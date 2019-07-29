Mylan : Investor Presentation

This communication contains "forward-looking statements". These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements about the proposed transaction, the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, future opportunities for the combined company and products and any other statements regarding Pfizer's, Mylan's and Upjohn's future operations, financial or operating results, capital allocation, dividend policy, debt ratio, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competitions, and other expectations and targets for future periods. Forward-looking statements may often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "may", "could", "should", "would", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "intend", "continue", "target", "outlook" and variations of these words or comparable words. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; changes in relevant tax and other laws; the parties' ability to consummate the proposed transaction; the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction, including receipt of approval of Mylan's shareholders, not being satisfied or waived on the anticipated timeframe or at all; the regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction not being obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule or at all; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and related standards, or on an adjusted basis ("Non-GAAP measures"); the integration of Mylan and Upjohn being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; Mylan's and Upjohn's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the possibility that the combined company may be unable to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the proposed transaction within the expected time frames or at all or to successfully integrate Mylan and Upjohn; customer loss and business disruption being greater than expected following the proposed transaction; the retention of key employees being more difficult following the proposed transaction; Mylan and Upjohn's capacity to bring new products to market, including but not limited to where it uses its business judgment and decides to manufacture, market and/or sell products directly or through third parties, notwithstanding the fact that allegations of patent infringement(s) have not been finally resolved by the courts (i.e., an "at-risk launch"); the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings and the impact of such proceedings on Mylan's and Upjohn's consolidated financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows; Mylan's and Upjohn's ability to protect their respective intellectual property and preserve their respective intellectual property rights; the effect of any changes in customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in third- party relationships; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the business of Mylan or Upjohn; and uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in each of Pfizer's and Mylan's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. You can access Pfizer's or Mylan's filings with the SEC through the SEC website at www.sec.gov or through Pfizer's or Mylan's website, and Pfizer and Mylan strongly encourage you to do so. Except as required by applicable law, Pfizer, Mylan or Upjohn undertake no obligation to update any statements herein for revisions or changes after the date of this communication.
Executive Commentary
Robert Coury
Albert Bourla
Chairman, Mylan
CEO, Pfizer
Transaction Summary
Deal
Terms
Ownership
Capital
Policies
Corporate
Organization
Mylan and Upjohn combining in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, expected to be tax- free to Pfizer shareholders
Mylan shareholder vote required; no shareholder vote required for Pfizer
Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and is currently expected to close in mid 2020
Pfizer shareholders to own 57% of the combined company
Mylan shareholders to own 43% of the combined company
NewCo to have lower leverage ratio than Mylan standalone
~$24.5bn of total debt, including $12bn of gross debt for Upjohn to fund $12bn pre- closing cash payment to Pfizer
Solid investment grade credit rating with stable to positive outlook expected
Company will pay a dividend; ≥ 25% target payout of free cash flows
New Management: Robert J. Coury (Executive Chairman); Michael Goettler (CEO); Rajiv Malik (President)
NewCo will be domiciled in the US and incorporated in Delaware
NewCo will have three Global Centers: Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad
Combined Board will fully declassify by 2023 annual meeting
A New Champion for Global Health +
Accelerates shared commitments
to expand access to medicine
Capable of meeting the world's diverse therapeutic
needs and meeting evolving health needs
Leader in treating communicable and non-communicable diseases
Good for patients, payors,
governments and health systems
New Name to be Announced Before Closing
Upjohn Name to be Used in China and Select Emerging
Markets
A Powerful Combination
NewCo
Strong Footprint in US and Europe
Enhanced Global Scale and
Unique Footprint in Asia and
Geographic Reach
the Emerging Markets
Diverse Portfolio Across all Key
Sustainable, Diverse and
Trusted, Iconic Off-Patent Brands
Therapeutic Areas
Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline
Best-in-Class Global Manufacturing
Powerful Combination of
Best-in-Class Global
Best-in-Class Capabilities with World
and Supply Platform
Commercial Capabilities
Class Management Team
Sustainable Pipeline Engine
Strong and Sustainable
Strong Cash Flow and
Cash Flows Enabling Strong Return
Pfizer's Shareholder Friendly
of Capital
Capital Allocation
Focused on Delivering Shareholder Value
and High-Quality Governance
Compelling Financial Profile
Commitment to Solid Investment Grade Profile, Maintaining Strategic
Flexibility and Delivering Shareholder Friendly Capital Returns
2020 Pro Forma Outlook
$19 - 20bn $7.5 - 8.0bn
> $4bn
Expected Revenue
Expected Adjusted EBITDA
Expected Annual FCF
with a margin of ~40% including
phased synergies
~$1bn
Expected Annual Cost
Synergies by 2023
Forward Looking Targets
≥ 25%
of Free Cash Flow to Be Paid as Dividend Beginning First Full Quarter After Close
2.5x
Gross Leverage, Targeted by the end of 2021
Note: 2020 Pro Forma Outlook reflects Lyrica US LOE and China Volume Based Procurement
Note: Based on historic exchange rates, potential divestitures not included
Today's Competitive Landscape
Selected Large Cap Pharma
The Opportunity
Selected Spec Pharma / Generics
$54 1
Global leader
($bn)
$49
with diverse,
$43
durable product
differentiated and
Sales
portfolio
Worldwide
$24
$23
$19 - $20bn
$17
2020E
$10
$55
$5
NewCo2
2020E
~40%2,4
EBITDA
48%
34%
32%
36%
56%
28%
NA
23%
20%
Margin3
Avg. Gross
~2x
≤2.5x
~5x
Debt / 2020E
EBITDA6
Target by the end of 2021
Pays
NA
Dividend
25%7
Source: Company filings, CapIQ
1 Pfizer 2020E Revenue does not adjust for this transaction, the GSK/Pfizer Consumer JV and includes Upjohn Revenue.
2 2020 Pro Forma Outlook Revenue.
3 Wall Street consensus 2020E EBITDA margin. Figures adjusted to reflect 2020E calendar year. Consensus estimates are not internal estimates.
4 2020 EBITDA margin including phased-in synergies.
5 Includes revenues from consolidated sub Taro.
6 Average gross leverage multiples of large cap pharma and spec pharma / Generics, excl. Sandoz, peer groups respectively. Consensus estimates are not internal estimates. 7 Represents target payout ratio of free cash flow for NewCo.
$3 $2
45% 31%
A Unique Company -
No Direct Pharma Peer Set
Balanced
A leader in the
Durable EBITDA
geographic presence
world's growth markets
margin profile
Solid investment grade
Enhanced and
Substantial
profile and balance sheet
sustainable cash flow
dividend
Combination Highlights
Enhanced Global Scale and Geographic Reach
Sustainable, Diverse and Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline
Powerful Combination of Best-in-Class Capabilities
with World Class Management Team
Strong and Sustainable Cash Flows with Attractive Shareholder Returns
Regionally Balanced Revenue
Footprint
2020E Pro Forma Revenue Mix Outlook by Geography
NewCo
Emerging
Developed
Emerging
Developed
Emerging
Developed
Markets
Markets
Markets
Markets
Markets
Markets
~15%
(NA & EU)
~15%
(NA & EU)
~15%
(NA & EU)
~75%
~30%
Asia
~55%
Pacific
~10%
Asia
Pacific
~30%
Asia Pacific
~55%
Powerful Footprint Across The World's Growth Markets
Note: NA = North America; Asia Pacific includes Japan, China and Australia
12
+
2020E Pro Forma Revenue Mix Outlook by Product Type