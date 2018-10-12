Mylan : Launches Vivarin™ Caffeine Gum to Provide a Boost of Caffeine Wherever, Whenever

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire / -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced the launch of Vivarin™ Caffeine Gum to provide adults (18 and older) a convenient way to get an appropriate boost of caffeine with a burst of mint flavor anywhere and anytime you need it. The gum is now available in select retail chains including HEB, Kroger and Walgreens. Additional availability will be rolled out through the remainder of the year.

Consumers can enjoy Vivarin Caffeine Gum any time - in the morning, afternoon or evening - to help stay alert and awake. One piece of gum contains 40 mg of caffeine, about the same as a can of cola, and is packaged in a convenient, portable blister pack for easy on-the-go access. Up to two pieces of gum can be chewed at a time with a total of six pieces a day. Vivarin Gum is sugarfree and enhanced with a PowerMint™ flavor burst for a refreshing experience.

Mylan's Head of Consumer Healthcare for North America, Ranjan Chaudhuri, commented, 'We're excited about Mylan Consumer Healthcare's growing portfolio of products and the U.S. launch of Vivarin Caffeine Gum. This new product provides on-the-go energy and convenience to meet the demands of today's busy workers, travelers and college students. The gum is designed to help increase alertness wherever you go.'

For more information, including store locations, visit VivarinGum.com.

Vivarin Caffeine Gum is a part of Mylan's Consumer Healthcare business, which offers a growing portfolio of over-the-counter products at pharmacies and retailers around the world. Products include trusted brands of multivitamins and iron supplements, in addition to products for allergies, personal hygiene, sleep support, alertness and cold and flu. Our U.S. product line includes brands such as Balneol®, Cold-EEZE®, Contac®, CystoProtek®, DrNatura®, Feosol®, Geritol®, MidNite®, and Vivarin®.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.