Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mylan NV    MYL   NL0011031208

MYLAN NV (MYL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/12 04:44:37 pm
32.675 USD   +0.23%
03:43pMYLAN : Launches Vivarin™ Caffeine Gum to Provide a Boost of C..
PU
10/11MYLAN : Theravance Biopharma and Mylan Report Positive New Data from..
PU
10/08PIERRE FABRE : sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mylan : Launches Vivarin™ Caffeine Gum to Provide a Boost of Caffeine Wherever, Whenever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:43pm CEST

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire / -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced the launch of Vivarin Caffeine Gum to provide adults (18 and older) a convenient way to get an appropriate boost of caffeine with a burst of mint flavor anywhere and anytime you need it. The gum is now available in select retail chains including HEB, Kroger and Walgreens. Additional availability will be rolled out through the remainder of the year.

Consumers can enjoy Vivarin Caffeine Gum any time - in the morning, afternoon or evening - to help stay alert and awake. One piece of gum contains 40 mg of caffeine, about the same as a can of cola, and is packaged in a convenient, portable blister pack for easy on-the-go access. Up to two pieces of gum can be chewed at a time with a total of six pieces a day. Vivarin Gum is sugarfree and enhanced with a PowerMint™ flavor burst for a refreshing experience.

Mylan's Head of Consumer Healthcare for North America, Ranjan Chaudhuri, commented, 'We're excited about Mylan Consumer Healthcare's growing portfolio of products and the U.S. launch of Vivarin Caffeine Gum. This new product provides on-the-go energy and convenience to meet the demands of today's busy workers, travelers and college students. The gum is designed to help increase alertness wherever you go.'

For more information, including store locations, visit VivarinGum.com.

Vivarin Caffeine Gum is a part of Mylan's Consumer Healthcare business, which offers a growing portfolio of over-the-counter products at pharmacies and retailers around the world. Products include trusted brands of multivitamins and iron supplements, in addition to products for allergies, personal hygiene, sleep support, alertness and cold and flu. Our U.S. product line includes brands such as Balneol®, Cold-EEZE®, Contac®, CystoProtek®, DrNatura®, Feosol®, Geritol®, MidNite®, and Vivarin®.

About Mylan
Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

Disclaimer

Mylan NV published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYLAN NV
03:43pMYLAN : Launches Vivarin™ Caffeine Gum to Provide a Boost of Caffeine Wher..
PU
10/11MYLAN : Theravance Biopharma and Mylan Report Positive New Data from Multiple St..
PU
10/08PIERRE FABRE : sources
RE
10/08MYLAN : Theravance Biopharma and Mylan to Present New Data from Studies of YUPEL..
PR
09/27FDA OKs Lower Dose of EpiPen Alternative Drug That Adamis Licensed to Sandoz
DJ
09/26MYLAN : Championing Women’s Health in India
PU
09/24MYLAN : Extends Commitment to Fight HIV/AIDS by Partnering with Atomo Diagnostic..
PR
09/21MYLAN : and Biocon Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Fulphila®, Biosimilar Pegf..
PR
09/21MYLAN : Launches Authorized Generic of Ampyra® Tablets
PR
09/20MYLAN : and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Receive European Marketing Authorizat..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Greenlight Capital's (David Einhorn) Q3 2018 Letter 
10/09Agile Therapeutics up 62% on development path for Twirla 
10/09FDA issues new guidance for developers of complex generics 
10/09Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
10/05Einhorn blows out of numerous positions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 597 M
EBIT 2018 3 377 M
Net income 2018 1 020 M
Debt 2018 13 188 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,12
P/E ratio 2019 12,19
EV / Sales 2018 2,59x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 16 807 M
Chart MYLAN NV
Duration : Period :
Mylan NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYLAN NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 45,2 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather M. Bresch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Malik President & Executive Director
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Haribabu Bodepudi Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYLAN NV-22.95%16 807
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.42%359 060
PFIZER22.89%250 957
NOVARTIS-1.14%209 894
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.77%204 329
MERCK AND COMPANY21.50%181 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.