by the

End of 2021

Potential for

Dividend Growth

and Share

Repurchases

Near-term:Significant cash flows support repayment of scheduled 2020-21 debt maturities

Long-term:Continue to target leverage ≤ 2.5x

Near-term:Initiate dividend 1st quarter after close

Long-term:Commitment to maintaining solid investment grade rating, with sustained leverage ≤ 2.5x and potential for share repurchases and dividend increases, thereafter

23

Key Takeaways

+

Enhanced Global Scale and Geographic Reach

Sustainable, Diverse and Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline

Powerful Combination of Best-in-Class Capabilities

Strong and Sustainable Cash Flows with Attractive Shareholder Returns

Relentless Focus on Total Shareholder Returns

24

Disclaimer

Mylan NV published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 21:39:08 UTC
