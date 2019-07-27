Mylan : Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan
0
07/27/2019 | 09:11am EDT
(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with Mylan NV in a stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Mylan shareholders would receive a little more than 40% of the newly formed entity, with Pfizer shareholders receiving the remainder, the Journal said, adding Pfizer would also get about $12 billion in proceeds from a new sale of debt.
Pfizer and Mylan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)