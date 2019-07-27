Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mylan NV    MYL   NL0011031208

MYLAN NV

(MYL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mylan : Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2019 | 09:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with Mylan NV in a stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mylan shareholders would receive a little more than 40% of the newly formed entity, with Pfizer shareholders receiving the remainder, the Journal said, adding Pfizer would also get about $12 billion in proceeds from a new sale of debt.

Pfizer and Mylan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Mylan NV, Pfizer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MYLAN NV 0.11% 18.46 Delayed Quote.-32.63%
PFIZER 0.98% 43.09 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYLAN NV
09:11aMYLAN : Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan
RE
08:14aPfizer Nears Deal to Combine off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan
DJ
07/25Health Care Down on Reports of Drug-Price Control Plan -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
07/10MYLAN : Sc 13g/a
PU
07/09Novartis to Supply EpiPen Alternate to U.S. Pharmacies -Reuters
DJ
07/09Health Care Up as Trump's Drug-Price Disclosure Rule Blocked - Health Care Ro..
DJ
07/09Drugmakers Rise After Trump Pricing Rule Is Blocked
DJ
07/08MYLAN : and Atomo Diagnostics Announce WHO Prequalification Approval for Mylan H..
PR
07/01MYLAN : Fighting for More Flowers
PU
06/28MYLAN : Presents Youth Scholarships at 8th Annual Positive Athlete Pittsburgh Aw..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 626 M
EBIT 2019 3 173 M
Net income 2019 858 M
Debt 2019 12 037 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,24x
EV / Sales2019 1,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 9 516 M
Chart MYLAN NV
Duration : Period :
Mylan NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYLAN NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,80  $
Last Close Price 18,46  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather M. Bresch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajiv Malik President & Executive Director
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Haribabu Bodepudi Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Scott Parks Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYLAN NV-32.63%9 516
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.60%347 095
PFIZER-2.25%239 227
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.61%232 404
ROCHE HOLDING10.69%232 404
NOVARTIS23.06%213 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group