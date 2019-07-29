Mylan : Investor Presentation 0 07/29/2019 | 05:41pm EDT Send by mail :

A New Champion for Global Health July 29, 2019 Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements about the proposed transaction, the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, future opportunities for the combined company and products and any other statements regarding Pfizer's, Mylan's and Upjohn's future operations, financial or operating results, capital allocation, dividend policy, debt ratio, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competitions, and other expectations and targets for future periods. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; changes in relevant tax and other laws; the parties' ability to consummate the proposed transaction; the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction, including receipt of approval of Mylan's shareholders, not being satisfied or waived on the anticipated timeframe or at all; the regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction not being obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule or at all; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and related standards, or on an adjusted basis ("Non-GAAP measures"); the integration of Mylan and Upjohn being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; Mylan's and Upjohn's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the possibility that the combined company may be unable to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the proposed transaction within the expected time frames or at all or to successfully integrate Mylan and Upjohn; customer loss and business disruption being greater than expected following the proposed transaction; the retention of key employees being more difficult following the proposed transaction; Mylan and Upjohn's capacity to bring new products to market, including but not limited to where it uses its business judgment and decides to manufacture, market and/or sell products directly or through third parties, notwithstanding the fact that allegations of patent infringement(s) have not been finally resolved by the courts (i.e., an "at-risk launch"); the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings and the impact of such proceedings on Mylan's and Upjohn's consolidated financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows; Mylan's and Upjohn's ability to protect their respective intellectual property and preserve their respective intellectual property rights; the effect of any changes in customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in third- party relationships; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the business of Mylan or Upjohn; and uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in each of Pfizer's and Mylan's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed combination of Upjohn Inc. ("Upjohn"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") and Mylan N.V. ("Mylan"), which will immediately follow the proposed separation of the Upjohn business from Pfizer (the "proposed transaction"), Upjohn, Mylan and Mylan I B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mylan, ("Mylan Newco") intend to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transaction. A definitive proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of Mylan seeking approval of the proposed transaction. The documents relating to the proposed transaction (when they are available) can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These documents (when they are available) can also be obtained free of charge from Mylan, upon written request to Mylan, at (724) 514-1813 or investor.relations@mylan.com or from Pfizer on Pfizer's internet website at https://investors.Pfizer.com/financials/sec- filings/default.aspx or by contacting Pfizer's Investor Relations Department at (212) 733-2323. PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any investor or security holder. However, Pfizer, Mylan, Upjohn and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Pfizer may be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019, its definitive proxy statement and additional proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019 and on April 2, 2019, respectively, and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2019. Information about the directors and executive officers of Mylan may be found in its amended Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 30, 2019, and its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting filed with the SEC on May 24, 2019. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants will also be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available. 3 Executive Commentary + Robert Coury Albert Bourla Chairman, Mylan CEO, Pfizer 4 Transaction Summary + Deal Terms Ownership Capital Policies Corporate Organization Mylan and Upjohn combining in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, expected to be tax- free to Pfizer shareholders

Mylan shareholder vote required; no shareholder vote required for Pfizer

Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and is currently expected to close in mid 2020

Pfizer shareholders to own 57% of the combined company

Mylan shareholders to own 43% of the combined company

NewCo to have lower leverage ratio than Mylan standalone

~$24.5bn of total debt, including $12bn of gross debt for Upjohn to fund $12bn pre- closing cash payment to Pfizer

Solid investment grade credit rating with stable to positive outlook expected

Company will pay a dividend; ≥ 25% target payout of free cash flows

New Management: Robert J. Coury (Executive Chairman); Michael Goettler (CEO); Rajiv Malik (President)

New Board: 13 directors (Chairman, CEO, 8 Mylan Appointees, 3 Pfizer Appointees)

NewCo will be domiciled in the US and incorporated in Delaware

NewCo will have three Global Centers: Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad

Combined Board will fully declassify by 2023 annual meeting 5 A New Champion for Global Health + + Accelerates shared commitments to expand access to medicine Capable of meeting the world's diverse therapeutic needs and meeting evolving health needs Leader in treating communicable and non-communicable diseases Good for patients, payors, governments and health systems New Name to be Announced Before Closing Upjohn Name to be Used in China and Select Emerging Markets 6 A Powerful Combination + NewCo Strong Footprint in US and Europe Enhanced Global Scale and Unique Footprint in Asia and Geographic Reach the Emerging Markets Diverse Portfolio Across all Key Sustainable, Diverse and Trusted, Iconic Off-Patent Brands Therapeutic Areas Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline Best-in-Class Global Manufacturing Powerful Combination of Best-in-Class Global Best-in-Class Capabilities with World and Supply Platform Commercial Capabilities Class Management Team Sustainable Pipeline Engine Strong and Sustainable Strong Cash Flow and Cash Flows Enabling Strong Return Pfizer's Shareholder Friendly of Capital Capital Allocation Focused on Delivering Shareholder Value and High-Quality Governance 7 Compelling Financial Profile + Commitment to Solid Investment Grade Profile, Maintaining Strategic Flexibility and Delivering Shareholder Friendly Capital Returns 2020 Pro Forma Outlook $19 - 20bn $7.5 - 8.0bn > $4bn Expected Revenue Expected Adjusted EBITDA Expected Annual FCF with a margin of ~40% including phased synergies ~$1bn Expected Annual Cost Synergies by 2023 Forward Looking Targets ≥ 25% of Free Cash Flow to Be Paid as Dividend Beginning First Full Quarter After Close 2.5x Gross Leverage, Targeted by the end of 2021 Note: 2020 Pro Forma Outlook reflects Lyrica US LOE and China Volume Based Procurement 8 Note: Based on historic exchange rates, potential divestitures not included Today's Competitive Landscape + Selected Large Cap Pharma The Opportunity Selected Spec Pharma / Generics $54 1 Global leader ($bn) $49 with diverse, $43 durable product differentiated and Sales portfolio Worldwide $24 $23 $19 - $20bn $17 2020E $10 $55 $5 NewCo2 2020E ~40%2,4 EBITDA 48% 34% 32% 36% 56% 28% NA 23% 20% Margin3 Avg. Gross ~2x ≤2.5x ~5x Debt / 2020E EBITDA6 Target by the end of 2021 Pays NA Dividend 25%7 Source: Company filings, CapIQ 1 Pfizer 2020E Revenue does not adjust for this transaction, the GSK/Pfizer Consumer JV and includes Upjohn Revenue. 2 2020 Pro Forma Outlook Revenue. 3 Wall Street consensus 2020E EBITDA margin. Figures adjusted to reflect 2020E calendar year. Consensus estimates are not internal estimates. 4 2020 EBITDA margin including phased-in synergies. 5 Includes revenues from consolidated sub Taro. 6 Average gross leverage multiples of large cap pharma and spec pharma / Generics, excl. Sandoz, peer groups respectively. Consensus estimates are not internal estimates. 7 Represents target payout ratio of free cash flow for NewCo. $3 $2 45% 31% 9 A Unique Company - + No Direct Pharma Peer Set Balanced A leader in the Durable EBITDA geographic presence world's growth markets margin profile Solid investment grade Enhanced and Substantial profile and balance sheet sustainable cash flow dividend 10 Combination Highlights + Enhanced Global Scale and Geographic Reach Sustainable, Diverse and Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline Powerful Combination of Best-in-Class Capabilities with World Class Management Team Strong and Sustainable Cash Flows with Attractive Shareholder Returns 11 Regionally Balanced Revenue + Footprint 2020E Pro Forma Revenue Mix Outlook by Geography NewCo Emerging Developed Emerging Developed Emerging Developed Markets Markets Markets Markets Markets Markets ~15% (NA & EU) ~15% (NA & EU) ~15% (NA & EU) ~75% ~30% Asia ~55% Pacific ~10% Asia Pacific ~30% Asia Pacific ~55% Powerful Footprint Across The World's Growth Markets Note: NA = North America; Asia Pacific includes Japan, China and Australia 12 Diversification Across Product + Categories 2020E Pro Forma Revenue Mix Outlook by Product Type NewCo Biologics US Gx Biologics 6% 7% 4% OTC US Gx OTC US Gx 6% 15% 9% 20% Ex-US Gx 19% Rx 33% Ex-US Gx Rx 32% Rx 56% 93% Sustainable, Diverse And Differentiated Portfolio Note: Rx = Brands; Gx = Generics; OTC = Over-the-Counter 13 NewCo's Geographic Opportunities + 2020E Pro Forma Revenue Mix Outlook by Geography Countries Brands Mylan Upjohn Asia Pacific (~30%) Other 25% China 40% Japan 35% Emerging Markets Developed Markets (NA & EU) (~15%) (~55%) API1 10% Other Other ARV2 20% United 25% 40% Majority is Sub- States Saharan Africa 45% EU54 BRIMT 3 35% 25% Opportunity to Bring Mylan Growth Products to Upjohn Growth Markets 1 Stands for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient. 2 Stands for Antiretroviral. 3 Stands for Brazil, Russia, India, Mexico, Turkey. 4 Includes UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy. 14 Strong Diversified Pipeline + OSD2 Sterile products Topicals/ Notable Approvals Mesalamine (Canasa) (Copaxone) Notable Pipeline (RLD1) TDS3 Biosimilars and Insulins Respiratory (Estrace)(Suboxone) (Neulasta) (Lantus) (Herceptin) Targeting ~$3bn in New Revenue from Products Expected to Launch by 2023 ~2/3 Will be Complex Gx, Biosimilars and Global Key Brands Note: Trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Pipeline as of May 2019 1 RLD = Reference Listed Drug. 2 OSD = Oral Solid Dosage. 3 TDS = Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems. 15 Combination Highlights + Enhanced Global Scale and Geographic Reach Sustainable, Diverse and Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline Powerful Combination of Best-in-Class Capabilities with World Class Management Team Strong and Sustainable Cash Flows with Attractive Shareholder Returns 16 Powerful Commercial Presence + Drives Global Growth 165+ ~3,000 Countries Brands and Served Molecules ~15,000 60,000+ CommercialCustomers ColleaguesShipped to Globally Extensive Commercial Reach andLeading Position in Key Growth Markets Combined Talent from Both Companies Strong Platform and Partnership NetworkProtect Brand Value andMaximize Pipeline Potential Opportunity to Cross Pollinate Across Portfolios Unique Capabilities in Brand Building and Tendering / Contracting 17 Best-in-class Manufacturing + and Supply Network 25 OSD 7 Injectable 8 Complex 11 API >80bn Doses 165+ Countries Dosage Produced Sites Sites Sites Served Form Sites Annually Manufacturing Site Locations Galway, Ireland Troisdorf, Germany Little Island, Dublin, Ireland (3) Ireland Warsaw, Poland St. Albans, VT Somerset, NJ Komarom, Hungary Multiple Cities, India (7) Chatillon, France Hyderabad (3),Vizag (3), Mumbai (1) Nashik, India Indore, India Rockford, IL Merignac, France Istanbul, Turkey Dalian, China Meyzieu, France Katsuyama, Japan Morgantown, WV Cairo,Egypt San Antonio, TX (3) Barceloneta Jaggaiahpet, India & Vega Baja, Aurangabad, India Sugar Land, TX Puerto Rico Jadcherla, India Algiers, Algeria Ahmedabad, India Tuas,Singapore Caguas, Puerto Rico Confienza, Italy Sarigam, India Carole Park, Australia Mylan Hosur, India Upjohn Zambia Bangalore, India (4) South Africa Global network of 51 sites serving >60,000 customers 18 Combination Highlights + Enhanced Global Scale and Geographic Reach Sustainable, Diverse and Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline Powerful Combination of Best-in-Class Capabilities with World Class Management Team Strong and Sustainable Cash Flows with Attractive Shareholder Returns 19 Revenue and EBITDA Contributions + $ in billions Expected Pro Forma 2020 Revenue Expected Pro Forma 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $7.5 - 8 $19 - 20 $3.8 - 4.1 ~$0.25 $7.5 - 8.0 $12 - 12.5 $3.5 - 3.7 NewCo Synergies NewCo Note: 2020 Pro Forma Outlook reflects Lyrica US LOE and China Volume Based Procurement 20 Significant Operational Efficiencies + Estimated Annual Cost ~$1,000 Savings Post-Close ($mm) ~$750 ~$500 ~$250 Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Significant Cost Synergies of at Least $1bn Annually Anticipated by 2023 Expected to Further Enhance Existing Combined EBITDA and Cash Flows 21 Financial Outlook + 2020 Pro Forma Forward Commentary Outlook $19 - 20bn Expected Revenue $7.5 - 8.0bn Expected Adjusted EBITDA 1 Reflects the impact of phased synergies. Moderate Growth in the Mid to Long Term ~40% EBITDA Margin1with Potential for Improvement over Time Near-term:Modest revenue growth as organic volume growth is offset by pricing pressure Longer-term:Accelerating pipeline delivery to drive moderate growth Near-term:Realization of cost synergies Longer-term:Moderate revenue growth flowing through to EBITDA Note: 2020 Pro Forma Outlook reflects Lyrica US LOE and China Volume Based Procurement Note: Based on historic exchange rates, potential divestitures not included 22 Financial Outlook (Cont'd) + Other Forward Commentary Targets ≤ 2.5x Gross Leverage Target ≥ 25% of Free Cash Flow to Be Paid as Dividend Targeted by the End of 2021 Potential for Dividend Growth and Share Repurchases Near-term:Significant cash flows support repayment of scheduled 2020-21 debt maturities Long-term:Continue to target leverage ≤ 2.5x Near-term:Initiate dividend 1st quarter after close Long-term:Commitment to maintaining solid investment grade rating, with sustained leverage ≤ 2.5x and potential for share repurchases and dividend increases, thereafter 23 Key Takeaways + Enhanced Global Scale and Geographic Reach Sustainable, Diverse and Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline Powerful Combination of Best-in-Class Capabilities Strong and Sustainable Cash Flows with Attractive Shareholder Returns Relentless Focus on Total Shareholder Returns 24 Attachments Original document

